Open Lending Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2022.



“We are pleased with our first quarter results, which included a 32% increase in certified loans, a 14% increase in revenue and a 11% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to first quarter of 2021. These strong results are despite near-term headwinds to our business, including low levels of dealer inventory due to the global semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain challenges and inflated used car values and the impact on affordability,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “During the quarter we added 18 new customers which demonstrates the value proposition of our platform and our continued momentum. We also further penetrated our existing customer base during the quarter, with our top 10 customers, excluding OEMs, increasing their certification volume by 166% in Q122 as compared to Q121.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Highlights

The Company facilitated 43,944 certified loans during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 33,318 certified loans in the first quarter of 2021

Total revenue was $50.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $44.0 million in the first quarter of 2021

Gross profit was $45.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2021

Net income was $23.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $30.3 million in the first quarter of 2021



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2022 Outlook

Based on the first quarter results and trends into second quarter 2022, the Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance of the following:

Full Year 2022 Outlook Total Certified Loans 195,000 - 225,000 Total Revenue $210 - 240 million Adjusted EBITDA $135 - 160 million Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (a) $140 - 165 million

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.



The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman and CEO, Ross Jessup, President and COO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 420-0410, or for international callers (236) 714-4304; the conference ID is 8207059. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2022 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”); other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending

Investors

openlending@icrinc.com



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,404 $ 116,454 Restricted cash 3,031 3,055 Accounts receivable, net 8,060 6,525 Current contract assets, net 58,265 70,542 Income tax receivable 2,090 1,345 Other current assets 1,749 4,873 Total current assets 220,599 202,794 Property and equipment, net 2,792 2,663 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,048 5,189 Non-current contract assets, net 49,187 42,414 Deferred tax asset, net 64,949 65,503 Other non-current assets 157 262 Total assets $ 342,732 $ 318,825 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 195 1,285 Accrued expenses 5,510 3,984 Current portion of debt 3,125 3,125 Third-party claims administration liability 3,029 3,050 Other current liabilities 550 621 Total current liabilities 12,409 12,065 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 142,437 143,135 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,508 4,643 Total liabilities $ 159,354 $ 159,843 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,217,955 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,212,876 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 498,057 496,983 Accumulated deficit (259,285 ) (282,439 ) Treasury stock at cost, 1,980,230 shares at March 31, 2022 and 1,985,309 at December 31, 2021, respectively (56,676 ) (56,844 ) Total stockholders’ equity 183,378 158,982 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 342,732 $ 318,825



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Profit share $ 28,310 $ 27,730 Program fees 19,726 14,911 Claims administration and other service fees 2,032 1,367 Total revenue 50,068 44,008 Cost of services 4,788 3,362 Gross profit 45,280 40,646 Operating expenses General and administrative 7,482 8,212 Selling and marketing 3,733 2,397 Research and development 1,823 591 Total operating expenses 13,038 11,200 Operating income 32,242 29,446 Interest expense (803 ) (3,289 ) Interest income 25 84 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (8,778 ) Other expense — (131 ) Income before income taxes 31,464 17,332 Income tax expense 8,310 4,470 Net income $ 23,154 $ 12,862 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 126,215,698 126,803,096 Diluted 126,216,197 126,837,832



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 23,154 $ 12,862 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 1,281 701 Depreciation and amortization 304 388 Non-cash operating lease cost 141 134 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,778 Deferred income taxes 554 1,330 Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,535 ) (2,451 ) Contract assets, net 5,504 (7,876 ) Other current and non-current assets 3,066 1,979 Accounts payable (1,090 ) (611 ) Accrued expenses 1,526 478 Income tax payable/receivable (745 ) 3,151 Operating lease liabilities (119 ) (140 ) Third-party claims administration liability (21 ) 62 Other current and non-current liabilities (88 ) 50 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,932 18,835 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (186 ) (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (186 ) (3 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans — 125,000 Proceeds from revolving facility — 50,000 Payments on term loans (781 ) (166,847 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (1,491 ) Shares withheld for taxes for restricted stock units (39 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (820 ) 6,662 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,926 25,494 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 119,509 104,148 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 150,435 $ 129,642 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 721 $ 2,722 Income tax paid (refunded), net 8,501 (16 ) Non-cash investing and financing: Internally developed software accrued but not paid $ — $ 463 Deferred financing costs accrued but not paid — 178



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 23,154 $ 12,862 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 803 3,289 Income tax expense 8,310 4,470 Depreciation and amortization expense 221 193 Share-based compensation 1,281 701 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) — 8,778 Total adjustments 10,615 17,431 Adjusted EBITDA 33,769 30,293 Total revenue $ 50,068 $ 44,008 Adjusted EBITDA margin 67 % 69 % Adjusted operating cash flows (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,769 $ 30,293 CAPEX (186 ) (3 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net 5,504 (7,876 ) Adjusted operating cash flows $ 39,087 $ 22,414

Notes:

(1) Reflects unamortized deferred financing costs that were written off in connection with the refinancing of our Term Loan due 2027 on March 19, 2021.

(2) Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.