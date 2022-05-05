E.A. Buck Financial Services Announces Business Acquisition of Bellevue-based LeVeque Financial Services, Inc.

BELLEVUE, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.A. Buck Financial Services, a provider of financial planning and wealth management services, announced today its acquisition of Bellevue-based LeVeque Financial Services, Inc.



The company will continue to provide services and maintain operations out of its Bellevue office, but with the additional resources, staff, and brand of E.A. Buck Financial Services.

“E.A. Buck Financial Services and LeVeque Financial Services, Inc. share a common goal – to provide financial planning solutions to everyday men and women in our communities,” says Brad LeVeque, President of LeVeque Financial Services, Inc. “I look forward to combining our passions and introducing E.A. Buck’s expansive resources to our clients.”

After serving many families in Hawaii over the past forty years and recently establishing itself with in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas, E.A. Buck Financial Services is now positioning itself in areas across the United States.

“At E.A. Buck, we believe everyone, regardless of wealth, should have the opportunity to learn the financial strategies of the wealthy,” says Katie Buck, CEO of E.A. Buck Financial Services. “This business combination with a partner that shares those same values will help us make financial planning accessible to more families and communities in Bellevue.”

For more information about E.A. Buck Financial Services, visit eabuck.com or call 888.210.6567.

About E.A. Buck Financial Services

EA Buck Financial Services is a firm where legacy meets opportunity. Established by Ed Buck and now led by its second generation of the family, Katie Buck, the firm has always stayed true to its principles of being a partner for the clients they serve, dedicated to bringing personalized financial planning to all levels of income and net worth. The firm has a team of financial advisors that offer professional insight in Retirement Income Planning, Asset Management, Tax Efficiency Strategies, Social Security Benefit Planning and Insurance Services and Annuities.

