AvidXchange Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

--First quarter 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA results driven by solid transaction volume growth and lower expenses

--Raising full year 2022 revenue outlook and lowering projected Adjusted EBITDA losses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are off to a strong start in the first quarter. By any key measure – total transaction growth, revenue growth and lower expenses – our first quarter results were solid, highlighting the strength of our value proposition and our strong execution. Trend-wise, this quarter also marks our third straight quarter of 20%-plus organic revenue growth as we deliver on investment milestones set against our business flywheel and simultaneously capitalize on our leadership in the mid-market B2B accounts payable and payments automation space,” said Michael Praeger, CEO & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $71.2 million, an increase of 29.0% year-over-year, compared with $55.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $(25.1) million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(70.0) million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(14.5) million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(15.7) million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross profit was $39.1 million, or 54.9% of total revenue, compared with $28.2 million, or 51.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $44.4 million, or 62.3% of total revenue, compared with $32.7 million, or 59.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.6) million compared with $(6.5) million in the first quarter of 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics"

First Quarter 2022 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

Total transactions processed in the first quarter of 2022 was 16.9 million, an increase of 15.6% from 14.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Total payment volume in the first quarter of 2022 was $15.2 billion, an increase of 40.5% from $10.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Transaction yield in the first quarter of 2022 was $4.23, an increase of 11.6% from $3.79 in the first quarter of 2021.



Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

As of May 5, 2022, AvidXchange anticipates its revised Full Year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Current Previous FY 2022 Guidance FY 2022 Guidance Revenue $303.0 - $307.0 $296.5 - $301.5 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $(35.0) - $(39.0) $(42.0) - $(48.0)

(1) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.





These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Teleconference Information

AvidXchange will discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results during a teleconference today, May 5, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET. The call will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on AvidXchange’s website. In addition to the conference call, supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022, statements related to the significance of our strong performance in the first quarter and trend related to organic revenue growth, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss.

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, amortization of software development costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, provision for income taxes and charitable contributions of common stock.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 71,203 $ 55,214 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) 27,807 22,540 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 17,239 13,511 Research and development 20,072 13,933 General and administrative 18,688 14,164 Depreciation and amortization 7,718 7,077 Total operating expenses 63,717 48,685 Loss from operations (20,321 ) (16,011 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 220 132 Interest expense (4,977 ) (5,025 ) Change in fair value of derivative instrument - 946 Charge for amending financing advisory engagement letter - related party - (50,000 ) Other expenses (4,757 ) (53,947 ) Loss before income taxes (25,078 ) (69,958 ) Income tax expense 69 68 Net loss $ (25,147 ) $ (70,026 ) Accretion of convertible preferred stock - (4,602 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (25,147 ) $ (74,628 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (1.43 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 197,017,555 52,057,532





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of March 31, As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,923 $ 562,817 Restricted funds held for customers 931,975 1,242,346 Marketable securities 228,655 - Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,349 and $2,283, respectively 34,213 30,965 Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,199 and $1,105, respectively 12,783 11,520 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,839 10,237 Total current assets 1,516,388 1,857,885 Property and equipment, net 105,643 106,227 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,826 3,278 Deferred customer origination costs, net 27,503 28,276 Goodwill 165,921 165,921 Intangible assets, net 106,031 100,455 Other noncurrent assets and deposits 4,297 4,261 Total assets $ 1,931,609 $ 2,266,303 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,505 $ 17,142 Accrued expenses 51,492 56,082 Payment service obligations 931,975 1,242,346 Deferred revenue 9,861 9,530 Current portion of contingent consideration 688 688 Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases 559 670 Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases 1,283 1,048 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,800 4,800 Total current liabilities 1,016,163 1,332,306 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenue, less current 19,494 20,350 Contingent consideration, less current portion 70 70 Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities 61,304 61,172 Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities 5,710 3,448 Long-term debt 121,366 119,880 Other long-term liabilities 2,630 6,022 Total liabilities 1,226,737 1,543,248 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021; 197,626,663 and 196,804,844 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 198 197 Additional paid-in capital 1,602,372 1,594,780 Accumulated deficit (897,698 ) (871,922 ) Total stockholders' equity 704,872 723,055 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,931,609 $ 2,266,303





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (25,147 ) $ (70,026 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 7,718 7,077 Amortization of deferred financing costs 339 339 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,073 15 Stock-based compensation 6,791 847 Accrued interest 599 280 Loss on fixed asset disposal 26 - Noncash expense on contract modification - related party - 50,000 Amortization of investments held to maturity (60 ) - Fair value adjustment to derivative instrument - (946 ) Deferred income taxes 54 54 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,537 ) 537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,601 ) (1,884 ) Other noncurrent assets (59 ) (2,851 ) Deferred customer origination costs 773 (366 ) Accounts payable (872 ) (9,095 ) Deferred revenue (525 ) 449 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,835 ) 5,897 Operating lease liabilities (51 ) (271 ) Total adjustments (167 ) 50,082 Net cash used in operating activities (25,314 ) (19,944 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments held to maturity (228,595 ) - Purchases of equipment (967 ) (52 ) Purchases of land (767 ) - Purchases of intangible assets (11,309 ) (3,907 ) Supplier advances, net (2,048 ) (139 ) Net cash used in investing activities (243,686 ) (4,098 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 1,170 1,131 Principal payments on finance leases (237 ) (309 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 173 540 Payment service obligations (310,371 ) 387,431 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (309,265 ) 388,793 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers (578,265 ) 364,751 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 1,805,163 390,078 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period $ 1,226,898 $ 754,829 Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations $ 57 $ 154 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations 2,831 - Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses 4 9 Interest paid on notes payable 2,612 2,571 Interest paid on finance leases 1,421 1,836



