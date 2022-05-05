Phillips Edison & Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Guidance Midpoint

CINCINNATI, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, reported net income attributable to stockholders of $10.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Nareit FFO totaled $67.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share

Core FFO totaled $72.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

Same-center NOI increased 6.8% versus the first quarter ended March 31, 2021

Leased portfolio occupancy as of March 31, 2022 was 96.2%

Comparable new and renewal rent spreads were 34.0% and 14.7%, respectively

Acquired three grocery-anchored shopping centers for $100.4 million during the quarter

Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.7x compared to 5.6x at December 31, 2021

Management Commentary

“We are off to a strong start in 2022,” stated Jeff Edison, chairman and chief executive officer of PECO. “Our team is firing on all cylinders and continues to work hard to deliver excellent results. We achieved robust same-center NOI growth of 6.8%, executed leases with combined new and renewal lease spreads of 18.7%, and expanded our portfolio by acquiring over $100 million of grocery-anchored real estate.”

“Our results for the first quarter are what give us the confidence to raise the low end of our guidance for 2022 Core FFO per share from $2.16 to $2.18 while reaffirming the high end of $2.24.”

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net Income

First quarter 2022 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $10.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2021.

Nareit FFO

First quarter 2022 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 49.1% to $67.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, from $45.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2021.

The increase was driven by an increase in rental income, improvement in collections, as well as a reduction in non-cash expense as a result of the final settlement of the earn-out liability with the issuance of 1.6 million OP units in January 2022.

Core FFO

First quarter 2022 core funds from operations (“Core FFO”) increased 14.2% to $72.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $63.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2021.

Results were driven by increased occupancy, improved collections, lower interest costs, and the expansion of the Company’s portfolio. The decrease in the per diluted share metrics was due to an increase in the share count of 18% as a result of PECO’s July 2021 underwritten IPO.

Same-Center NOI

First quarter 2022 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 6.8% to $89.8 million compared to $84.1 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Results were driven by an increase in occupancy, improved average base rent per square foot, higher recovery rates, and stronger collections compared to 2021.

Portfolio Overview for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Portfolio Statistics

As of March 31, 2022, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 269 properties, totaling approximately 30.8 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 278 properties, totaling approximately 31.3 million square feet, located in 31 states as of March 31, 2021.

Leased portfolio occupancy increased to 96.2% at March 31, 2022 compared to 94.8% at March 31, 2021.

Anchor occupancy totaled 98.1% compared to 97.3% at March 31, 2021, and inline occupancy totaled 92.6% compared to 89.8% at March 31, 2021.

Leasing Activity

During the first quarter of 2022, 244 leases (new, renewal, and options) were executed totaling 0.8 million square feet. This compared to 316 leases executed totaling 1.4 million square feet during the first quarter of 2021.

Comparable rent spreads during the first quarter of 2022, which compare the percentage increase (or decrease) of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 34.0% for new leases, 14.7% for renewal leases (excluding options), and 18.7% combined (new and renewal leases only).

Acquisition & Disposition Activity

During the first quarter of 2022, three properties were acquired for $100.4 million. During the same period, two properties were sold for $13.3 million. First quarter 2022 grocery-anchored shopping center acquisitions included:

Cascades Overlook, anchored by Harris Teeter, in Sterling, Virginia, part of the Washington D.C.-Arlington MSA;

Oak Meadows, anchored by Randalls in Georgetown, Texas, near Austin; and

Shoppes at Avalon, anchored by Publix in Spring Hill, Florida, part of the Tampa MSA.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2022, PECO had $462.4 million of total liquidity, comprised of $17.5 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, plus $444.9 million of borrowing capacity available on its $500 million revolving credit facility.

PECO’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.7x, compared to 5.6x at December 31, 2021.

PECO’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 3.2%, a weighted-average maturity of 5.1 years, and 96.3% of its total debt was fixed-rate debt.

On February 9, 2022, PECO’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) authorized a new $250 million ATM stock offering program. The establishment of the ATM is expected to improve PECO’s access to the equity capital markets.

Monthly Stockholder Distributions

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, total distributions of $35.3 million were paid to common stockholders and OP unit holders. Distributions paid in January, February, and March were each $0.09 per share. Subsequent to the quarter end, distributions of $0.09 per share were paid in April and May. PECO has paid, and plans to continue to pay, distributions monthly.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Board authorized monthly distributions of $0.09 per share payable in June 2022, July 2022, and August 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022, June 15, 2022, and July 15, 2022, respectively.

Updated 2022 Guidance

PECO has updated certain components of its guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022, and the Company is reaffirming its guidance on net acquisitions. The 2022 guidance has been updated to reflect the following:

Strong new and renewal leasing spreads;

Accelerated timing of acquisition activity for the year; and

Anticipated increases in borrowing costs.

Updated Full Year

2022 Guidance Initial Full Year

2022 Guidance Net income per share $0.29 - $0.35 $0.29 - $0.35 Nareit FFO per share $2.07 - $2.13 $2.05 - $2.12 Core FFO per share $2.18 - $2.24 $2.16 - $2.24 Same-Center NOI growth 3.25% - 4.0% 3.0% - 4.0% Full Year 2022 Guidance Acquisitions (net of dispositions) $300 - $400 million

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2022 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:

(Unaudited) Low End High End Net income $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 1.77 1.78 Gain on sale of real estate assets (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 0.02 0.02 Nareit FFO $ 2.07 $ 2.13 Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 0.03 0.03 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 0.01 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 0.02 0.02 Transactions and other 0.05 0.05 Core FFO $ 2.18 $ 2.24

For more information on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022 and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Investment in real estate: Land and improvements $ 1,611,991 $ 1,586,993 Building and improvements 3,423,548 3,355,433 In-place lease assets 460,127 452,504 Above-market lease assets 69,187 68,736 Total investment in real estate assets 5,564,853 5,463,666 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,161,965 ) (1,110,426 ) Net investment in real estate assets 4,402,888 4,353,240 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 30,491 31,326 Total investment in real estate assets, net 4,433,379 4,384,566 Cash and cash equivalents 5,063 92,585 Restricted cash 12,406 22,944 Goodwill 29,066 29,066 Other assets, net 153,720 138,050 Real estate investments and other assets held for sale 6,547 1,557 Total assets $ 4,640,181 $ 4,668,768 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Debt obligations, net $ 1,876,208 $ 1,891,722 Below-market lease liabilities, net 107,869 107,526 Earn-out liability — 52,436 Derivative liabilities 2,217 24,096 Deferred income 21,941 19,145 Accounts payable and other liabilities 94,079 97,229 Liabilities of real estate investments held for sale 198 288 Total liabilities 2,102,512 2,192,442 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 650,000 shares authorized, 113,819 and 19,550 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,138 196 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 350,000 shares authorized, zero and 93,665 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — 936 Additional paid-in capital 3,276,151 3,264,038 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (160 ) (24,819 ) Accumulated deficit (1,111,673 ) (1,090,837 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,165,456 2,149,514 Noncontrolling interests 372,213 326,812 Total equity 2,537,669 2,476,326 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,640,181 $ 4,668,768



PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental income $ 138,748 $ 127,623 Fees and management income 2,461 2,286 Other property income 954 472 Total revenues 142,163 130,381 Operating Expenses: Property operating 23,320 22,202 Real estate taxes 17,491 16,573 General and administrative 11,532 9,341 Depreciation and amortization 57,226 55,341 Impairment of real estate assets — 5,000 Total operating expenses 109,569 108,457 Other: Interest expense, net (18,199 ) (20,063 ) Gain on disposal of property, net 1,368 13,841 Other expense, net (4,365 ) (15,585 ) Net income 11,398 117 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,319 ) (14 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10,079 $ 103 Earnings per share of common stock: Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.00

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Same-Center Net Operating Income

The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 256 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of both comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2020, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for both comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.

Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.

Nareit FFO, Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders, and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.

Accordingly, Nareit FFO, Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders, and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO, Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders, and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre

Nareit defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDAre on the same basis.

Adjusted EBITDAre is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDAre includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDAre, the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDAre, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) amortization of basis differences in the Company’s investments in its unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.

The Company has included the calculation of EBITDAre to better align with publicly traded REITs. The Company uses EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Same-Center Net Operating Income—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues: Rental income(1) $ 94,626 $ 89,824 $ 4,802 Tenant recovery income 31,481 30,172 1,309 Reserves for uncollectibility(2) (770 ) (1,546 ) 776 Other property income 747 462 285 Total revenues 126,084 118,912 7,172 6.0 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 19,813 18,751 (1,062 ) Real estate taxes 16,457 16,033 (424 ) Total operating expenses 36,270 34,784 (1,486 ) (4.3 )% Total Same-Center NOI $ 89,814 $ 84,128 $ 5,686 6.8 %

(1) Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income.

(2) Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.

Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,398 $ 117 Adjusted to exclude: Fees and management income (2,461 ) (2,286 ) Straight-line rental income(1) (1,809 ) (1,422 ) Net amortization of above- and below-market leases (1,002 ) (838 ) Lease buyout income (1,965 ) (797 ) General and administrative expenses 11,532 9,341 Depreciation and amortization 57,226 55,341 Impairment of real estate assets — 5,000 Interest expense, net 18,199 20,063 Gain on disposal of property, net (1,368 ) (13,841 ) Other expense, net 4,365 15,585 Property operating expenses related to fees and management income 1,070 816 NOI for real estate investments 95,185 87,079 Less: Non-same-center NOI(2) (5,371 ) (2,951 ) Total Same-Center NOI $ 89,814 $ 84,128

(1) Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis.

(2) Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties which includes properties acquired or sold and corporate activities.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Net income $ 11,398 $ 117 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 56,320 54,341 Impairment of real estate assets — 5,000 Gain on disposal of property, net (1,368 ) (13,841 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 705 (637 ) Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 67,055 $ 44,980 Calculation of Core FFO Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 67,055 $ 44,980 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 906 1,000 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 1,809 16,000 Transaction and acquisition expenses 2,045 141 Loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net 900 691 Amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences 44 746 Realized performance income (196 ) — Core FFO $ 72,563 $ 63,558 Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders/Core FFO per Diluted Share Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted(1) 128,503 106,995 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.42 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.59

(1) Restricted stock awards were dilutive to Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per share and Core FFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and, accordingly, their impact was included in the weighted-average shares of common stock used in their respective per share calculations.



EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Calculation of EBITDAre Net income $ 11,398 $ 117 $ 17,233 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 57,226 55,341 221,433 Interest expense, net 18,199 20,063 76,371 Gain on disposal of property, net (1,368 ) (13,841 ) (30,421 ) Impairment of real estate assets — 5,000 6,754 Federal, state, and local tax expense 97 166 327 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 1,019 1,132 1,431 EBITDAre $ 86,571 $ 67,978 $ 293,128 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDAre EBITDAre $ 86,571 $ 67,978 $ 293,128 Adjustments: Change in fair value of earn-out liability 1,809 16,000 30,436 Transaction and acquisition expenses 2,045 141 5,363 Amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences 44 746 1,167 Realized performance income (196 ) — (675 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 90,273 $ 84,865 $ 329,419

Financial Leverage Ratios—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of March 31, 2022 allows it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net debt: Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses $ 1,924,988 $ 1,941,504 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 5,507 93,109 Total net debt $ 1,919,481 $ 1,848,395 Enterprise value: Net debt $ 1,919,481 $ 1,848,395 Total equity market capitalization(1)(2) 4,414,266 4,182,996 Total enterprise value $ 6,333,747 $ 6,031,391

(1) Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 128.4 million and 126.6 million diluted shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $34.39 and $33.04 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units as of March 31, 2022 and Class B common stock, common stock, and OP units as of December 31, 2021.

The following table presents the calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and net debt to total enterprise value as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized: Net debt $ 1,919,481 $ 1,848,395 Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized(1) 334,827 329,419 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized 5.7 x 5.6 x Net debt to total enterprise value: Net debt $ 1,919,481 $ 1,848,395 Total enterprise value 6,333,747 6,031,391 Net debt to total enterprise value 30.3 % 30.6 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDAre is based on a trailing twelve month period.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of March 31, 2022, PECO manages 290 shopping centers, including 269 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.8 million square feet across 31 states, and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

