Social Klique Announces the Launch of Its Social Media Platform Where Users Can Create Memories

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Klique Inc. today announces the launch of its new social media platform, "Socialklique," where users create memories. Social Klique works with users who are interested in sharing their sacred moments that mean the most to them by engaging with new audiences in a meaningful and whole new way. Socialklique also offers users an edgy yet hip way of social networking where people have the full control of their content while surfing the site.

With Socialklique, users' posts are referred to as a "memory," which in detail showcases the users' special moments that they feel their respective audiences should know about. Users can access their friends' memories by surfing the timeline, where they would be able to see and interact with one another while reminiscing on each other's memories.

By sharing a memory instead of posting their entire business out there for everyone to see on the internet, isers would have the opportunity to share their special moments like their birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, weddings, travel experiences, etc. Like a virtual camera, Socialklique captures the precious moments that users can keep on their profile pages to store the information and save it for future generations to see.

"Socialklique is basically the social network of the moment. We want users to feel special, to know that their life experiences are important and matter to not only themselves but to their loved ones as well," said Cory Baker, Founder and CEO.

In recent years, social media has skyrocketed into popularity. There are 233 million users in the U.S. alone, and that number is expected to reach 318.58 million by 2025. Millions of blogs, social communities, and social media are popping up daily to find a group that they can target. Sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik-Tok, Myspace, and LinkedIn have over 100 million to 2 billion users creating a new era of socializing by connecting people through a profile, setting them up with other people who fit the same needs and wants by becoming new friends. Socialklique is in a perfect position to facilitate this rise of social media, and help provide interesting new ideas to the already booming social networking industry.

"We want to provide a unique social network where people can interact with one another on a personal level. We hope that Socialklique will become a market leader for its outstanding service and recognized as a leading provider in social media. Our ultimate goal is taking social media as a global empowerment through interaction, connecting, and socializing to the next level," said Baker.

SocialKlique is an online social networking service platform where people can create memories, and utilize their connections and networks through interaction and socializing with one another on a global scale.

