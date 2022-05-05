Applied Optoelectronics Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

“Market conditions met our expectations during the quarter and revenue, non-GAAP EPS and gross margin were all in-line with our guidance,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our CATV segment continued to deliver robust growth and we believe that this strength will continue throughout the year and into 2023. We are also pleased to report that AOI was selected by a major hyperscale datacenter customer as a vendor of several 400G datacenter transceiver products. We are excited about the customer success we are seeing with our 400G product line.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

  • GAAP revenue was $52.2 million, compared $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $54.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP gross margin was 17.3%, compared with 21.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 14.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 17.5%, compared with 24.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net loss was $16.1 million, or $0.58 per basic share, compared with net loss of $15.6 million, or $0.59 per basic share in the first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $14.5 million, or $0.54 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $7.9 million, or $0.29 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.21 per basic share in the first quarter of 2021, and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.20 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2022 Business Outlook (+)

For the second quarter of 2022, the company currently expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $56 million to $59 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 16.5% to 18%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $8.4 million to $9.5 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.30 to $0.34 using approximately 27.6 million shares.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the second quarter of 2022. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses), and expenses associated with discontinued products, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q1 2022 and Q1 2021 are certain non-recurring expenses related to extreme weather and pandemic events and non-recurring tax expenses or benefits (if any)., and employee severance expenses (if any). In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net loss by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

  • We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;
  • We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;
  • We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;
  • We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and
  • We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q1 2022 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q1 2021.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
   
 March 31, 2022December 31, 2021
   
ASSETS  
CURRENT ASSETS  
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash$40,108 $41,136 
Accounts Receivable, Net 54,218  47,944 
Notes receivable 1,195  8,148 
Inventories 92,007  92,516 
Prepaid Income Tax -  1 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,711  4,334 
Total Current Assets 193,239  194,079 
   
Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 236,774  243,035 
Land Use Rights, Net 5,848  5,856 
Operating Right of Use Asset 6,623  7,078 
Financing Right of Use Asset 49  57 
Intangible Assets, Net 3,792  3,836 
Other Assets 428  518 
TOTAL ASSETS$ 446,753 $ 454,459 
   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
   
CURRENT LIABILITIES  
Accounts Payable$40,044 $34,402 
Accrued Expenses 13,237  15,587 
Current Lease Liability-Operating 1,046  1,062 
Current Lease Liability-Financing 19  19 
Bank Acceptance Payable 9,955  8,198 
Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 52,233  49,689 
Total Current Liabilities 116,534  108,957 
   
Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 5,000  5,000 
Convertible Senior Notes 78,884  78,680 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 6,758  7,252 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 207,176  199,889 
   
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 239,577  254,570 
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$ 446,753 $ 454,459 
   


 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
Revenue 2022 2021
Datacenter$21,415 $25,939 
CATV 24,980  18,638 
Telecom 5,265  4,479 
FTTH 98  423 
Other 484  222 
Total Revenue 52,242  49,701 
   
Total Cost of Goods Sold 43,217  38,982 
   
Total Gross Profit 9,025  10,719 
   
Operating Expenses:  
Research and Development 9,486  10,928 
Sales and Marketing 2,558  2,960 
General and Administrative 11,220  10,869 
Total Operating Expenses 23,264  24,757 
   
Operating Loss (14,239) (14,038)
   
Other Income (Expense):  
Interest Income 28  16 
Interest Expense (1,401) (1,431)
Other Income 73  39 
Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) (523) (208)
Total Other Expense: (1,823) (1,584)
   
Net loss before Income Taxes (16,062) (15,622)
   
Income Tax Expense 0  0 
   
Net loss (16,062) (15,622)
 
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
basic$(0.58)$(0.59)
diluted$(0.58)$(0.59)
   
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
basic 27,463  26,438 
diluted 27,463  26,438 
   


 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2022 2021
GAAP total gross profit (a)$9,025 $10,719 
Share-based compensation expense 136  201 
Non-recurring expense 0  18 
Expenses associated with discontinued products 0  1,289 
Non-GAAP total gross profit (a) 9,161  12,227 
   
GAAP net loss (16,062) (15,622)
Amortization of intangible assets 152  151 
Share-based compensation expense 2,472  2,519 
Non-recurring (income) expense 25  502 
Expenses associated with discontinued products 0  1,289 
Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,166  1,214 
Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 981  843 
Non-GAAP tax benefit 3,394  3,592 
Non-GAAP net loss (7,872) (5,512
   
GAAP diluted net loss per share$(0.58)$(0.59)
Amortization of intangible assets 0.01  0.01 
Share-based compensation expense 0.09  0.10 
Non-recurring (income) expense 0.00  0.01 
Expenses associated with discontinued products -  0.05 
Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 0.04  0.03 
Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 0.04  0.03 
Non-GAAP tax benefit 0.12  0.14 
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share$(0.29)$(0.21)
   
Shares used to compute diluted loss per share 27,463  26,438 
Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share 27,463  26,438 
   
(a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).
 