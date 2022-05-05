Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Strong Customer Demand for North American Production and New Program Wins



SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended April 2, 2022.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic reported total revenue of $138.4 million, up 3% from $134.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, total revenue was $405.6 million, up 5% from $386.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. While year-over-year sales have increased, customer demand has been even higher but production continues to be constrained by global supply chain and transportation issues. In the coming quarters, the Company expects to ramp a number of new programs, including the previously announced program with a leading power equipment company in its Mexico facility during the first part of the next fiscal year.

During third quarter of fiscal year 2022, the results were again impacted by intermittent parts supply, factory downtime and overtime expenses. The Company’s facilities in Shanghai, China were closed for a portion of the third quarter by a mandated COVID shutdown, although we expect operations to resume shortly. Legal costs related specifically to the SEC’s review of last year’s whistleblower complaint totaled approximately $0.06 per diluted share during the quarter and we expect legal costs to potentially continue at a similar pace in coming periods.

Despite these headwinds, the Company slightly improved its margins when compared to the previous year. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company’s gross margin was 8.3% and operating margin was 2.0%, compared to a gross margin of 8.2% and an operating margin of 1.9% in the same period of fiscal year 2021.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, net income was $1.0 million or $0.09 per share, up 16% from $0.9 million or $0.08 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2021. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, net income was $2.4 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $4.2 million or $0.38 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

“We’re pleased with the successful ramp of new programs and our expanding customer base in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, despite the continued headwinds from the global supply chain challenges,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, global logistics problems and heightened assurance of supply concerns continue to drive the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. We believe we are well positioned to benefit from this growing demand.”

“During the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, we won new programs involving outdoor recreation, RFID, industrial connectivity and electric mobility products. While the global supply chain and COVID-19 crises continue to present uncertainty and multiple business challenges in the fourth quarter, we see the potential for significant growth in fiscal 2023 and beyond.”

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and earnings in the range of $0.04 to $0.10 per diluted share. Despite growing customer demand and backlog, the Company expects that the ongoing disruptions from the global supply chain and COVID-19 issues will continue to significantly limit production and adversely impact operating efficiencies, particularly for our China-based facilities. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of approximately 20% for the full fiscal year.

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 Net sales $ 138,391 $ 134,600 $ 405,609 $ 386,069 Cost of sales 126,883 123,504 374,155 354,336 Gross profit 11,508 11,096 31,454 31,733 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,526 2,655 7,473 7,292 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,193 5,865 17,447 16,349 Total operating expenses 8,719 8,520 24,920 23,641 Operating income 2,789 2,576 6,534 8,092 Interest expense, net 1,551 1,020 3,638 2,549 Income before income taxes 1,238 1,556 2,896 5,543 Income tax provision 231 689 487 1,377 Net income $ 1,007 $ 867 $ 2,409 $ 4,166 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762 10,760 10,762 10,760 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 11,062 11,429 11,059 11,040

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,722 $ 3,473 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $219 and $275 137,835 110,324 Contract assets 23,443 24,781 Inventories, net 155,066 137,329 Other 26,017 23,345 Total current assets 344,083 299,252 Property, plant and equipment, net 26,690 35,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 17,838 15,745 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 11,485 9,656 Other 11,330 1,458 Total other assets 22,815 11,114 Total assets $ 411,426 $ 361,846 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 125,174 $ 92,823 Accrued compensation and vacation 8,659 11,471 Current portion of debt, net 6,143 2,143 Other 24,362 20,268 Total current liabilities 164,338 126,705 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 6,268 7,906 Revolving loan 99,198 90,362 Operating lease liabilities 12,059 11,428 Deferred income tax liability 51 — Other long-term obligations 5,486 1,740 Total long-term liabilities 123,062 111,436 Total liabilities 287,400 238,141 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively 47,399 47,181 Retained earnings 76,861 74,452 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (234 ) 2,072 Total shareholders’ equity 124,026 123,705 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 411,426 $ 361,846



