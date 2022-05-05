eGain Reports Record Revenue in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Up 21% Year Over Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We delivered another quarter of record revenue, ahead of our guidance and consensus estimates, demonstrating accelerating revenue growth over the last three quarters,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “We are seeing increased demand for our AI Knowledge solution, and we continue to build out our platform to expand our market coverage.”

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $23.9 million, up 21% year over year.
  • SaaS revenue was $20.7 million, up 23% year over year.
  • GAAP net loss was $615,000, or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic basis and $0.07 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2021.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents were $70.5 million, compared to $53.4 million in Q3 2021.

Fiscal 2022 First Nine Months Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $68.4 million, up 18% year over year.
  • SaaS revenue was $60.3 million, up 23% year over year.
  • GAAP net loss was $890,000, or $0.03 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.16 per share on a basic basis and $0.15 per share on a diluted basis, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $8.0 million, or $0.26 per share on a basic basis and $0.25 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million, or $0.20 per share on a basic basis and $0.19 per share on a diluted basis, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash provided from operations was $5.8 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 9%.

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022, eGain expects:

  • Total revenue of between $23.1 million to $23.5 million, representing growth of 14% to 16% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $23.6 million to $24.0 million, representing growth of 17% to 19%.
  • GAAP net loss of $3.1 million to $3.7 million, or $0.10 to $0.12 per share.
    • Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.0 million.
    • Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $120,000.
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $0.0 million to $700,000, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share.

Guidance Assumption:

  • Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 31.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including non-GAAP total revenue that is only adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends and non-GAAP net income. The non-GAAP net income measures are adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our income tax provision and believes the change in our income tax provision would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation our financial guidance for the full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022; our market opportunity; and expectations regarding our growth prospects. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturns, including but not limited to, its effect on customer demand for our products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 10, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

      
 March 31, June 30,
 2022
 2021
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$70,495  $63,231 
Restricted cash 7   7 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $83 and $384 as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 18,181   26,311 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,505   1,323 
Prepaid expenses 2,252   3,028 
Other current assets 1,016   778 
Total current assets 93,456   94,678 
Property and equipment, net 890   705 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,177   2,191 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 3,216   2,612 
Goodwill 13,186   13,186 
Other assets, net 1,498   1,191 
Total assets$116,423  $114,563 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$2,100  $3,068 
Accrued compensation 8,133   8,444 
Accrued liabilities 4,133   4,352 
Operating lease liabilities 1,068   1,466 
Deferred revenue 38,051   46,211 
Total current liabilities 53,485   63,541 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,990   3,332 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,819   797 
Other long-term liabilities 870   832 
Total liabilities 60,164   68,502 
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 60,000 and 50,000 shares; outstanding: 31,821 and 31,231 shares as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 31   31 
Additional paid-in capital 389,987   378,451 
Notes receivable from stockholders (95)  (92)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,665)  (1,220)
Accumulated deficit (331,999)  (331,109)
Total stockholders' equity 56,259   46,061 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$116,423  $114,563 

eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Revenue:           
Subscription$21,728  $18,078  $63,179  $53,525 
Professional services 2,176   1,665   5,268   4,514 
Total revenue 23,904   19,743   68,447   58,039 
Cost of revenue:           
Cost of subscription 3,803   3,341   10,811   9,811 
Cost of professional services 2,734   1,505   7,125   4,378 
Total cost of revenue 6,537   4,846   17,936   14,189 
Gross profit 17,367   14,897   50,511   43,850 
Operating expenses:           
Research and development 6,193   4,371   17,988   13,384 
Sales and marketing 8,693   6,927   24,252   18,824 
General and administrative 2,957   2,022   8,687   5,818 
Total operating expenses 17,843   13,320   50,927   38,026 
(Loss) Income from operations (476)  1,577   (416)  5,824 
Interest income 3   5   7   10 
Other income (expense), net 200   (378)  182   (700)
(Loss) Income before income tax (provision) benefit (273)  1,204   (227)  5,134 
Income tax (provision) benefit (342)  57   (663)  (223)
Net (loss) income$(615) $1,261  $(890) $4,911 
Per share information:           
(Loss) Earnings per share:           
Basic$(0.02) $0.04  $(0.03) $0.16 
Diluted$(0.02) $0.04  $(0.03) $0.15 
Weighted-average shares used in computation:           
Basic 31,647   31,068   31,451   30,962 
Diluted 31,647   32,618   31,451   32,646 
            
Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses:           
Cost of revenue$825  $88  $2,349  $243 
Research and development 783   92   2,310   394 
Sales and marketing 580   169   1,840   475 
General and administrative 820   19   2,437   152 
 $3,008  $368  $8,936  $1,264 
            
Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses:           
Cost of revenue$  $  $  $26 
 $  $  $  $26 

eGain Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

            
 Three Months Ended 
March 31,		 Nine Months Ended 
March 31,
 2022
 2021 2022
 2021
(Loss) Income from operations$(476) $1,577 $(416) $5,824
Add:           
Stock-based compensation 3,008   368  8,936   1,264
Amortization of intangibles assets         26
Non-GAAP income from operations$2,532  $1,945 $8,520  $7,114
            
Net (loss) income$(615) $1,261 $(890) $4,911
Add:           
Stock-based compensation 3,008   368  8,936   1,264
Amortization of intangibles assets         26
Non-GAAP net income$2,393  $1,629 $8,046  $6,201
Per share information:           
Non-GAAP earnings per share:           
Basic$0.08  $0.05 $0.26  $0.20
Diluted$0.07  $0.05 $0.25  $0.19
Weighted-average shares used in computation:           
Basic 31,647   31,068  31,451   30,962
Diluted 32,932   32,618  32,827   32,646

eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

          
 Three Months Ended 
March 31,		 Growth Rates Constant Currency
Growth Rates [1]
 2022
 2021
    
Revenue:         
SaaS revenue$20,686  $16,875  23% 23%
Legacy revenue 1,042   1,203  (13%) (13%)
GAAP subscription 21,728   18,078  20% 21%
GAAP professional services 2,176   1,665  31% 32%
Total GAAP revenue$23,904  $19,743  21% 22%
          
SaaS and professional services revenue:         
SaaS revenue$20,686  $16,875  23% 23%
Professional Services 2,176   1,665  31% 32%
Total SaaS and professional services revenue$22,862  $18,540  23% 24%
          
Cost of Revenue:         
GAAP subscription$3,803  $3,341     
Add back:         
Non-GAAP subscription$3,803  $3,341     
          
GAAP professional services$2,734  $1,505     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (825)  (88)    
Non-GAAP professional services$1,909  $1,417     
          
GAAP total cost of revenue$6,537  $4,846     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (825)  (88)    
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue$5,712  $4,758  20% 21%
          
Gross Profit:         
Non-GAAP subscription$17,925  $14,737     
Non-GAAP professional services 267   248     
Non-GAAP gross profit$18,192  $14,985  21% 22%
          
Operating expenses:         
GAAP research and development$6,193  $4,371     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (783)  (92)    
Non-GAAP research and development$5,410  $4,279  26% 28%
          
GAAP sales and marketing$8,693  $6,927     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (580)  (169)    
Non-GAAP sales and marketing$8,113  $6,758  20% 21%
          
GAAP general and administrative$2,957  $2,022     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (820)  (19)    
Non-GAAP general and administrative$2,137  $2,003  7% 7%
          
GAAP operating expenses$17,843  $13,320     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (2,183)  (280)    
Non-GAAP operating expenses$15,660  $13,040  20% 21%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

          
 Nine Months Ended 
March 31,		 Growth Rates Constant Currency
Growth Rates [1]
 2022
 2021
    
Revenue:         
SaaS$60,331  $49,023  23% 23%
Legacy revenue 2,848   4,502  (37%) (38%)
GAAP subscription 63,179   53,525  18% 17%
GAAP professional services 5,268   4,514  17% 16%
Total GAAP revenue$68,447  $58,039  18% 17%
          
SaaS and professional services revenue:         
SaaS$60,331  $49,023  23% 23%
Professional Services 5,268   4,514  17% 16%
Total SaaS and professional services revenue$65,599  $53,537  23% 22%
          
Cost of Revenue:         
GAAP subscription$10,811  $9,811     
Add back:         
Amortization of intangible assets    (26)    
Non-GAAP subscription$10,811  $9,785     
          
GAAP professional services$7,125  $4,378     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (2,349)  (243)    
Non-GAAP professional services$4,776  $4,135     
          
GAAP total cost of revenue$17,936  $14,189     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (2,349)  (243)    
Amortization of intangible assets    (26)    
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue$15,587  $13,920  12% 12%
          
Gross Profit:         
Non-GAAP subscription$52,368  $43,740     
Non-GAAP professional services 492   379     
Non-GAAP gross profit$52,860  $44,119  20% 19%
          
Operating expenses:         
GAAP research and development$17,988  $13,384     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (2,310)  (394)    
Non-GAAP research and development$15,678  $12,990  21% 21%
          
GAAP sales and marketing$24,252  $18,824     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (1,840)  (475)    
Non-GAAP sales and marketing$22,412  $18,349  22% 22%
          
GAAP general and administrative$8,687  $5,818     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (2,437)  (152)    
Non-GAAP general and administrative$6,250  $5,666  10% 10%
          
GAAP operating expenses$50,927  $38,026     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (6,587)  (1,021)    
Non-GAAP operating expenses$44,340  $37,005  20% 19%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.