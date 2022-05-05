Applied Molecular Transport to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat during the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT).



A live webcast will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral biologic product candidates, by leveraging its technology platform to design and advance a multi-product pipeline to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. AMT is developing its oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral dosage forms that are designed to either target local intestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant pathophysiology of disease. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Chang

Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts:

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com