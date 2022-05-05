Standard BioTools Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“The end of first quarter 2022 marked the completion of the company’s strategic evaluation process, which culminated in the closing of a $250 million capital infusion from leading life science investors Casdin Capital, LLC, and Viking Global Investors LP in April 2022,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Standard BioTools. “While the closing of this transaction marked a major milestone for us and positions us to work hard on improving our base business, our financial performance for the first quarter was, frankly, disappointing and adversely affected by related disruptions in our U.S. sales force, as well as continued COVID-19 related issues, particularly in APAC. We are taking immediate steps to address the operational issues with new leadership including the recent appointment of Jeremy Davis as Chief Commercial Officer. Mindful of our past and its lessons, we now embark on a new chapter of focused execution and growth, and 2022 will serve as the foundation we will build upon.

“During our first few weeks, the new management team has met with numerous key stakeholders, including customers, employees, and partners, and we are highly encouraged and excited by the opportunity before us,” continued Egholm. “Each of these stakeholders sees the opportunity for the now better-capitalized company to better meet the needs of our customers through essential, standardized tools that help them develop breakthrough medicines faster and better.”

Continued Egholm, “Going forward, we will refine our business strategy to build, maintain and strengthen our competitive positions in the markets in which we operate. We will do this by focusing on three areas: First, we will prioritize revenue growth by focusing our efforts to compete in growing market segments where we believe we have or could have a competitive advantage. Specifically, we will focus on servicing more customers in translational and clinical research. Second, we will significantly improve our operating discipline by implementing best-in-class process improvements to manage expenses and increase productivity. Finally, we intend to expand our product offerings for our customers with strategic capital allocation to acquire complementary assets that allow us to leverage our existing infrastructure.

“I believe we now have the resources needed to execute this strategy. I look forward to leading this outstanding team as we embark on this transformation journey and am confident our tool set will indeed accelerate breakthroughs in human health.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $26.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by lower COVID-19 revenue. Base product and service revenue (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) was $23.9 million, approximately 2% lower compared with $24.5 million in first quarter 2021.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $76.3 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP net loss was driven by loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock and change in fair value of bridge loans.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes the accounting adjustments for the Series B Preferred Stock and bridge loans, was $19.5 million for the quarter, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2022, was $31.0 million, compared with $29.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Following the completion of the strategic cash infusion by Casdin Capital and Viking Global on April 4, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $256.2 million before transaction costs.

Additional Detail on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Mass cytometry product and service revenue of $13.5 million for the quarter was down 4 percent over first quarter 2021 driven by lower instrument sales. The launch of our new CyTOF® XT instrument was more than offset by lower sales of our legacy Hyperion™ Imaging System and Helios™ instrument. Going forward, we are seeing encouraging adoption of CyTOF XT™ in the Pharma, Biotech, and CRO segments. Moreover, we expect the recent launch of the Hyperion+™ Imaging System to improve our competitive position in the growing high-plex imaging market.

Base microfluidics product and service revenue, which excludes COVID-19 testing revenue, was $10.4 million, unchanged year-over-year. COVID-19 testing revenue was $2.3 million, down 65% compared with first quarter 2021. Focusing on our base business, we are encouraged by the early adoption of our new Biomark™ X instrument, and our Olink® OEM partnership remains an important growth driver, offsetting weakness in our mature platforms.

Service revenue of $6.1 million was 2% lower year-over-year, following the strong performance for service revenue in fourth quarter 2021.





Revenue by geographic area:

Americas revenue was $12.9 million, down 30% year-over-year, driven almost entirely by lower COVID testing revenue, NRE and grant revenues. The base business in Americas was unchanged year over year.

EMEA revenue was at $8.6 million, down 6% year-over-year. Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced the year-over-year growth by approximately 4 percentage points. COVID-19 continues to negatively impact our business, particularly with new waves in March, as many labs are operating below capacity. Negative impact from the conflict in Ukraine on the European economy together with COVID-19 related expenses on public healthcare systems remain operating headwinds for growth.

Asia-Pacific revenue decreased 3% to $5.0 million. The year-over-year decline was driven by continued COVID-19 related disruptions, particularly in China and Japan.





Recent Highlights

Innovation:

Launched the Hyperion+ Imaging System, the new standard in spatial imaging with superior phenotyping, up to 10x cost savings compared with immunohistochemistry, and the most proven high-plex proteomics approach for scanning eight to 40-plus targets in a single run with easy scaling to 100-plus targets.



Sold 7 CyTOF XT systems in Q1 2022 for a total of 29 since launch.



Sold 9 of our recently launched Biomark X instruments, which shipped in Q1 2022.





Partnerships:

Shipped 18 Olink Signature Q100 benchtop instrument systems, designed and manufactured by Standard BioTools, in Q1 2022.





On February 17, 2022, we announced a collaboration agreement with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) for development of targeted stem cell therapies and research applications utilizing two Standard BioTools mass cytometry and tissue imaging technologies: Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) and the Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™.





Beachheads:

At quarter end, 200 clinical trials were underway using CyTOF technology.



Total publications and preprints involving CyTOF technology exceeded 2,000, including over 200 publications and preprints for Imaging Mass Cytometry, as of the end of Q1 2022.





A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this release.

Our investor presentation including Supplemental Financial Information has been posted on our website concurrent with this release.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. The time and amount of certain material items needed to estimate non-GAAP financial measures are inherently unpredictable or outside of our control. Material changes to any of these items could have a significant effect on guidance and future GAAP results. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding operational and strategic plans, revenue growth and business transformation expectations, potential acquisitions, customer adoption of and demand for new products, improvements in competitive position based on introductions of new products, plans with respect to third party relationships and the positive impact of such relationships on growth, and demand trends, including the anticipated impact of geopolitical dynamics and the COVID pandemic. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operating results; possible transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers and employees; changes in Standard BioTools’ business or external market conditions; customers and prospective customers continuing to curtail or suspend activities utilizing our products; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite authorizations or approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; Standard BioTools research and development and distribution plans and capabilities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the Company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbiotools.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbiotools.com), investor site (investors.standardbiotools.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 20,004 $ 24,728 Service revenue 6,144 6,286 Product and service revenue 26,148 31,014 Other revenue (1) 356 1,780 Total revenue 26,504 32,794 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 12,339 11,663 Cost of service revenue 1,928 2,090 Cost of product and service revenue 14,267 13,753 Research and development 8,865 10,753 Selling, general and administrative 30,875 27,608 Total costs and expenses 54,007 52,114 Loss from operations (27,503 ) (19,320 ) Interest expense (1,030 ) (887 ) Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock (37,792 ) — Unrealized loss on bridge loans (10,655 ) — Other expense, net 118 (285 ) Loss before income taxes (76,862 ) (20,492 ) Income tax benefit 574 1,671 Net loss $ (76,288 ) $ (18,821 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.99 ) $ (0.25 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 77,031 74,707 Note: (1) Other revenue includes product development, license, and grant revenue.









STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (2) $ 29,983 $ 28,451 Accounts receivable, net 15,422 18,320 Inventories, net 23,245 20,825 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2) 4,547 4,470 Total current assets 73,197 72,066 Property and equipment, net 27,699 28,034 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 36,389 37,119 Other non-current assets (2) 3,445 3,689 Developed technology, net 24,875 27,927 Goodwill 106,333 106,379 Total assets $ 271,938 $ 275,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,517 $ 10,602 Accrued compensation and related benefits 7,964 4,920 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,209 3,053 Deferred revenue, current 12,291 11,947 Deferred grant income, current 3,603 3,535 Other accrued liabilities 7,589 8,673 Advances under revolving credit agreement, current — 6,838 Total current liabilities 47,173 49,568 Bridge loans 35,655 — Convertible notes, net 54,271 54,160 Term loan, net 10,106 10,049 Deferred tax liability 3,544 4,329 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 36,760 37,548 Deferred revenue, non-current 5,793 5,966 Deferred grant income, non-current 17,237 18,116 Obligation for Series B Preferred Stock 37,792 — Other non-current liabilities 1,494 882 Total liabilities 249,825 180,618 Total stockholders' equity 22,113 94,596 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 271,938 $ 275,214 Notes: (1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements (2) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,983 $ 28,451 Restricted cash (included in other current assets, and other non-current assets) 1,016 1,016 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 30,999 $ 29,467









STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (76,288 ) $ (18,821 ) Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock 37,792 — Unrealized loss on bridge loans 10,655 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,042 3,677 Amortization of developed technology 2,968 2,983 Depreciation and amortization 1,003 934 Other non-cash items 1,166 610 Changes in assets and liabilities, net 3,072 (2,284 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,590 ) (12,901 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from NIH Contract — 2,000 Purchases of property and equipment (868 ) (6,923 ) Net cash used in investing activities (868 ) (4,923 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bridge loans 25,000 — Repayment of advances under credit agreement (6,838 ) — Repayment of long-term debt — (501 ) Payments for employee equity programs, net (87 ) (525 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,075 (1,026 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (85 ) 74 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,532 (18,776 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,467 69,536 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 30,999 $ 50,760 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,983 $ 49,744 Restricted cash (included in prepaid and other current assets, and other non-current assets) 1,016 1,016 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 30,999 $ 50,760









STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC. (formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss (GAAP) $ (76,288 ) $ (18,821 ) Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock 37,792 — Unrealized loss on bridge loans 10,655 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,042 3,677 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,967 2,983 Depreciation and amortization 1,003 934 Interest expense (b) 1,030 887 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 9 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 9 Benefit from acquisition related income taxes (c) (742 ) (742 ) Net loss (Non-GAAP) $ (19,532 ) $ (11,073 ) Shares used in net loss per share calculation - basic and diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 77,031 74,707 Net loss per share - basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (0.99 ) $ (0.25 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PRODUCT AND SERVICE MARGIN Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Product and service gross profit (GAAP) $ 11,881 $ 17,261 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,967 2,800 Depreciation and amortization (d) 315 420 Stock-based compensation expense (d) 141 98 Product and service gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 15,304 $ 20,579 Product and service margin percentage (GAAP) 45.4 % 55.7 % Product and service margin percentage (Non-GAAP) 58.5 % 66.4 % ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 39,740 $ 38,361 Stock-based compensation expense (e) (3,901 ) (3,579 ) Depreciation and amortization (e) (688 ) (697 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (e) (9 ) — Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 35,142 $ 34,085 ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (27,503 ) $ (19,320 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,042 3,677 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,967 2,983 Depreciation and amortization (e) 1,003 934 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (e) 9 — Loss from operations (Non-GAAP) $ (19,482 ) $ (11,726 ) (a) Represents amortization of developed technology in connection with the DVS and InstruNor acquisitions (b) Represents interest expense, primarily on convertible debt and the term loan (c) Represents the tax impact on the purchase of intangible assets in connection with the DVS acquisition (d) Represents expense associated with cost of product revenue (e) Represents expense associated with research and development, and selling, general and administrative activities







