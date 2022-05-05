Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, Say on Pay and Amendment of Employee Share Purchase Plan

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including: electing the nominated directors; appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors; on an advisory basis to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation; and the amendment of the Corporation's second amended and restated 2012 employee share purchase plan to increase the share reserve.



Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 13 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For

# Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Tracey C. Ball 265,928,710 99.28 1,931,201 0.72 Pierre J. Blouin 265,750,372 99.21 2,109,461 0.79 Paul J. Bonavia 265,675,613 99.18 2,184,298 0.82 Lawrence T. Borgard 267,242,225 99.77 617,687 0.23 Maura J. Clark 265,605,461 99.16 2,254,450 0.84 Lisa Crutchfield 266,408,831 99.46 1,451,081 0.54 Margarita K. Dilley 267,222,596 99.76 637,091 0.24 Julie A. Dobson 265,906,217 99.27 1,947,326 0.73 Lisa L. Durocher 265,800,566 99.23 2,059,345 0.77 Douglas J. Haughey 261,130,296 97.49 6,729,615 2.51 David G. Hutchens 267,329,571 99.80 524,091 0.20 Gianna M. Manes 266,405,931 99.46 1,452,632 0.54 Jo Mark Zurel 267,125,556 99.73 734,055 0.27

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 275,474,477 99.73 745,609 0.27

Say on Pay

Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 248,590,139 92.81 19,269,766 7.19

Amendment of Employee Share Purchase Plan

Shareholders approved the amendment of the Corporation's second amended and restated 2012 employee share purchase plan to increase the share reserve under the employee share purchase plan by 3,000,000 common shares.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 264,513,143 98.75 3,346,763 1.25

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $58 billion as at March 31, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

