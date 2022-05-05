WW Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Q1 2022 End of Period Subscribers of 4.5 million





Q1 2022 Revenues of $298 million





Q1 2022 Gross Margin of 60.5%





Q1 2022 Operating Income of $9.0 million





2022 Restructuring Plan expected to result in nearly $30 million of annual run-rate cost savings





FY 2022 Guidance: Revenues in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion and GAAP EPS in the range of $0.72 to $0.78 per fully diluted share, incorporating the negative impact of approximately $0.20 to $0.24 per fully diluted share of estimated restructuring charges



NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

“WeightWatchers has long been recognized as the leader in weight loss, positioned at the intersection of science and community. I am excited to bring my expertise in building digital communities to WW and to take our product to the next level,” said Sima Sistani, the Company’s CEO. “By narrowing our focus, I am confident we will be able to return the Company to profitable growth.”

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, said, “We delivered EPS ahead of our guidance range for Q1, primarily due to lower marketing spend in our international markets, strong gross margin, and cost management. We have taken significant and decisive action to reset the cost structure, while shifting the organization’s focus to executing on a narrowed set of priorities. 2022 will serve as the foundation for future growth and operating margin expansion.”

Q1 2022 Consolidated Results

% Change

Three Months Ended Adjusted for April 2, April 3, Constant 2022 2021 % Change

Currency(1) (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Subscription Revenues, net $257.0 $279.8 (8.2 %) (6.2 %) Product Sales and Other, net 40.8 52.0 (21.5 %) (20.0 %) Revenues, net $297.8 $331.8 (10.3 %) (8.4 %) Gross Profit $180.1 $193.4 (6.9 %) (4.6 %) Adjustments (1) 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 0.0 5.2 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (0.1 ) -- Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $180.0 $198.6 (9.4 %) (7.1 %) Operating Income $9.0 $2.8 216.8 % 275.9 % Adjustments (1) 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 0.3 5.5 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (0.1 ) -- Adjusted Operating Income(1) $9.1 $8.4 9.0 % 29.0 % Net Loss ($8.2 ) ($18.2 ) (54.8 %) (61.3 %) EPS ($0.12 ) ($0.26 ) (55.4 %) (61.8 %)



Total Paid Weeks 58.9 63.1 (6.6 %) N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 49.2 53.5 (8.0 %) N/A Workshops + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 9.7 9.6 1.5 % N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 4.5 5.0 (8.3 %) N/A Digital Subscribers 3.8 4.2 (9.3 %) N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.7 0.7 (2.8 %) N/A ___________________________________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital.

(3) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.

(4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.



Q1 2022 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q1 2022 were down 8.3% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q1 2022 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 9.3% and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 2.8% versus the prior year period.





in Q1 2022 were down 8.3% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q1 2022 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 9.3% and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 2.8% versus the prior year period. Total Paid Weeks in Q1 2022 were down 6.6% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q1 2022 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 8.0% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks increased 1.5% versus the prior year period.





in Q1 2022 were down 6.6% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q1 2022 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 8.0% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks increased 1.5% versus the prior year period. Revenues in Q1 2022 were $297.8 million. On a constant currency basis, Q1 2022 revenues decreased 8.4% versus the prior year period.



S ubscription Revenues in Q1 2022 were $257.0 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 6.2% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in both Digital Subscription Revenues and Workshops + Digital Fees driven primarily by worsened consumer sentiment in the current environment.



Product Sales and Other in Q1 2022 were $40.8 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 20.0% versus the prior year period, primarily due to lower e-commerce sales in the quarter.





in Q1 2022 were $297.8 million. On a constant currency basis, Q1 2022 revenues decreased 8.4% versus the prior year period. Gross Profit in Q1 2022 was $180.1 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q1 2022, which excluded the net impact of ($0.1) million of restructuring charges, was $180.0 million. Gross profit in Q1 2021 was $193.4 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q1 2021, which excluded the impact of $5.2 million of restructuring charges, was $198.6 million.



Gross Margin in Q1 2022 was 60.5%, as compared to 58.3% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin in Q1 2022 was 60.5%, up 60 basis points from an adjusted gross margin of 59.9% in the prior year period primarily driven by a revenue mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business.





in Q1 2022 was $180.1 million. in Q1 2022, which excluded the net impact of ($0.1) million of restructuring charges, was $180.0 million. Gross profit in Q1 2021 was $193.4 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q1 2021, which excluded the impact of $5.2 million of restructuring charges, was $198.6 million. Operating Income in Q1 2022 was $9.0 million. Adjusted operating income in Q1 2022, which excluded the net impact of $0.1 million of restructuring charges, was $9.1 million, up 9% versus the prior year period. Operating income in Q1 2021 was $2.8 million. Adjusted operating income in Q1 2021, which excluded the impact of $5.5 million of restructuring charges, was $8.4 million.





in Q1 2022 was $9.0 million. in Q1 2022, which excluded the net impact of $0.1 million of restructuring charges, was $9.1 million, up 9% versus the prior year period. Operating income in Q1 2021 was $2.8 million. Adjusted operating income in Q1 2021, which excluded the impact of $5.5 million of restructuring charges, was $8.4 million. Effective Tax Rate in Q1 2022 was 17.9%, compared to 30.0% in the prior year period.





in Q1 2022 was 17.9%, compared to 30.0% in the prior year period. Net Loss in Q1 2022 was $8.2 million compared to a net loss of $18.2 million in the prior year period.





in Q1 2022 was $8.2 million compared to a net loss of $18.2 million in the prior year period. Diluted Net Loss pe r sha re in Q1 2022 was $0.12 compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.26 in the prior year period.



Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q1 2022 results were negatively impacted by $0.1 million, a de minimis per share impact, due to the net impact of restructuring charges. Q1 2021 results were negatively impacted by $0.06 per fully diluted share due to the impact of restructuring charges.

in Q1 2022 was $0.12 compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.26 in the prior year period.

Other Items

Cash balance as of April 2, 2022 was $127.6 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility.

balance as of April 2, 2022 was $127.6 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility. 2022 Restructuring Plan: As previously announced, the Company committed to a restructuring plan consisting of an organizational realignment to simplify the Company’s corporate structure and reduce associated costs and a continued rationalization of its real estate portfolio. In connection with the 2022 Restructuring Plan, the Company anticipates recording restructuring charges which it currently estimates will range between $18.0 million to $22.0 million in the aggregate, the majority of which will be recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The plan is expected to result in nearly $30.0 million of annual run-rate cost savings, with in-year fiscal 2022 savings of $16.0 million to $20.0 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The Company is providing the following full year fiscal 2022 guidance:

Revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion.

GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.78 per fully diluted share, incorporating the negative impact of approximately $0.20 to $0.24 per fully diluted share of estimated restructuring charges.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross profit margin, operating income, operating income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the net impact of (x) charges associated with our previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan (the “2021 plan”), and (y) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with our previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 plan”) or (b) the impact of charges associated with the 2021 plan; and (ii) the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to exclude the impact of charges associated with the 2021 plan. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) with respect to the adjustments for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges or the impact of restructuring charges, as applicable; and (ii) with respect to the adjustments for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of the restructuring charges. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, early extinguishment of debt with respect to the Company’s previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing and voluntary debt prepayments, and restructuring charges (including the net impact where applicable) (“Adjusted EBITDAS”), net debt, and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

We are a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED April 2, January 1, 2022 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,640 $ 153,794 Receivables (net of allowances: April 2, 2022 - $1,891 and January 1, 2022 - $1,726) 39,266 29,321 Inventories 29,496 30,566 Prepaid income taxes 29,382 30,478 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,841 27,014 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 257,625 271,173 Property and equipment, net 34,688 37,219 Operating lease assets 86,302 89,902 Franchise rights acquired 785,852 785,195 Goodwill 163,353 157,374 Other intangible assets, net 62,268 61,126 Deferred income taxes 11,504 11,259 Other noncurrent assets 17,834 15,686 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,419,426 $ 1,428,934 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Portion of long-term debt due within one year $ — $ — Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year 18,969 20,297 Accounts payable 29,339 22,444 Salaries and wages payable 53,112 57,401 Accrued marketing and advertising 10,191 15,904 Accrued interest 10,815 5,085 Other accrued liabilities 41,717 45,728 Derivative payable 2,912 14,670 Income taxes payable 618 1,748 Deferred revenue 48,991 45,855 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 216,664 229,132 Long-term debt, net 1,419,149 1,418,104 Long-term operating lease liabilities 75,527 78,157 Deferred income taxes 154,759 157,718 Other 2,656 2,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,868,755 1,885,338 TOTAL DEFICIT Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 122,052 shares issued at April 2, 2022 and 122,052 shares issued at January 1, 2022 0 0 Treasury stock, at cost, 51,923 shares at April 2, 2022 and 51,988 shares at January 1, 2022 (3,117,434 ) (3,120,149 ) Retained earnings 2,675,767 2,682,349 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,662 ) (18,604 ) TOTAL DEFICIT (449,329 ) (456,404 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,419,426 $ 1,428,934





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 2, April 3, 2022 2021 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 256,985 $ 279,820 Product sales and other, net (2) 40,776 51,976 Revenues, net 297,761 331,796 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 86,041 99,103 Cost of product sales and other 31,622 39,258 Cost of revenues 117,663 138,361 Gross profit 180,098 193,435 Marketing expenses 107,570 116,933 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,558 73,671 Operating income 8,970 2,831 Interest expense 18,671 29,123 Other expense (income), net 344 (237 ) Loss before income taxes (10,045 ) (26,055 ) Benefit from income taxes (1,802 ) (7,828 ) Net loss $ (8,243 ) $ (18,227 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 70,086 69,084 Diluted 70,086 69,084 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees”. "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 2, April 3, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (8,243 ) $ (18,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,759 13,180 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,254 2,231 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 42 184 Share-based compensation expense 4,700 5,341 Deferred tax benefit (6,693 ) (1,361 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 72 (12 ) Reserve for inventory obsolescence 1,254 2,416 Foreign currency exchange rate loss (gain) 623 (372 ) Changes in cash due to: Receivables (10,596 ) (6,008 ) Inventories (120 ) 2,792 Prepaid expenses (4,106 ) (4,313 ) Accounts payable 7,118 (842 ) Accrued liabilities (5,268 ) (1,756 ) Deferred revenue 3,560 (211 ) Other long term assets and liabilities, net (3,003 ) (738 ) Income taxes (1,807 ) (4,182 ) Cash used for operating activities (10,454 ) (11,878 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (323 ) (688 ) Capitalized software expenditures (8,905 ) (9,447 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (4,350 ) (10,849 ) Other items, net (11 ) (16 ) Cash used for investing activities (13,589 ) (21,000 ) Financing activities: Payments on long-term debt — (19,250 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (374 ) (237 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised — 2,468 Other items, net (35 ) (43 ) Cash used for financing activities (409 ) (17,062 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,702 ) (2,634 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,154 ) (52,574 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 153,794 165,887 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 127,640 $ 113,313





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 2, April 3, 2022 2021 Variance Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 31,414 33,471 (6.1 %) CE 14,096 15,549 (9.3 %) UK 2,611 3,398 (23.2 %) Other (2) 1,084 1,086 (0.2 %) Total Digital Paid Weeks 49,205 53,505 (8.0 %) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 7,269 6,669 9.0 % CE 1,320 1,521 (13.2 %) UK 880 1,040 (15.4 %) Other (2) 248 339 (27.0 %) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 9,717 9,569 1.5 % Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 38,683 40,140 (3.6 %) CE 15,416 17,070 (9.7 %) UK 3,491 4,438 (21.3 %) Other (2) 1,332 1,425 (6.6 %) Total Paid Weeks 58,922 63,074 (6.6 %) End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,451 2,631 (6.8 %) CE 1,088 1,238 (12.1 %) UK 206 267 (22.9 %) Other (2) 81 82 (0.3 %) Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,827 4,217 (9.3 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 535 530 1.1 % CE 101 111 (9.1 %) UK 64 73 (12.3 %) Other (2) 18 25 (28.2 %) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 719 739 (2.8 %) Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,986 3,161 (5.5 %) CE 1,189 1,349 (11.8 %) UK 270 340 (20.6 %) Other (2) 100 107 (6.9 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 4,545 4,957 (8.3 %) ______

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q1 2022 Variance 2022 Constant Q1 2022 Q1 2021 2022 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2021 2021 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 297,761 $ 6,287 $ 304,048 $ 331,796 (10.3 %) (8.4 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 191,482 $ 4,598 $ 196,080 $ 206,062 (7.1 %) (4.8 %) Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 65,503 $ 874 $ 66,377 $ 73,758 (11.2 %) (10.0 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 256,985 $ 5,472 $ 262,458 $ 279,820 (8.2 %) (6.2 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 40,776 $ 814 $ 41,590 $ 51,976 (21.5 %) (20.0 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 125,319 $ 7 $ 125,326 $ 132,090 (5.1 %) (5.1 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 50,980 $ 2 $ 50,982 $ 54,904 (7.1 %) (7.1 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 176,299 $ 8 $ 176,307 $ 186,994 (5.7 %) (5.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 28,014 $ - $ 28,014 $ 34,321 (18.4 %) (18.4 %) Total Revenues $ 204,313 $ 9 $ 204,322 $ 221,315 (7.7 %) (7.7 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 53,475 $ 4,071 $ 57,546 $ 58,915 (9.2 %) (2.3 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 8,222 $ 633 $ 8,855 $ 10,940 (24.8 %) (19.1 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 61,697 $ 4,705 $ 66,402 $ 69,855 (11.7 %) (4.9 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 9,205 $ 690 $ 9,895 $ 12,041 (23.6 %) (17.8 %) Total Revenues $ 70,902 $ 5,395 $ 76,297 $ 81,896 (13.4 %) (6.8 %) UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 7,805 $ 231 $ 8,036 $ 9,809 (20.4 %) (18.1 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 4,422 $ 135 $ 4,557 $ 5,169 (14.5 %) (11.9 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 12,227 $ 365 $ 12,592 $ 14,978 (18.4 %) (15.9 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 2,212 $ 58 $ 2,270 $ 4,089 (45.9 %) (44.5 %) Total Revenues $ 14,439 $ 423 $ 14,862 $ 19,067 (24.3 %) (22.1 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 4,883 $ 289 $ 5,172 $ 5,248 (6.9 %) (1.4 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 1,879 $ 106 $ 1,985 $ 2,745 (31.6 %) (27.7 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 6,762 $ 395 $ 7,157 $ 7,993 (15.4 %) (10.5 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 1,345 $ 66 $ 1,411 $ 1,525 (11.8 %) (7.4 %) Total Revenues $ 8,107 $ 460 $ 8,567 $ 9,518 (14.8 %) (10.0 %) ____________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q1 2022 Variance 2022 Constant Currency 2022 2022 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2022 vs 2022 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2021 vs 2021 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2021 Adjusted 2021 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 180,098 $ (92 ) (1) $ 180,006 $ 4,467 $ 184,565 $ 184,473 $ 193,435 $ 5,202 (4) $ 198,637 (6.9 %) (9.4 %) (4.6 %) (7.1 %) Gross Margin 60.5% 60.5% 60.7% 60.7% 58.3% 59.9% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 63,558 $ (241 ) (2) $ 63,317 $ 716 $ 64,274 $ 64,034 $ 73,671 $ (337 ) (5) $ 73,334 (13.7 %) (13.7 %) (12.8 %) (12.7 %) Operating Income $ 8,970 $ 149 (3) $ 9,119 $ 1,674 $ 10,644 $ 10,793 $ 2,831 $ 5,539 (6) $ 8,370 216.8 % 9.0 % 275.9 % 29.0 % Operating Income Margin 3.0% 3.1% 3.5% 3.5% 0.9% 2.5% ______

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the net impact of $24 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes $241 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (3) Excludes the net impact of (i) $24 of charges and $241 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (ii) the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues. (4) Excludes $5,202 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes $337 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes $5,202 and $337 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 2, April 3, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (8,243 ) $ (18,227 ) Interest 18,671 29,123 Taxes (1,802 ) (7,828 ) Depreciation and Amortization 10,759 11,925 Stock-based Compensation 4,700 5,341 EBITDAS $ 24,085 $ 20,334 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (1) 265 5,538 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (2) (116 ) - Adjusted EBITDAS $ 24,234 $ 25,872 ______

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (2) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS Net Income (Loss) $ 8,860 $ 46,330 $ 29,929 $ (8,243 ) $ 76,876 Interest 20,293 19,283 19,210 18,671 77,457 Taxes 970 13,346 3,285 (1,802 ) 15,799 Depreciation and Amortization 11,411 11,130 11,017 10,759 44,316 Stock-based Compensation 7,851 3,405 4,752 4,700 20,706 EBITDAS $ 49,385 $ 93,494 $ 68,193 $ 24,085 $ 235,155 Early Extinguishment of Debt (1) 29,169 - 1,183 - 30,352 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (2) 6,036 9,324 636 265 16,261 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) (846 ) (686 ) (74 ) (116 ) (1,722 ) Adjusted EBITDAS $ 83,744 $ 102,132 $ 69,938 $ 24,234 $ 280,046 Total Debt $ 1,419,149 Less: Cash 127,640 Net Debt $ 1,291,509 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 4.6 X ______

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing and voluntary debt prepayments. (2) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (3) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.





