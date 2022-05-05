LianBio to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that management will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference being held in person in Las Vegas on May 10-13, 2022. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on May 12, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investors section of LianBio’s website at https://investors.lianbio.com/ with a replay available following the live event.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to historically underserved patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

