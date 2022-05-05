Appian Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“We exceeded guidance and grew cloud subscription revenue by 37% in Q1. Our annual conference was well-attended and full of energy. We feel fortunate to have such a strong community around our low-code platform,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $53.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 37% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 31% year-over-year to $83.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Professional services revenue was $30.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $25.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Total revenue was $114.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 29% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 117% as of March 31, 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $(23.9) million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $(10.5) million for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was $(5.1) million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $(0.9) million for the first quarter of 2021. Net loss and non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss was $(23.2) million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $(13.6) million for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.32) for the first quarter of 2022, based on 72.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.19) for the first quarter of 2021, based on 70.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss was $(4.4) million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $(4.0) million for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.06) for the first quarter of 2022, based on 72.2 million basic and diluted shares outstanding, consistent with the $(0.06) net loss per share for the first quarter of 2021, based on 70.7 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(3.4) million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Balance sheet and cash flows: As of March 31, 2022, Appian had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $168.4 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $(20.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $(2.8) million of net cash used in operating activities for the same period in 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of May 5, 2022, guidance for 2022 is as follows:

Second Quarter 2022 Guidance :



Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $55.8 million and $56.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 31% and 32%.



Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $102.8 million and $104.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 24% and 26%.



Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(25.0) million and $(22.0) million.



Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.37) and $(0.33), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.4 million.





: Full Year 2022 Guidance :



Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $236.0 million and $238.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 32% and 33%.



Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $453.0 million and $457.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 23% and 24%.



Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(53.0) million and $(50.0) million.



Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.82) and $(0.77), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.5 million.

:

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, May 5, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and business outlook.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Appian’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 243-0931 in the U.S. or (212) 231-2935 internationally (Conference ID: 22017584). Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 22017584.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications and workflows, enabling our customers to automate the most important aspects of their business. Global organizations use our applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, gains or losses on disposals of assets, and certain litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees which are not indicative of our core operating performance and are not part of our normal course of business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Appian uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the second quarter and full year 2022, the impact of COVID-19, including the emergence of new variant strains of COVID-19, on our business and on the global economy, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscriptions revenue which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2022 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

investors@appian.com

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

ben.farrell@appian.com





APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,795 $ 100,796 Short-term investments and marketable securities 53,438 55,179 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,402 and $1,400 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 121,630 130,049 Deferred commissions, current 25,670 24,668 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,354 26,781 Restricted cash, current 776 791 Total current assets 338,663 338,264 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,473 and $14,106 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 38,526 36,913 Long-term investments 8,184 12,044 Goodwill 27,271 27,795 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,630 and $1,260 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 6,615 7,144 Operating right-of-use assets 27,556 27,897 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 49,398 49,017 Deferred tax assets 1,992 1,025 Restricted cash, net of current portion 2,328 2,373 Other assets 1,980 2,047 Total assets $ 502,513 $ 504,519 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,476 $ 5,766 Accrued expenses 18,654 15,483 Accrued compensation and related benefits 27,834 35,126 Deferred revenue, current 146,227 150,169 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,135 8,110 Other current liabilities 1,104 1,067 Total current liabilities 206,430 215,721 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 47,964 48,784 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,888 2,430 Deferred tax liabilities 98 209 Other non-current liabilities 3,377 3,458 Total liabilities 259,757 270,602 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 40,829,564 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 39,964,298 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 4 4 Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 528,475 497,128 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,041 ) (5,687 ) Accumulated deficit (280,685 ) (257,531 ) Total stockholders’ equity 242,756 233,917 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 502,513 $ 504,519

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Subscriptions $ 83,720 $ 63,766 Professional services 30,546 25,089 Total revenue 114,266 88,855 Cost of revenue Subscriptions 8,206 5,854 Professional services 22,710 17,675 Total cost of revenue 30,916 23,529 Gross profit 83,350 65,326 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 45,916 35,984 Research and development 29,839 20,690 General and administrative 31,461 19,142 Total operating expenses 107,216 75,816 Operating loss (23,866 ) (10,490 ) Other expense Other expense, net 787 2,893 Interest expense 74 81 Total other expense 861 2,974 Loss before income taxes (24,727 ) (13,464 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,573 ) 123 Net loss $ (23,154 ) $ (13,587 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 72,216,870 70,730,235

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenue Subscriptions $ 179 $ 297 Professional services 1,057 641 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,788 1,108 Research and development 2,314 1,015 General and administrative 1,605 4,833 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,943 $ 7,894

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (23,154 ) $ (13,587 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,773 1,278 Bad debt expense (2 ) — Change in fair value of available-for-sale securities 111 (8 ) Deferred income taxes (1,073 ) (448 ) Stock-based compensation 6,943 7,894 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 8,416 12,651 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,579 ) (279 ) Deferred commissions (1,383 ) (2,642 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,338 1,159 Accrued compensation and related benefits (6,798 ) (1,955 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 18 151 Deferred revenue (3,764 ) (7,192 ) Operating lease liabilities (450 ) 168 Net cash used in operating activities (20,604 ) (2,810 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (16,240 ) — Proceeds from investments 21,729 5,625 Purchases of property and equipment (3,390 ) (468 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 2,099 5,157 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 24,404 625 Net cash provided by financing activities 24,404 625 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 40 (682 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,939 2,290 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 103,960 112,462 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 109,899 $ 114,752 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 78 $ 88 Cash paid for income taxes $ 197 $ 148

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss $ (23,866 ) $ (10,490 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 6,943 7,894 Litigation expenses(1) 11,792 1,687 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (5,131 ) $ (909 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss $ (23,154 ) $ (13,587 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 6,943 7,894 Litigation expenses(1) 11,792 1,687 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,419 ) $ (4,006 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,419 ) $ (4,006 ) Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 72,216,870 70,730,235 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.19 ) Add back: Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share 0.26 0.13 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (23,154 ) $ (13,587 ) Other expense, net 787 2,893 Interest expense 74 81 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,573 ) 123 Depreciation and amortization 1,773 1,278 Stock-based compensation expense 6,943 7,894 Litigation expenses(1) 11,792 1,687 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,358 ) $ 369

(1) Consists of professional fees and other costs incurred in connection with two separate lawsuits, one involving reciprocal false advertising and related claims with a competitor and one involving an effort to enforce our intellectual property. We believe the costs incurred related to these cases are outside of our ordinary course of business; therefore, exclusion of such costs aids to provide supplemental information and comparable financial results from period to period.



