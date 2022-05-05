Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m.

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its March 31, 2022 first quarter. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO

Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO Date/Time: May 5, 2022, 4:30 PM ET

May 5, 2022, 4:30 PM ET Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

1-888-334-5785 Replay: Available on Friday, May 6, 2022 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

The Company’s fee income from licensing activities decreased slightly as a result of two factors (1) lower to flat economic activity in the various industries that use the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology, and (2) timing differences due to how revenues are recorded from an accounting standpoint. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase beginning later this year as new car models and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. Total expenses decreased by $21,250, or approximately 3%, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period last year. 2021 was the seventh consecutive year that expenses were lower than the year before at Research Frontiers and this trend continued in the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s net loss was $628,348 ($0.02 per common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $557,307 ($0.02 per common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.5 million and working capital of approximately $3.0 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 23 months of operations. This year, new products using the Company’s SPD-Smart light control technology were featured at the CES Consumer Electronics Show including automotive and consumer electronics applications, and a new aircraft model debuted in early April using electronically dimmable windows.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,466,373 $ 269,964 Marketable securities - 2,755,111 Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $1,016,678 in 2022 and 2021 753,550 831,636 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,573 92,931 Total current assets 3,306,496 3,949,642 Fixed assets, net 86,379 92,954 Operating lease ROU assets 433,473 469,824 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 3,859,915 $ 4,545,987 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 186,169 $ 182,091 Accounts payable 16,023 66,460 Accrued expenses and other 74,777 49,385 Deferred revenue 10,756 - Total current liabilities 287,725 297,936 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 416,615 464,128 Total liabilities 704,340 762,064 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2022 and 2021 3,165 3,165 Additional paid-in capital 123,467,886 123,467,886 Accumulated deficit (120,315,476 ) (119,687,128 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,155,575 3,783,923 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,859,915 $ 4,545,987

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Fee income $ 173,828 $ 213,123 Operating expenses 600,698 625,596 Research and development 148,825 145,178 Total expenses 749,523 770,774 Operating loss (575,695 ) (557,651 ) Net investment (loss) income (52,653 ) 344 Net loss $ (628,348 ) $ (557,307 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 31,650,396 31,634,890

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2021 31,575,786 $ 3,158 $ 123,164,623 $ (117,840,776 ) $ 5,327,005 Exercise of options 74,610 7 86,255 - 86,262 Net loss - - - (557,307 ) (557,307 ) Balance, March 31, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,398,083 ) $ 4,855,960 Balance, January 1, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (119,687,128 ) $ 3,783,923 Net loss - - - (628,348 ) (628,348 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (120,315,476 ) $ 3,155,575

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (628,348 ) $ (557,307 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96 4,489 Realized loss on sale of marketable securities 60,143 - Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables 78,086 (139,578 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,358 (28,759 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (25,045 ) 50,550 Deferred revenue 10,756 27,945 Net cash used in operating activities (497,954 ) (642,660 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (605 ) (346 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 2,694,968 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,694,363 (346 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options - 86,262 Net cash provided by financing activities - 86,262 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,196,409 (556,744 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 269,964 4,772,705 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,466,373 $ 4,215,961

