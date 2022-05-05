T2 Biosystems Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notice

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that on May 5, 2022 it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market informing the Company that its shares of common stock have failed to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a) (1), and, as a result, the Company’s shares are subject to delisting. The letter further stated that the Company may appeal the Nasdaq Staff delisting determination to a Nasdaq listing qualifications hearings panel (the “Panel”).



The Company has filed an appeal and hearing request to the Nasdaq Staff’s determination which will stay the delisting of the Company’s shares of common stock from The Nasdaq Global Market pending the Panel’s decision. The Nasdaq Staff has informed the Company that the delisting action has been stayed, pending a final written decision by the Panel, and the hearing date has been set for June 2, 2022. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing; however, the Company intends to present a plan to regain compliance to the Panel that includes a discussion of the events that it believes will enable it to regain compliance in this timeframe and a commitment to effect a reverse stock split, if necessary.

“We are cognizant of the value to our shareholders of the listing of our shares on Nasdaq given the liquidity and pricing efficiency that the exchange provides and are taking steps to ensure continued listing,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products, which are powered by the Company’s proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology, include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, the T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements that the Panel will grant the Company’s appeal, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan”, “believe”, “project”, “forecast”, “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 23, 2022, and other filings the company makes with the SEC from time to time. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

