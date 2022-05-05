iRhythm Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $92.4 million, a 24.3% increase compared to first quarter 2021

Gross margin of 66.9%, a 4.2 percentage point improvement compared to fourth quarter 2021

Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $4.8 million, a $12.5 million improvement compared to fourth quarter 2021

Cash and short-term investments of $208.8 million at March 31, 2022, a $30.3 million decline from December 31, 2021

Amended debt facility with non-dilutive term loan of up to $75 million and a revolving credit facility of up to $25 million with a maturity date of March 1, 2027

Recent Operational Highlights

Updated reimbursement rates that impact Zio XT for CPT codes 93243 and 93247 to $329 and $342, respectively, published by National Government Services (NGS), a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) that serves the Suburban Chicago area and where one of our independent diagnostic testing facilities, or IDTFs, is located

Dr. Mintu Tarakhia appointed as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer to drive continued innovation, lead research and evidence generation and enhance the clinical product and service portfolio

Important clinical data recently presented at The American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session and at the 2022 Heart Rhythm Society meeting highlighting Zio XT, Zio AT and Zio Watch

"Our strong first quarter results are indicative of the momentum we carried into 2022 with an acceleration in daily registrations leading to record quarterly volumes. New account openings were up 15% quarter-over-quarter, and we realized significant growth in our core U.S. market. Evidence supporting the clinical superiority of the Zio service continued to build at the annual ACC and HRS meetings through multiple presentations that demonstrated the effectiveness of long-term continuous ECG monitoring in a variety of use cases,' said iRhythm CEO and President, Quentin Blackford.

“We are energized by the tangible progress being made on the strategies we identified for achieving sustained growth in our core U.S. market and internationally, as well as leveraging our technology platform to expand into adjacent markets. With a strong pipeline of innovation and a renewed focus on operational discipline, I am excited about the opportunity ahead. iRhythm's potential is tremendous and backed by our commitment to deliver superior value to our patients, clinicians, payers and shareholders," concluded Mr. Blackford.

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 24.3% to $92.4 million, from $74.3 million during the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by Zio XT and AT volume growth and increases in Medicare pricing.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $61.8 million, up 21.4% from $50.9 million during the same period in 2021, while gross margins were 66.9%, down from 68.4% during the same period in 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to higher costs related to expanding capacity.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $110.3 million, compared to $78.3 million for the same period in 2021 and $83.5 million in Q4 2021. The sequential increase in operating expenses was due to one-time impairment and restructuring charges totaling $26.6 million associated primarily with a reduction in size of our San Francisco facility as well as severance and other employee exit related costs.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $50.6 million, or a loss of $1.71 per share, compared with net loss of $27.8 million, or a loss of $0.95 per share, for the same period in 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments were $208.8 million as of March 31, 2022.

Guidance

iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2022 to range from $410 million to $420 million, which represents 27% to 30% growth over prior year results. Gross margin for the full year 2022 is expected to range from 68% to 69% and adjusted operating expenses are expected to range between $375 and $385 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to range from negative $15 million to negative $25 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event, which will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted net loss. See the schedules attached to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, anticipated productivity improvements and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those on the Form 10-Q expected to be filed on or about May 6, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,786 $ 127,562 Short-term investments 113,998 111,569 Accounts receivable, net 55,286 46,430 Inventory 12,446 10,268 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,838 9,693 Total current assets 286,354 305,522 Property and equipment, net 57,135 55,944 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,256 84,587 Goodwill 862 862 Other assets 19,110 16,052 Total assets $ 428,717 $ 462,967 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,413 $ 10,509 Accrued liabilities 41,935 51,486 Deferred revenue 2,933 3,049 Debt, current portion — 11,667 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,501 11,142 Total current liabilities 61,782 87,853 Debt, noncurrent portion 34,917 9,690 Other noncurrent liabilities 832 697 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 86,344 85,212 Total liabilities 183,875 183,452 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock — — Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 701,822 685,594 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (353 ) (61 ) Accumulated deficit (456,654 ) (406,045 ) Total stockholders’ equity 244,842 279,515 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 428,717 $ 462,967

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 92,378 $ 74,311 Cost of revenue 30,619 23,458 Gross profit 61,759 50,853 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,542 8,510 Selling, general and administrative 73,158 69,813 Impairment and Restructuring 26,608 — Total operating expenses 110,308 78,323 Loss from operations (48,549 ) (27,470 ) Interest expense (2,029 ) (335 ) Other income, net 16 124 Loss before income taxes (50,562 ) (27,681 ) Income tax provision 47 98 Net loss $ (50,609 ) $ (27,779 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (1.71 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 29,596,325 29,164,430

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation 2022 2021 Net loss $ (50,609 ) $ (27,779 ) Income tax provision 47 98 Depreciation and Amortization 3,143 2,036 Interest expense 1,897 247 Stock-based compensation 13,903 20,230 Impairment and restructuring charges 26,866 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,753 ) $ (5,168 )





Three months ended, March 31, Non-GAAP restructuring and impairment reconciliation 2022 Impairment and restructuring charges, as reported $ 26,608 Restructuring related consulting fees 258 Non-GAAP restructuring and impairment $ 26,866 Adjusted net loss reconciliation Net loss, as reported $ (50,609 ) Impairment and restructuring charges, as reported 26,608 Restructuring related consulting fees 258 Adjusted net loss $ (23,743 ) Adjusted net loss per share reconciliation Net loss per share, as reported $ (1.71 ) Impairment and restructuring charges, as reported 0.90 Restructuring related consulting fees 0.01 Adjusted net loss per share $ (0.80 ) Adjusted operating expense reconciliation Operating expense, as reported $ 110,308 Impairment and restructuring charges 26,608 Adjusted operating expense $ 83,700



