ENEFTI introduces the revolutionary crypto platform that provides the new NFT marketplace

Tallinn, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENEFTI is a coin factory project that aspired to build cheap or zero-cost platforms within NFT platforms. Their website is currently running as a Beta version. Their experts strive to establish an easy and accessible NFT Marketplace for the business world, corporate companies, artists, musicians, graphic designers, and personal NFT enthusiasts.

With ENEFTI, crypto enthusiasts can discover, collect & sell Extraordinary NFTs. The Crypto Monkey is a high-quality collection of 100 unique monkeys on the NFTMart marketplace. The mission of ENEFTI is to create the easiest and perfect NFT ecosystem community on Blockchain.

Users and holders can easily set up their wallets using ENEFTI’s exclusive services and create their collections. Later they can add their NFTs and list items for sale. The process is hassle-free and quick, ensuring clients save time and make their fortune out of ENEFTI’s services.

The Tokenomics of ENEFTI goes as:

Total Supply: 1.000.000.000.000.000

Burn: 98 %

Renounce Ownership: No team wallet

Reflections: 2 %

All buys and sells of $EFT on PancakeSwap have a 2% fee (slippage recommendation: 2% or auto slippage).

How To Buy $EFT - ENEFTI CENTER Token

1. Download & setup MetaMask or TrustWallet

Download MetaMask (a crypto wallet in the form of a browser extension) or TrustWallet (an app for your phone). After that, the user will have to add the Binance Smart Chain to his network list.

2. Buy and send BNB to Metamask or TrustWallet

Buy BNB on an exchange (i.e., Binance, Kraken, Coinbase etc.). Transfer the tokens to the user’s MetaMask wallet address. BEP-20 addresses start with a “0xFF”.

3. Head over to the ENEFTI’s Swap to buy $EF

Click here to go to the Swap. Select EFT to use ENEFTI’’s contract address.

0x5846Fb36E9C006f5eFacb028cbFB1A385c47d01d

Set the slippage tolerance to 2% (sometimes it may be 4%, depending on how much demand there is)

4. Don’t know how to use PancakeSwap?

Watch a tutorial on how to Use PancakeSwap with MetaMask.