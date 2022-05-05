Open Lending Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, which included a 32% increase in certified loans, a 14% increase in revenue and a 11% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to first quarter of 2021. These strong results are despite near-term headwinds to our business, including low levels of dealer inventory due to the global semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain challenges and inflated used car values and the impact on affordability,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “During the quarter we added 18 new customers which demonstrates the value proposition of our platform and our continued momentum. We also further penetrated our existing customer base during the quarter, with our top 10 customers, excluding OEMs, increasing their certification volume by 166% in Q122 as compared to Q121.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 43,944 certified loans during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 33,318 certified loans in the first quarter of 2021
  • Total revenue was $50.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $44.0 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Gross profit was $45.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Net income was $23.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $30.3 million in the first quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2022 Outlook
Based on the first quarter results and trends into second quarter 2022, the Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance of the following:

 Full Year 2022 Outlook
Total Certified Loans195,000 - 225,000
Total Revenue$210 - 240 million
Adjusted EBITDA$135 - 160 million
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (a)$140 - 165 million
  
  1. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2022 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”); other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $147,404  $116,454 
Restricted cash  3,031   3,055 
Accounts receivable, net  8,060   6,525 
Current contract assets, net  58,265   70,542 
Income tax receivable  2,090   1,345 
Other current assets  1,749   4,873 
Total current assets  220,599   202,794 
Property and equipment, net  2,792   2,663 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  5,048   5,189 
Non-current contract assets, net  49,187   42,414 
Deferred tax asset, net  64,949   65,503 
Other non-current assets  157   262 
Total assets $342,732  $318,825 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable  195   1,285 
Accrued expenses  5,510   3,984 
Current portion of debt  3,125   3,125 
Third-party claims administration liability  3,029   3,050 
Other current liabilities  550   621 
Total current liabilities  12,409   12,065 
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs  142,437   143,135 
Non-current operating lease liabilities  4,508   4,643 
Total liabilities $159,354  $159,843 
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ equity    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,217,955 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,212,876 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021  1,282   1,282 
Additional paid-in capital  498,057   496,983 
Accumulated deficit  (259,285)  (282,439)
Treasury stock at cost, 1,980,230 shares at March 31, 2022 and 1,985,309 at December 31, 2021, respectively  (56,676)  (56,844)
Total stockholders’ equity  183,378   158,982 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $342,732  $318,825 


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Revenue   
Profit share$28,310  $27,730 
Program fees 19,726   14,911 
Claims administration and other service fees 2,032   1,367 
Total revenue 50,068   44,008 
Cost of services 4,788   3,362 
Gross profit 45,280   40,646 
Operating expenses   
General and administrative 7,482   8,212 
Selling and marketing 3,733   2,397 
Research and development 1,823   591 
Total operating expenses 13,038   11,200 
Operating income 32,242   29,446 
Interest expense (803)  (3,289)
Interest income 25   84 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    (8,778)
Other expense    (131)
Income before income taxes 31,464   17,332 
Income tax expense 8,310   4,470 
Net income$23,154  $12,862 
Net income per common share   
Basic$0.18  $0.10 
Diluted$0.18  $0.10 
Weighted average common shares outstanding   
Basic 126,215,698   126,803,096 
Diluted 126,216,197   126,837,832 


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022   2021 
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $23,154  $12,862 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Share-based compensation  1,281   701 
Depreciation and amortization  304   388 
Non-cash operating lease cost  141   134 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     8,778 
Deferred income taxes  554   1,330 
Changes in assets & liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net  (1,535)  (2,451)
Contract assets, net  5,504   (7,876)
Other current and non-current assets  3,066   1,979 
Accounts payable  (1,090)  (611)
Accrued expenses  1,526   478 
Income tax payable/receivable  (745)  3,151 
Operating lease liabilities  (119)  (140)
Third-party claims administration liability  (21)  62 
Other current and non-current liabilities  (88)  50 
Net cash provided by operating activities  31,932   18,835 
Cash flows from investing activities    
Purchase of property and equipment  (186)  (3)
Net cash used in investing activities  (186)  (3)
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from term loans     125,000 
Proceeds from revolving facility     50,000 
Payments on term loans  (781)  (166,847)
Payment of deferred financing costs     (1,491)
Shares withheld for taxes for restricted stock units  (39)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (820)  6,662 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  30,926   25,494 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  119,509   104,148 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $150,435  $129,642 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:    
Interest paid $721  $2,722 
Income tax paid (refunded), net  8,501   (16)
Non-cash investing and financing:    
Internally developed software accrued but not paid $  $463 
Deferred financing costs accrued but not paid     178 


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Net income$23,154  $12,862 
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Interest expense 803   3,289 
Income tax expense 8,310   4,470 
Depreciation and amortization expense 221   193 
Share-based compensation 1,281   701 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)    8,778 
Total adjustments 10,615   17,431 
Adjusted EBITDA 33,769   30,293 
Total revenue$50,068  $44,008 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 67%  69%
    
Adjusted operating cash flows (2)   
Adjusted EBITDA$33,769  $30,293 
CAPEX (186)  (3)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net 5,504   (7,876)
Adjusted operating cash flows$39,087  $22,414 

Notes:

(1) Reflects unamortized deferred financing costs that were written off in connection with the refinancing of our Term Loan due 2027 on March 19, 2021.
(2) Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.