Natus Medical Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q1-2022 Key Results Revenue (millions) $119.8 • Total revenue increased 4.2% compared to Q1 2021

• Generated $8.9 million in operating cash flow











GAAP EPS $0.06 Non-GAAP EPS $0.22

MIDDLETON, Wis., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported revenue of $119.8 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to $114.9 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin was 54.6% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 57.9% in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.06 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.07 earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 59.6% reported for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.22 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.16 in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

“I would like to thank our Natus Teammates for their continued efforts to ensure our products were available to clinicians in the first quarter driving growth despite challenges from both Covid and supply chain related constraints” said Thomas J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus. “We incurred over $3.4 million in extraordinary supply chain costs in the quarter consistent with our expectations.”

“We are pleased with the first quarter revenue growth versus year ago in our core areas of clinical focus with Brain, Neural Pathways, and eight Sensory Nervous Systems growing 6.0%, 8.7%, and 6.0% respectively.” “We are also encouraged by the 9.3% revenue growth in supplies and service in these product areas,” concluded Mr. Sullivan.

On April 18, 2022 the Company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of ArchiMed for approximately $1.2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Natus shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash for each share of Natus common stock. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Natus may solicit proposals from third parties for a period of 30 days continuing through May 17, 2022, and in certain cases for a period of 35 days continuing through May 22, 2022. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Natus shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. Due to the announced transaction, the Company will no longer update financial guidance.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.



The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus delivers innovative and trusted solutions to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems to advance the standard of care and improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The Company offers hardware, advanced software and algorithms, and consumables that provide stimulus, acquire and monitor physiological signals, and capture the body’s response. With sales in over 100 countries, Natus is a leader in neurodiagnostics, pediatric retinal imaging, and infant hearing screening, as well as a leading company in hearing assessment, hearing instrument fitting, balance, and intracranial pressure monitoring.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, current estimates and assumptions of Natus management as of the date of this press release, statements about the benefits and effects of the merger with ArchiMed (the “transaction”), the expected timing of the completion of the transaction and the amounts to be received by Natus' shareholders. Each forward-looking statement contained in this communication is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, supply chain delays and constraints; the ability of Natus to realize the anticipated benefits from its strategic alignment; Natus' ability to successfully pursue, acquire and integrate acquisitions; the demand for Natus products and services; the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on Natus' target markets; Natus' ability to expand its sales in international markets; Natus' ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market; Natus' ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market; Natus' ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis; the risks related to Ukraine conflict or the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and financial markets; the uncertainties relating to the impact of the Ukraine conflict or the COVID-19 pandemic on Natus' business; the uncertainties as to the timing of the transaction; uncertainties as to whether Natus shareholders will approve the transaction; the risk that competing offers will be made; the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction, or the terms of such approval; the effects of disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, vendors and other business partners; the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the transaction may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the parties' control; operating costs and business disruption following completion of the transaction, including adverse effects on employee retention and on Natus' business relationships with third parties; transaction costs; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Natus' Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, as well as Natus' subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other information filed by Natus with the SEC. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties. This list of factors is not intended to be exhaustive. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of these materials, and Natus assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement made by Natus or on its behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This communication relates to the proposed transaction involving Natus. In connection with the proposed transaction, Natus plans to file with the SEC a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”). This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that Natus may file with the SEC and send to its shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction will be submitted to Natus' shareholders for their consideration. Before making any voting decision, Natus' shareholders are urged to read all relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, when they become available, because they will contain important information about Natus and the proposed transaction.

Natus' shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement, as well as other filings containing information about Natus, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Copies of the Proxy Statement and other documents filed by Natus with the SEC may be obtained, without charge, by contacting Natus through its www.natus.com under the heading Investor Relations.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, its directors, executive officers and other persons related to Natus may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Natus’ shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Natus and their ownership of Natus common stock is set forth in Natus’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022 and in its proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 28, 2022. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Revenue $ 119,793 $ 114,927 Cost of revenue 52,781 46,688 Intangibles amortization 1,600 1,751 Gross profit 65,412 66,488 Gross profit margin 54.6 % 57.9 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 29,551 28,971 Research and development 13,224 14,040 General and administrative 12,807 14,855 Intangibles amortization 3,598 3,897 Restructuring 2,051 205 Total operating expenses 61,231 61,968 Income from operations 4,181 4,520 Interest expense (267 ) (766 ) Other expense, net (540 ) (890 ) Income before provision for income tax 3,374 2,864 Provision for income tax1 1,471 468 Net income $ 1,903 $ 2,396 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Weighted-average shares: Basic 34,119 33,611 Diluted 34,276 33,782 1The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with the three months ended March 31, 2021, is primarily attributable to a tax law change in effect from January 1, 2022 that requires the capitalization of research and experimental costs under IRC Section 174. The approximate impact of the change in the estimated tax rate due to all impacts from IRC Section 174 resulted in a $0.01 reduction in the GAAP earnings per share.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 84,285 $ 75,595 Accounts receivable 103,714 111,760 Inventories 72,238 67,745 Other current assets 26,531 22,191 Total current assets 286,768 277,291 Property and equipment 21,391 21,783 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,027 9,288 Goodwill and intangible assets 208,119 214,170 Deferred income tax 23,548 23,161 Other assets 20,230 18,595 Total assets $ 568,083 $ 564,288 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,342 $ 36,405 Accrued liabilities 47,185 48,135 Deferred revenue 26,846 25,097 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,482 4,964 Total current liabilities 112,855 114,601 Deferred income tax 1,451 1,133 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,755 6,567 Other long-term liabilities 17,128 17,237 Total liabilities 137,189 139,538 Total stockholders’ equity 430,894 424,750 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 568,083 $ 564,288





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,903 $ 2,396 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 87 101 Depreciation and amortization 6,673 7,257 Loss on equity method investment 192 136 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 30 8 Warranty reserve 1,363 341 Share-based compensation 2,619 3,114 Loss on commencement of sales-type leases — 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,803 4,962 Inventories (6,132 ) 4,139 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,752 ) (4,028 ) Accounts payable (1,957 ) 1,303 Accrued liabilities (1,762 ) 1,172 Deferred revenue 1,949 2,732 Deferred income tax (119 ) 1,064 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,897 24,703 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,062 ) (731 ) Purchase of equity method investments (572 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,634 ) (731 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 4,191 — Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (1,228 ) (1,150 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (447 ) (125 ) Payments on borrowings — (20,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,516 (21,275 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents (1,089 ) (4,230 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,690 (1,533 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 75,595 82,082 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 84,285 $ 80,549





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 GAAP based results: Income before provision for income tax $ 3,374 $ 2,864 Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,600 1,751 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 905 611 COVID-19 relief (COGS) — (402 ) Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,598 3,897 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) — 21 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 2,497 579 COVID-19 relief (OPEX) — (2,512 ) Non-GAAP income before provision for income tax 11,974 6,809 Income tax expense, as adjusted1 $ 4,312 $ 1,397 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,662 $ 5,412 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 34,119 33,611 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 34,276 33,782 1The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with the three months ended March 31, 2021, is primarily attributable to a tax law change in effect from January 1, 2022 that requires the capitalization of research and experimental costs under IRC Section 174. The approximate impact of the change in the estimated tax rate due to all impacts from IRC Section 174 resulted in a $0.03 reduction in the non-GAAP earnings per share.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 GAAP Gross Profit $ 65,412 $ 66,488 Amortization of intangibles 1,600 1,751 COVID-19 relief — (402 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 905 611 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,917 $ 68,448 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56.7 % 59.6 % GAAP Operating Income $ 4,181 $ 4,520 Amortization of intangibles 5,198 5,648 COVID-19 relief — (2,914 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 3,402 1,190 Direct cost of acquisitions — 21 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 12,781 $ 8,465 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 10.7 % 7.4 % GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 1,471 $ 468 Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 3,608 1,006 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (767 ) (77 ) Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 4,312 $ 1,397





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Brain: Revenue $ 51,388 $ 48,484 Cost of revenue 20,392 17,219 Intangibles amortization 512 533 Gross profit $ 30,484 $ 30,732 Gross profit margin 59.3 % 63.4 % Neural Pathways: Revenue $ 19,392 $ 17,840 Cost of revenue 9,533 8,047 Intangibles amortization 203 210 Gross profit $ 9,656 $ 9,583 Gross profit margin 49.8 % 53.7 % Sensory Nervous Systems: Revenue $ 37,673 $ 35,532 Cost of revenue 16,789 14,702 Intangibles amortization 851 951 Gross profit $ 20,033 $ 19,879 Gross profit margin 53.2 % 55.9 % Other: Revenue $ 11,340 $ 13,071 Cost of revenue 6,067 6,720 Intangibles amortization 34 57 Gross profit $ 5,239 $ 6,294 Gross profit margin 46.2 % 48.2 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 119,793 $ 114,927 Cost of revenue 52,781 46,688 Intangibles amortization 1,600 1,751 Gross profit 65,412 66,488 Gross profit margin 54.6 % 57.9 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Brain: GAAP Gross Profit $ 30,484 $ 30,732 Amortization of intangibles 512 533 COVID-19 relief — (83 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 278 211 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 31,274 $ 31,393 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.9 % 64.7 % Neural Pathways: GAAP Gross Profit $ 9,656 $ 9,583 Amortization of intangibles 203 210 COVID-19 relief — (33 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 105 80 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 9,964 $ 9,840 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.4 % 55.2 % Sensory Nervous Systems: GAAP Gross Profit $ 20,033 $ 19,879 Amortization of intangibles 851 951 COVID-19 relief — (280 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 408 242 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 21,292 $ 20,792 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56.5 % 58.5 % Other: GAAP Gross Profit $ 5,239 $ 6,294 Amortization of intangibles 34 57 COVID-19 relief — (6 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 114 78 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 5,387 $ 6,423 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 47.5 % 49.1 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 65,412 $ 66,488 Amortization of intangibles 1,600 1,751 COVID-19 relief — (402 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 905 611 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,917 $ 68,448 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56.7 % 59.6 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 69.97 $ 67,772 International 49.823 47,155 Totals $ 119.793 $ 114,927 United States 58 % 59 % International 42 % 41 % Totals 100 % 100 %



