Definitive Healthcare Names Robert Musslewhite as CEO Effective August 1, 2022

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert Musslewhite as the company’s next CEO, effective August 1, 2022. Jason Krantz, founder, current CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Definitive Healthcare, will remain on the company’s Board of Directors and become Executive Chairman.



“The Board of Directors and I are thrilled that Robert will serve as the next CEO of Definitive Healthcare,” said Krantz. “Robert brings a wealth of healthcare industry expertise and a successful track record of leading Software-as-a-Service healthcare information companies. He is the perfect person to lead Definitive Healthcare through our next period of growth, and I am excited to continue working in partnership with him.”

As Executive Chairman, Krantz will continue to be highly involved in defining the product vision and long-term strategy of the company, helping to recruit best-in-class leadership, and serving as a partner to Musslewhite.

Musslewhite is currently President of Definitive Healthcare and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since June 2021. Since joining as President in October 2021, Musslewhite has been responsible for all commercial aspects of the business, including sales, marketing, and M&A. In his current role, he has led the rapid growth of the company’s commercial operations, including integration of recent key acquisitions, and he possesses significant experience with subscription business models and healthcare analytics. Musslewhite has worked closely with Krantz in developing and implementing the company’s growth strategy to-date and is ideally skilled to lead it forward.

Prior to joining Definitive Healthcare, Musslewhite served from August 2019 through August 2021 as the Chief Executive Officer of OptumInsight, a $1.4 billion division of Optum, which uses a SaaS business model to deliver solutions that make clinical and administrative processes easier and more efficient across the healthcare ecosystem.

Musslewhite joined Optum following Optum’s acquisition of The Advisory Board Company, a publicly traded company that used a subscription business model to deliver best practices research and insight, technology, data-enabled services, and consulting services. During his time as Chief Executive Officer from 2008 until 2017, The Advisory Board Company grew from approximately $200 million to $800 million in revenue. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of OptumInsight, Musslewhite served as Chief Executive Officer of Optum360 from March 2019 until August 2019 and, prior to that, as Chief Executive Officer of Optum Analytics and Chief Executive Officer of Advisory Board Research from 2017 until March 2019. Prior to joining The Advisory Board Company, Musslewhite was an Associate Principal with McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm.

Musslewhite currently serves on the Boards of Directors of CoStar Group (Nasdaq: CSGP), Ascend Learning, and Iodine Software. He is a member of the Economics Club of Washington D.C., and he recently completed service as Chair of the Board of Governors of St. Albans School. Musslewhite received a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an A.B. in Economics from Princeton University.

“I am tremendously excited to take the helm at Definitive Healthcare,” said Musslewhite, “and I am passionate about the company’s mission to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. Definitive Healthcare has a great SaaS business model, with incredible customer retention, which just proves the value that the company delivers to its nearly 3,000 customers. I’m a big believer in the company and the culture that Jason and all the employees have built.”

Musslewhite continued, “I also want to thank Jason for his amazing leadership over these last 11 years. It’s the rare CEO who can start a company, lead it through an IPO, and then surpass $200 million in annualized revenue run rate. I’m thrilled that he will continue as our Executive Chairman, and I look forward to partnering with Jason to take Definitive Healthcare to the next level.”

Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today, May 5, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. To access the call, dial (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international). The conference ID number is 13728297. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through May 19, 2022 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13728297. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/ .

