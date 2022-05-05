Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Launches Seed Token Sale, Set To Kick Off Land

Tallinn, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre-Sale Whitelisting

Cardalonia , a Cardano Metaverse Project building a creator centric Metaverse on the Cardano blockchain that will connect creators, developers, asset creators and artists and play to earn lovers through an interactive and curated Metaverse experience.





Cardalonia launches the seed sale of its $LONIA Governance token . The seed sale comes after a private pre-seed funding and release of the Cardalonia Play to earn concept on the Cardano blockchain.

Cardalonia seed sale is currently on-going and will present an opportunity to purchase Cardalonia tokens at lower entry points. In addition to getting Cardalonia (LONIA) tokens at a lower rate, buyers will also earn an automatic early access to the upcoming Terrania (Cardalonia Land) NFT drop.

Cardalonia’s seed token sale will run from April 20 for a duration of 6 Epochs on Cardalonia’s website, Cardalonia.io/buy



$LONIA token will be listed on multiple exchanges after the subsequent funding rounds.

Interested participants can join in the seed sale with a Cardano compatible wallet like Yoroi or Nami wallet and purchase the $LONIA token through the sale page .

Additionally, after the seed sale has been concluded, LONIA Token holders can start reserving their Cardalonia Land pre-sale spots to get early access to the Land Sale.

What is Terrania?

Terrania is the Cardalonia Land As a Player, you can create custom experiences on Cardalonia Land which must be acquired by the player before being able to house any Cardalonia NFT assets.

LONIA token seed sale participants will have whitelist access to purchasing Cardalonia parcels of land that would be represented as NFTs which would determine the clan each player belong to.

After you've acquired or rented a Land, you can get started designing and building your experiences!

LONIA Token

Cardalonia offers users the unique opportunity to experience a creator friendly and unique play to earn experience on Cardano. $LONIA, launched as a Cardano native token will be the Governance Token for the Cardalonia Ecosystem.

Users Can Stake their LONIA tokens to earn rewards, exclusive land NFT and Clan drops.

Cardalonia Marketplace will serve as the main in-app marketplace to buy, sell Cardalonia User Generated Assets.

LONIA Token Seed Sale

$LONIA token seed sale is live to early adopters. You can be a part of the seed sale through this link . After the seed sale, there will be a pre-sale and after which a public sale & IEO. During the seed sale, 15 million $LONIA tokens will be in supply at the rate of 14 LONIA per ADA.

The pre-sale phase will see the $LONIA tokens will be available at a higher rate, Users can read this guide for more details on how to join the seed sale .

In the weeks to come, Cardalonia will release the staking platform, the Cardalonia Map and kick off the Land pre-Sale whitelisting.

How To Buy LONIA

Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange and send them to your Cardano wallet

Visit the $LONIA Token Sale Page and send ADA to the Cardalonia token sale address

$LONIA tokens will be automatically sent to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales.

Interested Investors looking to purchase LONIA tokens at the seed sale can visit the token sale page . https://cardalonia.io/buy/



About Cardalonia

Cardalonia is a virtual world where players can build, own and customize their own experiences on the Cardano Blockchain.

Unlocking creativity in the Metaverse as you can Earn, create, socialize, play, trade and so much more based on the P2E concept, meaning players will be able to explore it while they earn and spend using in-game money, called Lonia tokens.

Pitchdeck: https://bit.ly/37MgJDz



One-Pager: https://docs.cardalonia.io/one-pager



Social Links: