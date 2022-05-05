Oyster Point Pharma Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

TYRVAYA ® Nasal Spray Net Product Revenue of $2.7 Million in Q1’22

Approximately 19,000 TYRVAYA Prescriptions Filled During the Quarter, with Prescriptions Written by Over 4,500 Unique Eye Care Professionals

Expansion of Commercial Coverage for TYRVAYA, with Up to Approximately 95 Million Lives Covered to Date

Licensing Partner, Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, Authorized to Conduct Phase 3 Clinical Trial of OC-01 in China

Continuing Enrollment of Subjects in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy, with Study Results Expected in 2H 2022

Additional Pre-Clinical Studies Underway for Enriched Tear Film Gene Therapy to Target Stages 2 and 3 Neurotrophic Keratopathy

PRINCETON, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), (“Oyster Point Pharma”, or “the Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provided an overview of recent business highlights.

“We are very pleased with the performance of Oyster Point Pharma’s first full quarter since the launch of TYRVAYA®.” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “With approximately 19,000 TYRVAYA prescriptions written during the quarter as well as expanded patient access and positive feedback from eye care professionals and patients, we are well poised for accelerated growth. We’re entering the remainder of 2022 with strong momentum, progressing our exciting pipeline assets and remaining focused on bringing transformational eye care therapies to patients while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Recent Business Highlights

TYRVAYA ® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray Net Product Revenue of $ 2 . 7 Million in Q1’22 with Approximately 19,000 Prescriptions Filled: In Q1’22, the Company recognized $2.7 million of net product revenue related to sales of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray, which was launched in November 2021. Approximately 19,000 TYRVAYA prescriptions were filled during the first quarter of 2022. Prescriptions were written by over 4,500 unique eye care professionals during the quarter, demonstrating continued strong momentum for the adoption of TYRVAYA as the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.



Upcoming Milestones

Continued Enrollment of Subjects in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy (NK): In Q1’22, the Company continued to enroll patients in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 clinical trial of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of Stage 1 NK. Enrollment will continue with results expected in the second half of 2022.



In Q1’22, the Company continued to enroll patients in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 clinical trial of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of Stage 1 NK. Enrollment will continue with results expected in the second half of 2022. Additional Pre-Clinical Studies Underway for Enriched Tear Film (ETF™) Gene Therapy to Target Stages 2 and 3 NK: In Q1’22, the Company progressed its multiple pre-clinical studies for OC-101 (AAV-NGF), a single, intralacrimal gland injection of an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector containing the human nerve growth factor (NGF) gene for Stages 2 and 3 NK patients. Additional pre-clinical studies using a porcine model have further demonstrated the capability of ETF Gene Therapy to deliver a protein to the tear film following intralacrimal gland injection. The Company anticipates holding pre-IND meetings with the FDA in the second half of 2022 to discuss next steps for OC-101 (AAV-NGF).



Overview of Financial and Operating Results

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents was $143.4 million, compared to $193.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the three months ended March 31, 2022, of $50.0 million was primarily used to fund operating activities incurred to market TYRVAYA Nasal Spray.



About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point Pharma is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray

TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the "rest and digest" system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline's activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

TYRVAYA® Important Safety Information



The most common adverse reaction reported in 82% of patients was sneezing. Events that were reported in 5- 16% of patients were cough, throat irritation, and instillation-site (nose) irritation. There are no contraindications associated with TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray. Please see full Prescribing Information at www.tyrvaya-pro.com/prescribinginformation.

About Dry Eye Disease and the Role of Tear Film

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that impacts an estimated 38 million people in the U.S. and is growing in prevalence.1,2 It can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins.3 Natural tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components, and creates a smooth surface that forms the primary refractive surface of the eye.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Select Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,364 $ 193,372 Working capital* $ 144,328 $ 186,448 Total assets $ 176,720 $ 222,617 Long-term debt, net $ 90,636 $ 89,815 Stockholders’ equity $ 55,993 $ 99,537 * Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.



