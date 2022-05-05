ShotSpotter Adds ATF Executive to Senior Leadership Team

FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced that Thomas Chittum, Esq., who will shortly retire from his post as Associate Deputy Director at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), has accepted a position to lead a newly-organized group at ShotSpotter as Vice President, Analytics and Forensic Services. He is expected to join the company on June 1, 2022.



Mr. Chittum’s career at the ATF has spanned more than 20 years. He was most recently the Associate Deputy Director of the ATF, where he oversaw a staff of 5,000 employees including special agents, investigators, intelligence professionals and support personnel, and a budget of $1.5 billion. Over the course of his time at the ATF, he enforced a wide range of federal criminal laws, especially related to firearms and violent crime, and played an integral role in promoting the U.S. Department of Justice’s adoption and use of crime gun intelligence tools and tactics. He is a frequent speaker on matters related to criminal justice, law enforcement and firearms law with high-ranking government officials and at industry events and is often quoted in the national media. He is a licensed attorney and adjunct professor at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law.

At ShotSpotter, Mr. Chittum will lead a group of experienced professionals to support application of the company’s solutions in investigations, forensics and local and federal prosecutions of criminal gunfire cases. This team has been formed to help ShotSpotter law enforcement partners better understand, analyze and report on their gun violence prevention results that are tied to ShotSpotter alerts, to work with academic institutions that are analyzing and applying ShotSpotter data for research, and to expand the adoption of the company’s forensic services used as evidence in criminal court cases.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join ShotSpotter, as it is such a respected and valued company among law enforcement for its commitment to improve public safety,” said Mr. Chittum. “I see tremendous potential for ShotSpotter data and tools to play a much larger role in helping make our communities safer. I believe ShotSpotter’s suite of precision policing tools will be integral to effective local, state, and federal public safety strategy.”

“Tom’s deep experience in investigating gun crime at the local, state and federal level will help us positively impact our growing suite of products and our ability to expand our reach across local, state and federal agencies and the prosecutors they work with,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. “Tom had several options after retiring from the ATF, and the fact that he chose to leverage his considerable experience with us says a lot about ShotSpotter’s purpose and ability to make a difference.”

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) brings the power of digital transformation to law enforcement. We are trusted by more than 200 cities and 2,500 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes and help make communities safer and healthier. We are a leader in precision policing technology solutions and our platform includes the flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection and alerting system; investigative tools that immediately generate leads and streamline case management to accelerate crime solving and improve clearance rates; and patrol management software that dynamically directs patrol resources to areas of greater risk to more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

