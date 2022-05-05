First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 584,376,972 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME



NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Andrew B. Adams 535,596,406 47,366,049 91.87% 8.13% Alison C. Beckett 581,897,038 1,065,417 99.82% 0.18% Robert J. Harding 517,126,568 65,835,887 88.71% 11.29% Kathleen A. Hogenson 581,028,369 1,934,086 99.67% 0.33% C. Kevin McArthur 581,900,298 1,062,157 99.82% 0.18% Philip K. R. Pascall 543,668,702 39,293,753 93.26% 6.74% A. Tristan Pascall 580,172,502 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42% Simon J. Scott 580,497,802 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42% Peter St. George 542,182,092 40,780,363 93.00% 7.00% Dr. Joanne K. Warner 581,907,869 1,054,586 99.82% 0.18%

