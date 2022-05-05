Americold Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

ATLANTA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenue increased 11.2% to $705.7 million.

Total NOI increased 0.6% to $158.3 million.

Core EBITDA decreased 5.9% on an actual basis to $110.9 million., and decreased 2.2% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss of $17.4 million, or $0.06 loss per diluted common share.

Core FFO of $46.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share.

AFFO of $68.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share.

Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 11.4% to $540.9 million.

Global Warehouse segment NOI increased 0.1% to $146.3 million.

Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 4.5%, or 6.0% on a constant currency basis, Global Warehouse segment same store NOI decreased by 4.7%, or 3.6% on a constant currency basis.



First Quarter 2022 Total Company Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $705.7 million, an 11.2% increase from the same quarter of the prior year. This growth was driven by the incremental revenue from acquisitions, including warehouse and transportation operations, our recently completed expansion and development projects, contractual and market-driven rate escalations and the timing of Easter in 2022 as compared to 2021. These increases are partially offset by the continued impacts of COVID-19 and resulting supply chain disruption which impacted our throughput and holdings across our network as food production has been unable to keep up with steady consumer demand.

Total NOI for the first quarter of 2022 was $158.3 million, an increase of 0.6% from the same quarter of the prior year. This increase is primarily as a result of the acquisitions completed during 2021, recently completed expansions and developments and contractual and market-driven rate escalations, offset by continued food production challenges, labor shortages and wage and other inflationary pressure on nearly all cost categories and across our global portfolio.

Core EBITDA was $110.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $117.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year. This reflects a 5.9% decrease over prior year on an actual basis, and 2.2% on a constant currency basis, driven primarily from an increase in selling, general and administrative costs.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company reported net loss of $17.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

For the first quarter of 2022, Core FFO was $46.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $62.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for same quarter of the prior year.

For the first quarter of 2022, AFFO was $68.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $75.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

Please see the Company’s supplemental financial information for the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2022 Global Warehouse Segment Results

For the first quarter of 2022, Global Warehouse segment revenue was $540.9 million, an increase of $55.5 million, or 11.4%, compared to $485.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. This growth was driven by the recently completed acquisitions and ramp of recently completed development projects, paired with contractual and market-driven rate escalations and the timing of Easter in 2022 as compared to 2021, partially offset by the impact of continued food production challenges resulting in lower throughput in our same store portfolio.

Global Warehouse segment NOI was $146.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $146.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Global Warehouse segment NOI is flat period-over-period which is a result of our recently completed acquisitions, developments and expansions, paired with rate increases, largely offset by the impact of inflationary pressures across our portfolio, the impact of start-up costs for our developments and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation. Global Warehouse segment margin was 27.0% for the first quarter of 2022, a 307 basis point decrease compared to the same quarter of the prior year, due to inflationary cost pressures.

We had 215 same stores for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The following table presents revenues, cost of operations, contribution (NOI) and margins for our same stores and non-same stores with a reconciliation to the total financial metrics of our warehouse segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Results related to the Bowman Stores, ColdCo, KMT Brrr!, Lago Cold Stores, Liberty Freezers and Newark Facility Management acquisitions are reflected within non-same store.

Three Months Ended March 31, Change Dollars in thousands 2022 actual 2022 constant currency(1) 2021 actual Actual Constant

currency TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT Number of total warehouses(2) 240 233 n/a n/a Global Warehouse revenue: Rent and storage $ 229,757 $ 232,445 $ 205,275 11.9 % 13.2 % Warehouse services 311,168 316,277 280,176 11.1 % 12.9 % Total revenue $ 540,925 $ 548,722 $ 485,451 11.4 % 13.0 % Global Warehouse contribution (NOI) $ 146,258 $ 147,958 $ 146,181 0.1 % 1.2 % Global Warehouse margin 27.0 % 27.0 % 30.1 % -307 bps -315 bps Units in thousands except per pallet data Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 4,174 n/a 3,973 5.1 % n/a Average physical occupied pallets 3,804 n/a 3,627 4.9 % n/a Average physical pallet positions 5,437 n/a 5,159 5.4 % n/a Economic occupancy percentage 76.8 % n/a 77.0 % -25 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage 70.0 % n/a 70.3 % -34 bps n/a Total rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 55.05 $ 55.70 $ 51.67 6.5 % 7.8 % Total rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 60.39 $ 61.10 $ 56.59 6.7 % 8.0 % Global Warehouse services metrics: Throughput pallets 9,859 n/a 9,532 3.4 % n/a Total warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 31.56 $ 32.08 $ 29.39 7.4 % 9.1 % SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of same store warehouses 215 215 n/a n/a Global Warehouse same store revenue: Rent and storage $ 204,273 $ 206,643 $ 194,203 5.2 % 6.4 % Warehouse services 279,116 283,913 268,591 3.9 % 5.7 % Total same store revenue $ 483,389 $ 490,556 $ 462,794 4.5 % 6.0 % Global Warehouse same store contribution (NOI) $ 139,056 $ 140,604 $ 145,893 (4.7) % (3.6) % Global Warehouse same store margin 28.8 % 28.7 % 31.5 % -276 bps -286 bps Units in thousands except per pallet data Global Warehouse same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 3,797 n/a 3,768 0.8 % n/a Average physical occupied pallets 3,456 n/a 3,442 0.4 % n/a Average physical pallet positions 4,892 n/a 4,869 0.5 % n/a Economic occupancy percentage 77.6 % n/a 77.4 % 22 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage 70.7 % n/a 70.7 % -4 bps n/a Same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 53.80 $ 54.43 $ 51.55 4.4 % 5.6 % Same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 59.10 $ 59.79 $ 56.43 4.7 % 6.0 % Global Warehouse same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 8,893 n/a 8,947 (0.6) % n/a Same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 31.38 $ 31.92 $ 30.02 4.5 % 6.3 %





Three Months Ended March 31, Change Dollars in thousands 2022 actual 2022 constant currency(1) 2021 actual Actual Constant currency NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of non-same store warehouses(3) 25 18 n/a n/a Global Warehouse non-same store revenue: Rent and storage $ 25,484 $ 25,802 $ 11,072 n/r n/r Warehouse services 32,052 32,364 11,585 n/r n/r Total non-same store revenue $ 57,536 $ 58,166 $ 22,657 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store contribution (NOI) $ 7,202 $ 7,354 $ 288 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store margin 12.5 % 12.6 % 1.3 % n/r n/r Units in thousands except per pallet data Global Warehouse non-same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets 377 n/a 205 n/r n/a Average physical occupied pallets 348 n/a 186 n/r n/a Average physical pallet positions 545 n/a 290 n/r n/a Economic occupancy percentage 69.2 % n/a 70.7 % n/r n/a Physical occupancy percentage 63.9 % n/a 64.0 % n/r n/a Non-same store rent and storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 67.62 $ 68.46 $ 53.97 n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 73.19 $ 74.11 $ 59.64 n/r n/r Global Warehouse non-same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 966 n/a 584 n/r n/a Non-same store warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 33.19 $ 33.51 $ 19.83 n/r n/r

(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period.

(2) Total warehouse count of 240 includes two warehouses acquired through the Lago acquisition on November 15, 2021 (one leased facility from the Lago Cold Stores acquisition was exited upon expiration during the first quarter of 2022), one recently leased warehouse in Australia, one warehouse acquired through the Newark Facility Management acquisition on September 1, 2021, two facilities acquired through the ColdCo acquisition on August 2, 2021, one warehouse acquired through the Bowman Stores acquisition on May 28, 2021, two warehouses acquired through the KMT Brrr! acquisition on May 5, 2021 and three warehouses acquired through the Liberty acquisition on March 1, 2021. The results of these acquisitions are reflected in the results above since date of ownership.

(3) Non-same store warehouse count of 25 one recently leased warehouse in Australia, one recently constructed facility in Denver that we purchased in November 2021, two warehouses acquired through the Lago Cold Stores acquisition on November 15, 2021 (one leased facility from the Lago Cold Stores acquisition was exited upon expiration during the first quarter of 2022), one warehouse acquired through the Newark Facility Management acquisition on September 1, 2021, two facilities acquired through the ColdCo acquisition on August 2, 2021, one warehouse acquired through the Bowman stores acquisition on May 28, 2021, two warehouses acquired through the KMT Brrr! acquisition on May 5, 2021, three remaining warehouses acquired through the Liberty Freezers acquisition on March 1, 2021 (one leased facility from the Liberty Freezers acquisition was exited during 2021), 11 warehouses in expansion or redevelopment and one warehouse which we ceased operations within as it is being prepared for lease to a third-party. The results of these acquisitions are reflected in the results above since date of ownership.

(n/a = not applicable)

(n/r = not relevant)

Fixed Commitment Rent and Storage Revenue

As of March 31, 2022, $367.4 million of the Company’s annualized rent and storage revenue were derived from customers with fixed commitment storage contracts. This compares to $356.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $307.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. While the Company’s recent acquisitions had a lower percentage of fixed committed contracts as a percentage of rent and storage revenue, we continue to make progress on commercializing business under this type of arrangement. On a combined pro forma basis, assuming a full twelve months of acquisitions revenue, 39.8% of rent and storage revenue was generated from fixed commitment storage contracts.

Economic and Physical Occupancy

Contracts that contain fixed commitments are designed to ensure the Company’s customers have space available when needed. For the first quarter of 2022, economic occupancy for the total warehouse segment was 76.8% and warehouse segment same store pool was 77.6%, representing a 679 basis point and 696 basis point increase above physical occupancy, respectively. Economic occupancy for the total warehouse segment decreased 25 basis points, and the warehouse segment same store pool increased 22 basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Occupancy reflects the impact from the timing of the Easter holiday year over year, offset by ongoing food supply chain disruption as manufacturers have not yet increased production to levels in excess of demand in order to meaningfully increase inventory holdings.

Real Estate Portfolio

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consists of 249 facilities. The Company ended the first quarter of 2022 with 240 facilities in its Global Warehouse segment portfolio and nine facilities in its Third-party managed segment. During the first quarter of 2022, we completed the planned exited of a leased facility upon its expiration, which was recently acquired in connection with the Lago Cold Stores acquisition. The same store population consists of 215 facilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The remaining 25 non-same store population includes the 12 facilities that were acquired in connection with the Bowman Stores, Brighton, ColdCo, KMT Brrr!, Lago Cold Stores, Liberty Freezers and Newark acquisitions, the recently leased facility in Australia, 11 facilities in expansion or redevelopment and a facility in which we ceased operations during the first quarter of 2022, in order to prepare for leasing to a third-party.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $657.0 million, including cash and capacity on its revolving credit facility. Total debt outstanding was $3.2 billion (inclusive of $268.7 million of financing leases/sale lease-backs and exclusive of unamortized deferred financing fees), of which 83% was in an unsecured structure. The Company has no material debt maturities until 2023. At quarter end, its net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA was approximately 6.6x. The Company’s total debt outstanding includes $2.9 billion of real estate debt, which excludes sale-leaseback and capitalized lease obligations. The Company’s real estate debt has a remaining weighted average term of 5.8 years and carries a weighted average contractual interest rate of 2.88%. As of March 31, 2022, 72% of the Company’s total debt outstanding was at a fixed rate.

Dividend

On March 10, 2022, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2022, which was paid on April 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

2022 Outlook

The Company maintained its 2022 annual AFFO per share guidance to within the range of $1.00 - $1.10. Refer to page 38 of this Financial Supplement for the details of our annual guidance. The Company’s guidance is provided for informational purposes based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to change. The ranges for these metrics do not include the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activity beyond that which has been previously announced.

Investor Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2022 results. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Americold Realty Trust’s website at www.americold.com . To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3033 or 1-412-317-5185. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and providing the conference ID# 10165351. The telephone replay will be available starting shortly after the call until May 19, 2022.

The Company’s supplemental package will be available prior to the conference call in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.americold.com .

About the Company

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 249 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Core EBITDA; same store segment revenue and contribution (NOI); real estate debt and maintenance capital expenditures. Definitions of these non-GAAP metrics are included beginning on page 39, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics are included herein. Each of the non-GAAP measures included in this report has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP measures in this report may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include the following: the impact of supply chain disruptions, including, among others, the impact on labor availability, raw material availability, manufacturing and food production; construction materials and transportation; uncertainties and risks related to public health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; adverse economic or real estate developments in our geographic markets or the temperature-controlled warehouse industry; rising interest rates and inflation in operating costs, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; labor and power costs; labor shortages; risks associated with the ownership of real estate generally and temperature-controlled warehouses in particular; acquisition risks, including the failure to identify or complete attractive acquisitions or the failure of acquisitions to perform in accordance with projections and to realize anticipated cost savings and revenue improvements; our failure to realize the intended benefits from our recent acquisitions, and including synergies, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to our recent acquisitions; risks related to expansions of existing properties and developments of new properties, including failure to meet budgeted or stabilized returns within expected time frames, or at all, in respect thereof; a failure of our information technology systems, systems conversions and integrations, cybersecurity attacks or a breach of our information security systems, networks or processes could cause business disruptions or loss of confidential information; risks related to privacy and data security concerns, and data collection and transfer restrictions and related foreign regulations; defaults or non-renewals of significant customer contracts, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainty of revenues, given the nature of our customer contracts; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; risks related to, or restrictions contained in, our debt financings; decreased storage rates or increased vacancy rates; risks related to current and potential international operations and properties; difficulties in expanding our operations into new markets, including international markets; risks related to the partial ownership of properties, including as a result of our lack of control over such investments and the failure of such entities to perform in accordance with projections; our failure to maintain our status as a REIT; possible environmental liabilities, including costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary remediation of contamination of properties presently or previously owned by us; financial market fluctuations; actions by our competitors and their increasing ability to compete with us; changes in applicable governmental regulations and tax legislation, including in the international markets; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; additional risks with respect to the addition of European operations and properties; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; our relationship with our associates, including the occurrence of any work stoppages or any disputes under our collective bargaining agreements and employment related litigation; liabilities as a result of our participation in multi-employer pension plans; uninsured losses or losses in excess of our insurance coverage; the potential liabilities, costs and regulatory impacts associated with our in-house trucking services and the potential disruptions associated with our use of third-party trucking service providers to provide transportation services to our customers; the cost and time requirements as a result of our operation as a publicly traded REIT; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our constituent documents and under Maryland law, which could make an acquisition of us more difficult, limit attempts by our shareholders to replace our trustees and affect the price of our common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share, of our common shares; and the potential dilutive effect of our common share offerings.

Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements included in this document include, among others, statements about our expected acquisition and expected expansion and development pipeline and our targeted return on invested capital on expansion and development opportunities. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. Other risks, uncertainties and factors, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts:

Americold Realty Trust

Investor Relations

Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com





Americold Realty Trust and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Property, buildings and equipment: Land $ 811,442 $ 807,495 Buildings and improvements 4,163,054 4,152,763 Machinery and equipment 1,361,741 1,352,399 Assets under construction 512,694 450,153 6,848,931 6,762,810 Accumulated depreciation (1,708,031 ) (1,634,909 ) Property, buildings and equipment – net 5,140,900 5,127,901 Operating lease right-of-use assets 369,706 377,536 Accumulated depreciation – operating leases (61,359 ) (57,483 ) Operating leases – net 308,347 320,053 Financing leases: Buildings and improvements 13,557 13,552 Machinery and equipment 141,443 146,341 155,000 159,893 Accumulated depreciation – financing leases (56,471 ) (58,165 ) Financing leases – net 98,529 101,728 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 50,965 82,958 Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $20,725 and $18,755 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 419,348 380,014 Identifiable intangible assets – net 968,099 980,966 Goodwill 1,068,479 1,072,980 Investments in partially owned entities 43,526 37,458 Other assets 109,676 112,139 Total assets $ 8,207,869 $ 8,216,197 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit $ 513,824 $ 399,314 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 535,617 559,412 Mortgage notes, senior unsecured notes and term loans – net of deferred financing costs of $10,492 and $11,050 in the aggregate, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,422,570 2,443,806 Sale-leaseback financing obligations 177,305 178,817 Financing lease obligations 91,436 97,633 Operating lease obligations 291,050 301,765 Unearned revenue 28,349 26,143 Pension and postretirement benefits 3,057 2,843 Deferred tax liability – net 165,331 169,209 Multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability 8,091 8,179 Total liabilities 4,236,630 4,187,121 Equity Shareholders’ equity: Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value – 500,000,000 authorized shares; 268,672,465 and 268,282,592 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,687 2,683 Paid-in capital 5,177,642 5,171,690 Accumulated deficit and distributions in excess of net earnings (1,234,875 ) (1,157,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,926 4,522 Total shareholders’ equity 3,961,380 4,021,007 Noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 9,859 8,069 Total equity 3,971,239 4,029,076 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,207,869 $ 8,216,197





Americold Realty Trust and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Rent, storage and warehouse services $ 540,925 $ 485,451 Third-party managed services 85,860 73,072 Transportation services 78,910 76,272 Total revenues 705,695 634,795 Operating expenses: Rent, storage and warehouse services cost of operations 394,667 339,270 Third-party managed services cost of operations 82,359 68,690 Transportation services cost of operations 70,381 69,569 Depreciation and amortization 82,620 77,211 Selling, general and administrative 57,602 45,052 Acquisition, litigation and other, net 10,075 20,751 Total operating expenses 697,704 620,543 Operating income 7,991 14,252 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (25,773 ) (25,956 ) Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments (616 ) (3,499 ) Other, net 245 176 Loss before income tax benefit (expense) (18,153 ) (15,027 ) Income tax benefit (expense) Current (1,181 ) (1,211 ) Deferred 1,889 2,002 Total income tax benefit (expense) 708 791 Net loss $ (17,445 ) $ (14,236 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non controlling interests (38 ) 178 Net loss attributable to Americold Realty Trust $ (17,407 ) $ (14,414 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 269,164 252,938 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 269,999 252,938 Net loss per common share of beneficial interest - basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) Net loss per common share of beneficial interest - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 )





Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO (In thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Net (loss) income $ (17,445 ) $ (7,982 ) $ 5,308 $ (13,399 ) $ (14,236 ) Adjustments: Real estate related depreciation 52,200 54,816 48,217 44,871 52,280 Net loss (gain) on asset disposals 63 65 (1 ) (13 ) (39 ) Impairment charges on real estate assets — — 224 1,528 — Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 1,033 822 463 861 266 NAREIT Funds from operations $ 35,851 $ 47,721 $ 54,211 $ 33,848 $ 38,271 Adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate assets (235 ) 861 (171 ) (304 ) (119 ) Acquisition, litigation and other 10,075 20,567 6,338 3,922 20,751 Share-based compensation expense, IPO grants — — — — 163 Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments 616 638 627 925 3,499 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (325 ) 294 349 140 (173 ) Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 347 74 122 89 154 Core FFO applicable to common shareholders $ 46,329 $ 70,155 $ 61,476 $ 38,620 $ 62,546 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability 1,146 1,104 1,088 1,085 1,148 Non-real estate asset impairment — — 1,560 — — Amortization of below/above market leases 508 843 1,017 362 39 Straight-line net rent 204 (302 ) 411 (170 ) (155 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,889 ) (10,151 ) (3,562 ) 6,568 (2,002 ) Share-based compensation expense, excluding IPO grants 8,349 9,112 4,291 5,467 4,867 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 30,420 32,785 22,352 39,588 24,931 Maintenance capital expenditures(a) (16,106 ) (20,808 ) (18,938 ) (20,488 ) (15,731 ) Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities (107 ) (502 ) (100 ) 711 278 Adjusted FFO applicable to common shareholders $ 68,854 $ 82,236 $ 69,595 $ 71,743 $ 75,921





Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO (continued) (In thousands except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 NAREIT Funds from operations $ 35,851 $ 47,721 $ 54,211 $ 33,848 $ 38,271 Core FFO applicable to common shareholders $ 46,329 $ 70,155 $ 61,476 $ 38,620 $ 62,546 Adjusted FFO applicable to common shareholders $ 68,854 $ 82,236 $ 69,595 $ 71,743 $ 75,921 Reconciliation of weighted average shares: Weighted average basic shares for net income calculation 269,164 267,499 261,865 253,213 252,938 Dilutive stock options, unvested restricted stock units, equity forward contracts 835 680 685 3,544 3,226 Weighted average dilutive shares 269,999 268,179 262,550 256,757 256,164 NAREIT FFO - basic per share $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 NAREIT FFO - diluted per share $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 Core FFO - basic per share $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.25 Core FFO - diluted per share $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 Adjusted FFO - basic per share $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 Adjusted FFO - diluted per share $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.30





Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA, NAREIT EBITDAre, and Core EBITDA (In thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended Trailing

Twelve

Months

Ended Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Q1 2022 Net (loss) income $ (17,445 ) $ (7,982 ) $ 5,308 $ (13,399 ) $ (14,236 ) $ (33,518 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 25,773 21,339 25,303 26,579 25,956 98,994 Income tax (benefit) expense (708 ) (9,526 ) (226 ) 8,974 (791 ) (1,486 ) Depreciation and amortization 82,620 87,601 70,569 84,459 77,211 325,249 EBITDA $ 90,240 $ 91,432 $ 100,954 $ 106,613 $ 88,140 $ 389,239 Adjustments: Adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities 3,198 4,625 1,854 1,838 649 11,515 NAREIT EBITDAre $ 93,438 $ 96,057 $ 102,808 $ 108,451 $ 88,789 $ 400,754 Adjustments: Acquisition, litigation and other 10,075 20,567 6,338 3,922 20,751 40,902 Loss from investments in partially owned entities 2,112 753 490 61 700 3,416 Asset impairment — — 1,784 1,528 — 3,312 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (325 ) 294 349 140 (173 ) 458 Share-based compensation expense 8,349 9,112 4,291 5,467 5,030 27,219 Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments 616 638 627 925 3,499 2,806 (Gain) loss on real estate and other asset disposals (172 ) 926 (172 ) (317 ) (158 ) 265 Reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities (3,198 ) (4,625 ) (1,854 ) (1,838 ) (649 ) (11,515 ) Core EBITDA $ 110,895 $ 123,722 $ 114,661 $ 118,339 $ 117,789 $ 467,617





(a) Maintenance capital expenditures include capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology.





Revenue and Contribution (NOI) by Segment (in thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Segment revenues: Warehouse $ 540,925 $ 485,451 Third-party managed 85,860 73,072 Transportation 78,910 76,272 Total revenues 705,695 634,795 Segment contribution (NOI): Warehouse 146,258 146,181 Third-party managed 3,501 4,382 Transportation 8,529 6,703 Total segment contribution (NOI) 158,288 157,266 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization (82,620 ) (77,211 ) Selling, general and administrative (57,602 ) (45,052 ) Acquisition, litigation and other, net (10,075 ) (20,751 ) Interest expense (25,773 ) (25,956 ) Loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments (616 ) (3,499 ) Other, net 245 176 Loss before income tax benefit (expense) $ (18,153 ) $ (15,027 )

We view and manage our business through three primary business segments—warehouse, third-party managed and transportation. Our core business is our warehouse segment, where we provide temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services. In our warehouse segment, we collect rent and storage fees from customers to store their frozen and perishable food and other products within our real estate portfolio. We also provide our customers with handling and other warehouse services related to the products stored in our buildings that are designed to optimize their movement through the cold chain, such as the placement of food products for storage and preservation, the retrieval of products from storage upon customer request, blast freezing, case-picking, kitting and repackaging and other recurring handling services.

Under our third-party managed segment, we manage warehouses on behalf of third parties and provide warehouse management services to several leading food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities, including some of our largest and longest-standing customers. We believe using our third-party management services allows our customers to increase efficiency, reduce costs, reduce supply-chain risks and focus on their core businesses. We also believe that providing third-party management services to many of our key customers underscores our ability to offer a complete and integrated suite of services across the cold chain.

In our transportation segment, we broker and manage transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products for our customers. Our transportation services include consolidation services (i.e., consolidating a customer’s products with those of other customers for more efficient shipment), freight under management services (i.e., arranging for and overseeing transportation of customer inventory) and dedicated transportation services, each designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation and logistics costs to our customers. We provide these transportation services at cost plus a service fee or, in the case of our consolidation services, we charge a fixed fee.

Notes and Definitions We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income or loss determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under U.S. GAAP and gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, plus specified non-cash items, such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization, real estate asset impairment and our share of reconciling items for partially owned entities. We believe that FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effect of depreciation, amortization and gains or losses from sales of real estate, all of which are based on historical costs, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We calculate core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as FFO adjusted for the effects of gain or loss on the sale of non-real estate assets, acquisition, litigation and other, net, share-based compensation expense for the IPO retention grants, loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments and foreign currency exchange gain or loss. We also adjust for the impact of Core FFO attributable to partially owned entities. We have elected to reflect our share of Core FFO attributable to partially owned entities since the Brazil joint ventures are strategic partnerships which we continue to actively participate in on an ongoing basis. The previous joint venture, the China JV, was considered for disposition during the periods presented. We believe that Core FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core business operations. We believe Core FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods, while also providing a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential. However, because FFO and Core FFO add back real estate depreciation and amortization and do not capture the level of maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, both of which have material economic impacts on our results from operations, we believe the utility of FFO and Core FFO as a measure of our performance may be limited. We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or Adjusted FFO, as Core FFO adjusted for the effects of amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability, non-real estate asset impairment, amortization of above or below market leases, straight-line net rent, provision or benefit from deferred income taxes, share-based compensation expense, excluding IPO grants, non-real estate depreciation and amortization, and maintenance capital expenditures. We also adjust for AFFO attributable to our share of reconciling items of partially owned entities. We believe that Adjusted FFO is helpful to investors as a meaningful supplemental comparative performance measure of our ability to make incremental capital investments in our business and to assess our ability to fund distribution requirements from our operating activities. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are used by management, investors and industry analysts as supplemental measures of operating performance of equity REITs. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be evaluated along with U.S. GAAP net income and net income per diluted share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures) in evaluating our operating performance. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of our results of operations or cash flows from operating activities as disclosed in our consolidated statements of operations included in our annual and quarterly reports. FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be considered as supplements, but not alternatives, to our net income or cash flows from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance. Moreover, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we do. Accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs. In addition, there is no industry definition of Core FFO or Adjusted FFO and, as a result, other REITs may also calculate Core FFO or Adjusted FFO, or other similarly-captioned metrics, in a manner different than we do. The table above reconciles FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We calculate EBITDA for Real Estate, or EBITDAre, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, defined as, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjustment to reflect our share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities. EBITDAre is a measure commonly used in our industry, and we present EBITDAre to enhance investor understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDAre provides investors and analysts with a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and useful life of related assets among otherwise comparable companies. We also calculate our Core EBITDA as EBITDAre further adjusted for acquisition, litigation and other, net, loss or income from investments in partially owned entities, asset impairment, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, share-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment, modifications and termination of derivative instruments, loss or gain on real estate and asset disposals and reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities. We believe that the presentation of Core EBITDA provides a measurement of our operations that is meaningful to investors because it excludes the effects of certain items that are otherwise included in EBITDA but which we do not believe are indicative of our core business operations. EBITDA and Core EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and our EBITDA and Core EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider our EBITDA and Core EBITDA as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculations of EBITDA and Core EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, including:

these measures do not reflect our historical or future cash requirements for maintenance capital expenditures or growth and expansion capital expenditures;

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;

these measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

