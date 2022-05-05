eGain Reports Record Revenue in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Up 21% Year Over Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“We delivered another quarter of record revenue, ahead of our guidance and consensus estimates, demonstrating accelerating revenue growth over the last three quarters,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “We are seeing increased demand for our AI Knowledge solution, and we continue to build out our platform to expand our market coverage.”

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $23.9 million, up 21% year over year.

SaaS revenue was $20.7 million, up 23% year over year.

GAAP net loss was $615,000, or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic basis and $0.07 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2021.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $70.5 million, compared to $53.4 million in Q3 2021.



Fiscal 2022 First Nine Months Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $68.4 million, up 18% year over year.

SaaS revenue was $60.3 million, up 23% year over year.

GAAP net loss was $890,000, or $0.03 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.16 per share on a basic basis and $0.15 per share on a diluted basis, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.0 million, or $0.26 per share on a basic basis and $0.25 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million, or $0.20 per share on a basic basis and $0.19 per share on a diluted basis, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Cash provided from operations was $5.8 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 9%.



Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $23.1 million to $23.5 million, representing growth of 14% to 16% year over year.

Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $23.6 million to $24.0 million, representing growth of 17% to 19%.

GAAP net loss of $3.1 million to $3.7 million, or $0.10 to $0.12 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.0 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $120,000.

Non-GAAP net loss of $0.0 million to $700,000, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share.

Guidance Assumption:

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 31.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including non-GAAP total revenue that is only adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends and non-GAAP net income. The non-GAAP net income measures are adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our income tax provision and believes the change in our income tax provision would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation our financial guidance for the full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022; our market opportunity; and expectations regarding our growth prospects. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturns, including but not limited to, its effect on customer demand for our products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 10, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, June 30, 2022

2021

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,495 $ 63,231 Restricted cash 7 7 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $83 and $384 as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 18,181 26,311 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,505 1,323 Prepaid expenses 2,252 3,028 Other current assets 1,016 778 Total current assets 93,456 94,678 Property and equipment, net 890 705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,177 2,191 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 3,216 2,612 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 1,498 1,191 Total assets $ 116,423 $ 114,563 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,100 $ 3,068 Accrued compensation 8,133 8,444 Accrued liabilities 4,133 4,352 Operating lease liabilities 1,068 1,466 Deferred revenue 38,051 46,211 Total current liabilities 53,485 63,541 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,990 3,332 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,819 797 Other long-term liabilities 870 832 Total liabilities 60,164 68,502 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 60,000 and 50,000 shares; outstanding: 31,821 and 31,231 shares as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 389,987 378,451 Notes receivable from stockholders (95 ) (92 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,665 ) (1,220 ) Accumulated deficit (331,999 ) (331,109 ) Total stockholders' equity 56,259 46,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 116,423 $ 114,563

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue: Subscription $ 21,728 $ 18,078 $ 63,179 $ 53,525 Professional services 2,176 1,665 5,268 4,514 Total revenue 23,904 19,743 68,447 58,039 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 3,803 3,341 10,811 9,811 Cost of professional services 2,734 1,505 7,125 4,378 Total cost of revenue 6,537 4,846 17,936 14,189 Gross profit 17,367 14,897 50,511 43,850 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,193 4,371 17,988 13,384 Sales and marketing 8,693 6,927 24,252 18,824 General and administrative 2,957 2,022 8,687 5,818 Total operating expenses 17,843 13,320 50,927 38,026 (Loss) Income from operations (476 ) 1,577 (416 ) 5,824 Interest income 3 5 7 10 Other income (expense), net 200 (378 ) 182 (700 ) (Loss) Income before income tax (provision) benefit (273 ) 1,204 (227 ) 5,134 Income tax (provision) benefit (342 ) 57 (663 ) (223 ) Net (loss) income $ (615 ) $ 1,261 $ (890 ) $ 4,911 Per share information: (Loss) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.15 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 31,647 31,068 31,451 30,962 Diluted 31,647 32,618 31,451 32,646 Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 825 $ 88 $ 2,349 $ 243 Research and development 783 92 2,310 394 Sales and marketing 580 169 1,840 475 General and administrative 820 19 2,437 152 $ 3,008 $ 368 $ 8,936 $ 1,264 Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 26 $ — $ — $ — $ 26

eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2021 2022

2021 (Loss) Income from operations $ (476 ) $ 1,577 $ (416 ) $ 5,824 Add: Stock-based compensation 3,008 368 8,936 1,264 Amortization of intangibles assets — — — 26 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,532 $ 1,945 $ 8,520 $ 7,114 Net (loss) income $ (615 ) $ 1,261 $ (890 ) $ 4,911 Add: Stock-based compensation 3,008 368 8,936 1,264 Amortization of intangibles assets — — — 26 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,393 $ 1,629 $ 8,046 $ 6,201 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 31,647 31,068 31,451 30,962 Diluted 32,932 32,618 32,827 32,646

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2022

2021

Revenue: SaaS revenue $ 20,686 $ 16,875 23% 23% Legacy revenue 1,042 1,203 (13%) (13%) GAAP subscription 21,728 18,078 20% 21% GAAP professional services 2,176 1,665 31% 32% Total GAAP revenue $ 23,904 $ 19,743 21% 22% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS revenue $ 20,686 $ 16,875 23% 23% Professional Services 2,176 1,665 31% 32% Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 22,862 $ 18,540 23% 24% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 3,803 $ 3,341 Add back: Non-GAAP subscription $ 3,803 $ 3,341 GAAP professional services $ 2,734 $ 1,505 Add back: Stock-based compensation (825 ) (88 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,909 $ 1,417 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,537 $ 4,846 Add back: Stock-based compensation (825 ) (88 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,712 $ 4,758 20% 21% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 17,925 $ 14,737 Non-GAAP professional services 267 248 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 18,192 $ 14,985 21% 22% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 6,193 $ 4,371 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (783 ) (92 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 5,410 $ 4,279 26% 28% GAAP sales and marketing $ 8,693 $ 6,927 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (580 ) (169 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 8,113 $ 6,758 20% 21% GAAP general and administrative $ 2,957 $ 2,022 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (820 ) (19 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 2,137 $ 2,003 7% 7% GAAP operating expenses $ 17,843 $ 13,320 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (2,183 ) (280 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,660 $ 13,040 20% 21%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

March 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2022

2021

Revenue: SaaS $ 60,331 $ 49,023 23% 23% Legacy revenue 2,848 4,502 (37%) (38%) GAAP subscription 63,179 53,525 18% 17% GAAP professional services 5,268 4,514 17% 16% Total GAAP revenue $ 68,447 $ 58,039 18% 17% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS $ 60,331 $ 49,023 23% 23% Professional Services 5,268 4,514 17% 16% Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 65,599 $ 53,537 23% 22% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 10,811 $ 9,811 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets — (26 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 10,811 $ 9,785 GAAP professional services $ 7,125 $ 4,378 Add back: Stock-based compensation (2,349 ) (243 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 4,776 $ 4,135 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 17,936 $ 14,189 Add back: Stock-based compensation (2,349 ) (243 ) Amortization of intangible assets — (26 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 15,587 $ 13,920 12% 12% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 52,368 $ 43,740 Non-GAAP professional services 492 379 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,860 $ 44,119 20% 19% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 17,988 $ 13,384 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (2,310 ) (394 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 15,678 $ 12,990 21% 21% GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,252 $ 18,824 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,840 ) (475 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 22,412 $ 18,349 22% 22% GAAP general and administrative $ 8,687 $ 5,818 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (2,437 ) (152 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,250 $ 5,666 10% 10% GAAP operating expenses $ 50,927 $ 38,026 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (6,587 ) (1,021 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 44,340 $ 37,005 20% 19%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.