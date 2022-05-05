NFI announces Election of Directors, including new member Wendy Kei, recipient of the 2022 Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) The board of directors (the “Board”) of NFI Group Inc. (the “Company”), a leader in zero-emission electric mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that Wendy Kei was elected as a new Director of the Board at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held today.



“Wendy is an important addition to the NFI Board. The diversity of her professional experiences and skillsets in senior finance, corporate governance, M&A, and audit leadership make her the perfect addition to our Board,” said the Honourable Brian Tobin, Chairperson of the Board, NFI. “Wendy’s strong track record of success will be of great benefit as we navigate through short-term supply chain and inflationary pressures and into the next stage of NFI’s journey, where we expect significant growth as we lead the evolution to zero-emission transportation.”

“As a Board, we have been focused on fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion at NFI. Wendy’s addition is an important step towards our goal of achieving gender parity and improving representation on our board,” Mr. Tobin continued.

“It is an exciting time at NFI, and I look forward to bringing my expertise, creative ideas, and strategic support to the Board. I am especially interested in supporting governance initiatives and providing insight on the role utilities can play in supporting NFI as it leads the electrification of public transit. NFI’s future is bright, and I am proud to join an exceptional team as we take the next steps in the Company’s journey,” said Ms. Kei.

Wendy Kei is a corporate director and currently serves as chairperson of the board for Ontario Power Generation Inc. Ms. Kei also serves on the boards of Karora Resources Inc., Noranda Income Fund and Centerra Gold Inc. Ms. Kei previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Dominion Diamond Corporation.

In 2022, Ms. Kei was honoured as a Fellow from the Institute of Corporate Directors (F.ICD), named BMO Celebrate Women on Boards 2022 Honouree and in 2020, she was selected one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women and was honoured as a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA-FCA) designation. Ms. Kei is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

“I would also like to recognize John Marinucci, previous President and Chief Executive Officer of NFI from 2002 through 2009, and member of the NFI Board of Directors since 2005 until his retirement at today’s AGM,” continued Mr. Tobin. “John’s professional background, experience and knowledge of the transit industry has been invaluable, and we thank him for his outstanding contribution and dedication to NFI.”

The Company is pleased to announce that the other nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2022, were also elected as Directors of the Board. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the AGM are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Phyllis Cochran 38,596,215 98.16% 721,738 1.84% Larry Edwards 37,948,572 96.52% 1,369,381 3.48% Adam Gray 38,787,058 98.65% 530,895 1.35% Krystyna Hoeg 38,653,540 98.31% 664,413 1.69% Wendy Kei 38,688,631 98.40% 629,322 1.60% Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes 38,269,014 97.33% 1,048,939 2.67% Colin Robertson 38,800,578 98.68% 517,375 1.32% Paul Soubry 38,800,414 98.68% 517,539 1.32% The Honourable Brian Tobin 38,004,752 96.66% 1,313,201 3.34% Katherine Winter 38,564,494 98.08% 753,459 1.92%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

