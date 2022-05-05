Altair Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Altair had a very strong first quarter 2022 with all our key metrics coming in above our guidance ranges,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “We deliver high value products and expertise to help our customers increase efficiency and competitiveness by driving smarter decisions with computational science and artificial intelligence, and our business momentum continues to be robust globally and across industry verticals.”

“We’re off to a great start for the year, achieving all-time highs for software product revenue and total revenue in the first quarter 2022,” said Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “Revenues and profit were ahead of expectations for the quarter, putting us in a strong position to meet our financial goals for the year.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $140.9 million compared to $129.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.8%

Total revenue was $159.8 million compared to $150.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 6.4%

Net income was $11.5 million compared to $14.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Diluted net income per share was $0.13 based on 87.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.18 for the first quarter of 2021, based on 79.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.6 million compared to $37.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.2% compared to 24.6% for the first quarter of 2021

Non-GAAP net income was $32.9 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $26.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.8%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.38 based on 87.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.33 for the first quarter of 2021, based on 79.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Free cash flow was $3.6 million, compared to $33.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Free cash flow in the first quarter 2022 was impacted by the payment of a $65.9 million litigation judgement assumed as part of the World Programming acquisition.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022:

(in millions) Second Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Software Product Revenue $ 111.0 to $ 114.0 $ 496.0 to $ 508.0 Total Revenue $ 128.0 $ 131.0 $ 568.0 $ 582.0 Net Loss $ (19.0 ) $ (17.1 ) $ (29.5 ) $ (22.0 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 7.7 $ 9.2 $ 67.5 $ 73.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.0 $ 14.0 $ 98.0 $ 106.0 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 17.6 $ 24.6 Free Cash Flow $ 10.0 $ 17.0

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares as defined starting with Q1 2022, includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position. All periods presented will be adjusted to align with this new definition.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair



Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022, our statements regarding our expectations for 2022, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 405,578 $ 413,743 Accounts receivable, net 112,444 137,561 Income tax receivable 12,185 9,388 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,467 27,529 Total current assets 555,674 588,221 Property and equipment, net 40,188 40,478 Operating lease right of use assets 27,910 28,494 Goodwill 379,320 370,178 Other intangible assets, net 93,345 99,057 Deferred tax assets 8,228 8,495 Other long-term assets 29,025 28,352 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,133,690 $ 1,163,275 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 6,061 $ 6,647 Accrued compensation and benefits 35,038 42,307 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,948 9,933 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 56,978 122,226 Deferred revenue 96,529 93,160 Convertible senior notes, net 226,187 199,705 Total current liabilities 430,741 473,978 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,847 19,550 Deferred revenue, non-current 21,874 12,872 Other long-term liabilities 43,019 42,894 TOTAL LIABILITIES 514,481 549,294 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 784 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 52,011

and 51,524 shares as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 27,745

shares as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 698,045 724,226 Accumulated deficit (66,620 ) (102,087 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,008 ) (8,950 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 618,425 613,197 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,133,690 $ 1,163,275

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Revenue License $ 106,169 $ 96,395 Maintenance and other services 34,728 33,146 Total software 140,897 129,541 Software related services 9,061 8,098 Total software and related services 149,958 137,639 Client engineering services 8,012 10,677 Other 1,811 1,847 Total revenue 159,781 150,163 Cost of revenue License 4,687 5,395 Maintenance and other services 12,719 11,555 Total software * 17,406 16,950 Software related services 6,035 6,122 Total software and related services 23,441 23,072 Client engineering services 6,641 8,888 Other 1,521 1,462 Total cost of revenue 31,603 33,422 Gross profit 128,178 116,741 Operating expenses: Research and development * 43,094 38,276 Sales and marketing * 35,682 32,070 General and administrative * 23,569 23,926 Amortization of intangible assets 5,903 4,877 Other operating income, net (781 ) (617 ) Total operating expenses 107,467 98,532 Operating income 20,711 18,209 Interest expense 585 2,973 Other expense, net 2,068 835 Income before income taxes 18,058 14,401 Income tax expense 6,530 41 Net income $ 11,528 $ 14,360 Income per share: Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net income per share, basic 79,462 74,651 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net income per share, diluted 87,261 79,295

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenue – software $ 1,903 $ 1,158 Research and development 7,358 3,186 Sales and marketing 7,035 3,468 General and administrative 2,318 1,836 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,614 $ 9,648

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 11,528 $ 14,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,686 6,686 Provision for credit loss 48 89 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 418 2,800 Stock-based compensation expense 18,614 9,648 Deferred income taxes (67 ) (687 ) Other, net 107 (18 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,735 8,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (138 ) (805 ) Other long-term assets 2,139 (3,628 ) Accounts payable (302 ) (767 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (6,896 ) 2,626 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities (61,759 ) 309 Deferred revenue 12,673 (2,810 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,786 36,571 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (12,971 ) — Capital expenditures (2,190 ) (3,039 ) Other investing activities, net (343 ) (412 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,504 ) (3,451 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 2,362 — Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 237 271 Payments on revolving commitment — (30,000 ) Other financing activities (90 ) (107 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,509 (29,836 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (970 ) (1,331 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,179 ) 1,953 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 414,012 241,547 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 405,833 $ 243,500 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 1 $ 47 Income taxes paid $ 3,187 $ 2,381 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 772 $ 619

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,528 $ 14,360 Stock-based compensation expense 18,614 9,648 Amortization of intangible assets 5,903 4,877 Non-cash interest expense 417 2,800 Restructuring expense — 3,346 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (5,036 ) (9,077 ) Special adjustments and other (1) 1,492 — Non-GAAP net income 32,918 25,954 Depreciation expense 1,783 1,809 Cash interest expense, net 323 79 Income tax expense, net of non-GAAP impact 11,566 9,118 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,590 $ 36,960 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.33 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 87,261 79,295 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding (2) 87,261 79,295

(1) The three months ended March 31, 2022, includes $1.5 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

(2) The Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021, has been changed to align with the current definition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 5,786 $ 36,571 Capital expenditures (2,190 ) (3,039 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 3,596 $ 33,532

(1) The three months ended March 31, 2022, includes a $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for a legal judgement acquired in December 2021.





Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

June 30, 2022 Year Ending

December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (19,000 ) $ (17,100 ) $ (29,500 ) $ (22,000 ) Stock-based compensation expense 19,900 19,900 77,400 77,400 Amortization of intangible assets 5,800 5,800 23,000 23,000 Non-cash interest expense 300 300 1,400 1,400 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate 700 300 (6,300 ) (7,900 ) Special adjustments and other(1) — — 1,500 1,500 Non-GAAP net income 7,700 9,200 67,500 73,400 Depreciation expense 1,800 1,800 7,100 7,100 Cash interest income, net (200 ) (200 ) (300 ) (300 ) Income tax expense, net of non-GAAP impact 2,700 3,200 23,700 25,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,000 $ 14,000 $ 98,000 $ 106,000

(1) Year ending December 31, 2022, includes $1.5 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.





The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Year Ending

December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 17,600 $ 24,600 Capital expenditures (7,600 ) (7,600 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 10,000 $ 17,000

(1) Includes $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for legal judgement acquired in December 2021.



