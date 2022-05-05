Paylocity Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q3 2022 Recurring & Other Revenue of $245.0 million, up 32% year-over-year

Q3 2022 Total Revenue of $246.0 million, up 32% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

“The momentum from our record setting selling season continued throughout the third quarter, with strong sales execution across our target market. Third quarter revenue growth was 32%, marking our third straight quarter with more than 30% revenue growth as our differentiated value proposition of providing the most modern software in the industry continues to resonate in the marketplace. In April we announced the release of Community Plus, which introduces new collaboration functionality, including one-to-one and one-to-many chat, the ability to create, edit, and share files, and the automated addition of employees to team groups as they join the company,” said Steve Beauchamp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $246.0 million, an increase of 32% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Recurring & other revenue was $245.0 million, an increase of 32% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $47.4 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $75.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $34.8 million or $0.62 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 based on 56.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $85.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $96.5 million as of the end of the quarter.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $78.5 million compared to $66.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, Paylocity had no long-term debt and had not drawn on its credit facility. In January 2022, Paylocity borrowed $50 million under its credit facility in connection with the Cloudsnap acquisition, which was repaid within the third quarter.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 5, 2022, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $215.5 million to $219.5 million, which represents approximately 30% growth over fiscal 2021 fourth quarter revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $49.5 million to $52.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $839.2 million to $843.2 million, which represents approximately 32% growth over fiscal year 2021 revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $228.0 million to $231.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,287 $ 96,465 Corporate investments 4,456 — Accounts receivable, net 6,267 17,794 Deferred contract costs 44,230 54,735 Prepaid expenses and other 15,966 23,430 Total current assets before funds held for clients 273,206 192,424 Funds held for clients 1,759,677 4,324,567 Total current assets 2,032,883 4,516,991 Capitalized internal-use software, net 45,018 57,713 Property and equipment, net 59,835 64,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,984 50,808 Intangible assets, net 13,027 48,245 Goodwill 33,650 102,183 Long-term deferred contract costs 170,663 209,580 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 4,223 7,910 Deferred income tax assets 11,602 21,804 Total assets $ 2,414,885 $ 5,079,238 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,230 $ 5,051 Accrued expenses 103,109 108,820 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 107,339 113,871 Client fund obligations 1,759,677 4,324,567 Total current liabilities 1,867,016 4,438,438 Long-term operating lease liabilities 67,201 71,178 Other long-term liabilities 1,958 2,422 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,780 1,781 Total liabilities $ 1,937,955 $ 4,513,819 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022; 54,594 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 55,120 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 241,718 256,204 Retained earnings 235,091 310,722 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 66 (1,562 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 476,930 $ 565,419 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,414,885 $ 5,079,238

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 184,927 $ 244,962 $ 465,195 $ 620,827 Interest income on funds held for clients 1,126 1,008 2,981 2,877 Total revenues 186,053 245,970 468,176 623,704 Cost of revenues 57,326 75,538 160,248 209,608 Gross profit 128,727 170,432 307,928 414,096 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 40,055 52,752 115,504 154,856 Research and development 18,458 25,670 56,443 74,024 General and administrative 31,071 44,632 87,038 119,448 Total operating expenses 89,584 123,054 258,985 348,328 Operating income 39,143 47,378 48,943 65,768 Other expense (207 ) (311 ) (843 ) (800 ) Income before income taxes 38,936 47,067 48,100 64,968 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,102 12,221 (10,836 ) (10,663 ) Net income $ 36,834 $ 34,846 $ 58,936 $ 75,631 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (126 ) (1,218 ) (536 ) (1,628 ) Comprehensive income $ 36,708 $ 33,628 $ 58,400 $ 74,003 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.63 $ 1.09 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.62 $ 1.05 $ 1.34 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 54,415 55,114 54,244 54,996 Diluted 56,414 56,367 56,338 56,437

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and nine months ended March 31, are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cost of revenues $ 1,996 $ 2,978 $ 6,401 $ 9,832 Sales and marketing 4,001 5,213 12,368 16,982 Research and development 2,661 4,911 8,277 15,131 General and administrative 7,852 11,538 23,287 32,921 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 16,510 $ 24,640 $ 50,333 $ 74,866

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,936 $ 75,631 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 46,947 70,197 Depreciation and amortization expense 32,070 36,419 Deferred income tax benefit (10,656 ) (10,882 ) Provision for credit losses 213 238 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 315 342 Amortization of debt issuance costs 127 136 Other 545 286 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,495 ) (9,654 ) Deferred contract costs (39,621 ) (49,205 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,531 ) (9,418 ) Accounts payable 1,592 141 Accrued expenses and other 2,318 1,163 Net cash provided by operating activities 85,760 105,394 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities — (215,538 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 82,488 85,875 Capitalized internal-use software costs (21,664 ) (26,285 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,155 ) (15,355 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (14,992 ) (107,576 ) Other investing activities — (2,500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 37,677 (281,379 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 724,610 2,564,829 Borrowings under credit facility — 50,000 Repayment of credit facility (100,000 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 146 — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 6,100 7,216 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (51,828 ) (68,509 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (56 ) (64 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 578,972 2,503,472 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 702,409 2,327,487 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,492,133 1,945,881 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 2,194,542 $ 4,273,368 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ — $ 1,251 Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 281 $ 4,470 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 820 $ 257 Refunds received for income taxes $ (222 ) $ (115 ) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,453 $ 96,465 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 2,019,089 4,176,903 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 2,194,542 $ 4,273,368

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 128,727 $ 170,432 $ 307,928 $ 414,096 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 6,005 6,308 17,273 18,523 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,996 2,978 6,401 9,832 Other items (1) — 46 — 94 Adjusted gross profit $ 136,728 $ 179,764 $ 331,602 $ 442,545





Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 39,143 $ 47,378 $ 48,943 $ 65,768 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,510 24,640 50,333 74,866 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,028 2,630 2,812 5,982 Other items (2) 292 806 1,377 1,609 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 56,973 $ 75,454 $ 103,465 $ 148,225





Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 36,834 $ 34,846 $ 58,936 $ 75,631 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,510 24,640 50,333 74,866 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,028 2,630 2,812 5,982 Other items (2) 292 806 1,377 1,817 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (5,215 ) 5,869 (20,602 ) (20,060 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 49,449 $ 68,791 $ 92,856 $ 138,236





Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 49,449 $ 68,791 $ 92,856 $ 138,236 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,414 56,367 56,338 56,437 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 0.88 $ 1.22 $ 1.65 $ 2.45





Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 36,834 $ 34,846 $ 58,936 $ 75,631 Interest expense 204 168 895 386 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,102 12,221 (10,836 ) (10,663 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,999 13,036 32,070 36,419 EBITDA 50,139 60,271 81,065 101,773 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,510 24,640 50,333 74,866 Other items (2) 292 806 1,377 1,817 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,941 $ 85,717 $ 132,775 $ 178,456





Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 40,055 $ 52,752 $ 115,504 $ 154,856 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,001 5,213 12,368 16,982 Other items (1) — 60 — 162 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 36,054 $ 47,479 $ 103,136 $ 137,712





Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 18,458 $ 25,670 $ 56,443 $ 74,024 Capitalized internal-use software costs 6,832 8,319 21,664 26,285 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,661 4,911 8,277 15,131 Other items (1) 215 218 600 686 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 22,414 $ 28,860 $ 69,230 $ 84,492





Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 31,071 $ 44,632 $ 87,038 $ 119,448 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 7,852 11,538 23,287 32,921 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,028 2,630 2,812 5,982 Other items (2) 77 482 777 667 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 22,114 $ 29,982 $ 60,162 $ 79,878

(1) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs.

(2) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition and other transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and other transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

