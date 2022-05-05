Roonga Announces Picks for Quality Low Cost Backpacks

Los Altos, California, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roonga, Inc., a company based in Los Altos, CA, that helps non-profits, has recently published their recommendations for quality low cost backpacks. Leveraging previous experience asking actual students to try out various low cost backpacks, Roonga developed criteria for evaluating low cost backpacks at various price points.

As a result of their evaluations, Roonga developed a number of recommendations for maximizing the value of low cost backpacks. These include looking for the better quality zippers; looking for reinforced stitching at the top of the shoulder strap; checking the bottom of the backpack for reinforcement; and skipping the water bottle holder or at least not making it a priority because kids can also put the water bottle in the main backpack pocket.

In the blog post, Roonga provided recommendations for backpacks in two price price points: $5 $10. At the $5 price point, Roonga selected 16” and 18” Eaglesport backpacks, as well as 17” Arctic Star backpacks. At the $10 price point, Roonga selected the 17” Sherpa backpack and the 18”premium Eaglesport backpack. Detailed descriptions of the features of these backpacks can be found on their blog post. The features of the 16″ Two Tone Backpack are: padded back; side mesh pockets; padded contour, shoulder straps; durable #10 zippers; top handle; and backpack measuring 16 inches by 12 inches by 7 inches.

The features of the 17″ Arctic Star Backpack are the: padded back; durable #10 zippers; padded contour, should straps; and backpack size of 17 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

The features of the 18″ Eaglesport Backpack are the: padded back; side mesh pockets; padded contour, shoulder straps; durable #10 zippers; and backpack size of 18 inches by 13 inches by 8 inches.

The features of the 17″ Sherpa Backpack are the mesh padded back, handle, and straps; side mesh pockets; two main compartments with oversized pocket; availability in four metallic colors or blue, red, yellow, and green; and backpack size of 17 inches by 12 inches by 5 inches.

The features of the 18″ Premium Eaglesport Backpack are the: padded back, shoulder straps; 600D polyester water repellent fabric; reinforced bottom; durable #10 zippers; available in all black or assortment of colors of red, white, black, green ,orange, yellow, purple, and turquoise; and backpack size of 18 inches by 13 inches by 8 inches.

Nonprofits can purchase any of these backpacks through Roonga, or they can choose to set up an online collection drive on Roonga, where their donors and other supporters can purchase these on their behalf. These collection drives are free for nonprofits.

Founded in 2010, Roonga works with snonprofits including education foundations, homeless shelters, and community service agencies. Roonga provides a suite of services to streamline in-kind purchasing and in-kind giving. Targeted supplies include backpacks, toys, towels, school supplies, sheets, and more. Roonga’s online collection drives streamline the traditional offline donation drive. Their direct purchasing service leverages a network of quality low cost vendors. And their adopt-a-family platform reduces the manual effort required to run such programs. By reducing the efforts spent on acquiring in-kind goods, nonprofits can focus on working with their clients rather than counting supplies from the collection barrels, researching products, and monitoring quantities on spreadsheets.





Those who are interested in getting more information about the benefits of partnering with Roonga can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email at hello@roonga.com.

###

For more information about Roonga, Inc., contact the company here:



Roonga, Inc.

Evelyn Horng

(650) 279-0975

support@roonga.com

Los Altos, CA 94024