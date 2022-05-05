Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

• Reaffirms financial outlook for fiscal 2022

• Franchising momentum continues

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results of its fiscal 2022 first quarter. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $1.1 billion, net income from continuing operations was $12.3 million or $0.25 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $112.3 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $1.29 per share. On March 26, 2022, total cash on hand was approximately $149.6 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.3 billion.

The outstanding term debt balance does not include repayments from the net proceeds received from the $94 million sale of the W.S. Badcock Corporation (“Badcock”) retail real estate portfolio which closed on March 31, 2022. FRG anticipates closing the previously announced $150 million sale of the Badcock distribution centers and the $18.5 million sale of the Badcock corporate headquarters by the end of its fiscal second quarter, as well as an additional sale of other Badcock real estate for approximately $5.6 million by the end of fiscal 2022. FRG intends to use the net cash proceeds from these real estate sales to repay the remaining $175 million of Badcock acquisition financing.

Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO stated, “I am proud of FRG’s overall performance in the first quarter. FRG’s diversification across various discretionary and non-discretionary products and services continued to serve us well.” Mr. Kahn continued, “I can’t stress enough how resilient and nimble our management teams have been while staying true to our brands’ ethos and value propositions. Their collective success is strengthening the foundation of FRG as we seek to further diversify and scale through strategic internal and external investment opportunities.”

The Company has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock. The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

For the Three Months Ended March 26, 2022 Adjusted Net Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) (In thousands) American Freight $ 241,416 $ 15,879 $ (1,434 ) Vitamin Shoppe 310,953 40,493 21,405 Pet Supplies Plus 301,214 24,221 8,125 Buddy's 15,585 5,235 2,564 Sylvan Learning 10,043 2,828 166 Badcock 256,259 26,111 (2,859 ) Corporate - (2,429 ) (15,650 ) Total $ 1,135,470 $ 112,338 $ 12,317

Outlook

Franchise Group is reaffirming its previously announced financial outlook for fiscal year 2022 of revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $450 million and Non-GAAP EPS of approximately $5.00 per share. In formulating its outlook, the Company expects to reduce net debt to below $1.1 billion by the end of its fiscal year 2022. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 41.0 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 27%.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share count and per share data) March 26, 2022 December 25, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,597 $ 292,714 Current receivables, net 110,368 118,698 Current securitized receivables, net 386,886 369,567 Inventories, net 779,279 673,170 Current assets held for sale 203,679 - Other current assets 28,403 24,063 Total current assets 1,658,212 1,478,212 Property, plant, and equipment, net 237,056 449,886 Non-current receivables, net 11,156 11,755 Non-current securitized receivables, net 48,355 47,252 Goodwill 806,697 806,536 Intangible assets, net 125,222 127,951 Tradenames 222,687 222,687 Operating lease right-of-use assets 713,820 714,741 Investment in equity securities 11,626 35,249 Other non-current assets 18,578 18,902 Total assets $ 3,853,409 $ 3,913,171 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations $ 487,957 $ 486,170 Current operating lease liabilities 173,295 173,101 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 458,776 410,552 Other current liabilities 51,572 50,833 Total current liabilities 1,171,600 1,120,656 Long-term obligations, excluding current installments 1,286,972 1,383,725 Non-current operating lease liabilities 552,412 557,071 Other non-current liabilities 90,739 88,888 Total liabilities 3,101,723 3,150,340 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 40,353,865 and 40,296,688 shares issued and outstanding at March 26, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively 404 403 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized and 4,541,125 issued and outstanding at March 26, 2022 and December 25, 2021 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 480,628 475,396 Retained earnings 270,609 286,987 Total equity 751,686 762,831 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,853,409 $ 3,913,171





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share count and per share data) March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Product $ 979,164 $ 583,816 Service and other 148,282 28,576 Rental 8,024 8,953 Total revenues 1,135,470 621,345 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Product 616,585 339,414 Service and other 8,663 405 Rental 2,861 3,005 Total cost of revenue 628,109 342,824 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 376,995 225,545 Total operating expenses 1,005,104 568,369 Income from operations 130,366 52,976 Other expense: Bargain purchase gain (67 ) - Other (21,977 ) (36,726 ) Interest expense, net (92,327 ) (47,435 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 15,995 (31,185 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,678 (2,851 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 12,317 (28,334 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - 42,147 Net income attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ 12,317 $ 13,813 Income (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.76 ) Diluted 0.25 (0.76 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.29 Diluted 0.25 0.29 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,307,412 40,110,084 Diluted 41,107,793 40,110,084





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net income $ 12,317 $ 13,813 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 15,103 710 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 22,033 14,176 Amortization of deferred financing costs and prepayment penalties 71,679 67,699 Stock-based compensation expense 5,447 2,550 Change in fair value of investment 23,723 - (Gain) on bargain purchases and sales of Company-owned stores (2,206 ) (623 ) Other non-cash items (2,227 ) (62 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (83,716 ) (22,512 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 62,153 75,751 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (9,752 ) (11,667 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 2,554 277 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (3,930 ) (463,753 ) Issuance of operating loans to franchisees - (17,058 ) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees - 21,644 Net cash (used in) investing activities (11,128 ) (470,557 ) Financing Activities Dividends paid (27,315 ) (15,620 ) Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations 124,358 1,306,724 Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations (290,202 ) (854,665 ) Issuance of common stock 24 - Issuance of preferred stock - 79,541 Principal payments of finance lease obligations (768 ) - Payment for debt issue costs and prepayment penalty on extinguishment - (87,490 ) Other stock compensation transactions (239 ) (336 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (194,142 ) 428,154 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net - 56 Net increase (decrease) in cash equivalents and restricted cash (143,117 ) 33,404 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 292,714 151,502 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 149,597 $ 184,906 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 274 $ 65 Cash paid for interest 21,424 39,730 Accrued capital expenditures 3,177 3,019 Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities - 16,775

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 26, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended March 26, 2022 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,564 $ 8,125 $ (1,434 ) $ 21,405 $ 166 $ (2,859 ) $ (15,650 ) $ 12,317 Add back: Interest expense 808 4,731 7,568 6,398 719 72,030 73 92,327 Income tax expense (benefit) 693 4,165 5,078 7,550 60 993 (14,862 ) 3,678 Depreciation and amortization charges 757 6,129 2,559 6,863 1,856 3,870 - 22,033 Total Adjustments 2,258 15,025 15,205 20,811 2,635 76,893 (14,789 ) 118,038 EBITDA 4,822 23,150 13,771 42,216 2,801 74,034 (30,439 ) 130,355 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - (6 ) - - - 102 - 96 Stock based compensation 70 875 294 - 9 - 5,377 6,626 Litigation costs and settlements 343 - 1,082 550 - - (1,745 ) 230 Corporate compliance costs - - - - - - 51 51 Store closures - 120 238 - - - 575 933 Securitized receivables, net - - - - - (50,871 ) - (50,871 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - - - Right-of-use asset impairment - - 375 - - - - 375 Integration costs - 44 105 - 18 297 - 464 Divestiture costs - - - (2,273 ) - 1,936 - (337 ) Acquisition costs - 38 14 - - 546 29 626 Loss on investment in equity securities - - - - - - 23,723 23,723 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - - - - 67 - 67 Total Adjustments to EBITDA 413 1,071 2,108 (1,723 ) 27 (47,923 ) 28,010 (18,017 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,235 $ 24,221 $ 15,879 $ 40,493 $ 2,828 $ 26,111 $ (2,429 ) $ 112,338

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three months ended March 26, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended ($ In thousands except share count and per share data) March 26, 2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ 12,317 $ 0.30 Less: Preferred dividend declared (2,128 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder 10,189 0.25 Add back: Executive severance and related costs 96 - Stock based compensation 6,626 0.16 Litigation costs and settlements 230 0.01 Corporate compliance costs 51 - Store closures 933 0.02 Securitized receivables, net (50,871 ) (1.24 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - Right-of-use asset impairment 375 0.01 Integration costs 464 0.01 Divestiture costs (337 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition costs 626 0.02 Loss on investment in equity securities 23,723 0.58 Acquisition bargain purchase gain 67 - Adjustments to EBITDA (18,017 ) (0.44 ) Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs 6,379 0.15 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,086 0.10 Securitized Receivables Interest Expense 65,300 1.59 Tax impact (14,887 ) (0.36 ) Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income - - Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations 42,860 1.04 Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 53,049 $ 1.29 Basic weighted average shares 40,307,412 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 41,107,793

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, its outlook for fiscal 2022, the expected timing of the completion of the sale-leaseback of Badcock’s real estate portfolio and the use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

