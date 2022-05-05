Sentient Energy Joins Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative

FRISCO, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy, the leader in intelligent line sensors, analytics, optimization, and control solutions for the power distribution grid, today announced that it has joined the Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative (PDi2) as a partner member. PDi2’s aim is to collect and use data to provide utilities and their stakeholders with an objective means to evaluate power infrastructure investments from the perspective of life-cycle costs to determine which overhead and underground power solutions to employ.



“Sentient Energy is a well-respected provider of underground and overhead intelligent line sensing and data analytics solutions, and we’re pleased to have the organization join as a PDi2 Partner member,” said Ben Lanz, Chairman, PDi2. "Having collaborated with multiple leading North American utilities on underground system visibility and reliability initiatives, Sentient Energy brings unique expertise and perspective to this industry group”.

PDi2 is a North America-based working group dedicated to supporting underground power infrastructure, not by excluding overhead, but by helping determine the best option for new and rehabilitation projects. Members work objectively to increase awareness about options for underground power infrastructure by:

Developing common methods by which distribution grid systems can be evaluated

Educating power industry stakeholders on all technology and construction options, including underground

Members of PDi2 include key players in the power infrastructure industry committed to serving as trusted sources for all stakeholders within the electric power value chain, including design engineers, EPCs, utilities, utility commissions or regulators and consumers.

“We feel strongly that the resilience and reliability improvement opportunity provided by undergrounding is fully realized with underground line sensing capabilities,” said Bidesh Kar, Director of Product Management at Sentient Energy. “We are delighted to join forces with this important industry group, and look forward to the advancements we can bring to the distribution grid by working together.“



About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy’s hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy’s Grid Edge ControlTM solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentientenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PDi2

PDi2 is currently comprised of professionals from the power industry value chain including materials suppliers, cable manufacturers, installers, equipment and accessory manufacturers, service providers, and consulting, construction, and engineering firms. Members include American Polywater Corporation, Borealis Compounds Inc., Burns & McDonnell, Centuri, Condux International, Ditch Witch, The Dow Chemical Company, EarthGrid, Forterra, Haugland Energy, IMCORP, J&R Underground, LLC, Prysmian Group, Quanta Services, Sellenriek Construction, Inc., Sentient Energy, Southwire, Tjader and Highstrom Utility Services, LLC, TT Technologies, Underground Systems, Inc., and Vermeer Corporation. The group adheres to a stringent anti-trust policy as a condition of membership. New members are welcome to join this growing initiative. There are three levels of membership that fit the desired amount of board engagement and financial commitment. Membership helps amplify your visibility to a diverse power grid audience and provides a unique networking opportunity to accelerate business. For more information, please visit www.pdi2.org.

