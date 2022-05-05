Brickell Biotech to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 12, 2022

BOULDER, Colo., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases, announced today that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 12th. Brickell’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT that same day to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.



To access the call, please dial 1-877-705-6003 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (international) and provide the conference ID number: 13728736. To access the live audio webcast, please go to the Investors section of Brickell’s website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases. Brickell’s pipeline consists of several development-stage candidates and a cutting-edge platform with broad potential in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. This includes BBI-02, a Phase 1-ready, potential first-in-class oral DYRK1A inhibitor with strong preclinical validation for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes, BBI-10, a novel, preclinical stage oral STING inhibitor that has demonstrated dose-dependent cytokine reduction in nonclinical studies providing proof of mechanism for the treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic conditions, and a platform of next-generation DYRK, CLK, LRRK2 and TTK kinase inhibitors with the potential to produce treatments for autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating conditions. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta®, and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop, and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic, debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

