Petrus Announces Refinancing of Credit Facilities

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with new lenders to the Company which provide two new credit facilities (the “New Credit Facilities”) totaling $55 million. The New Credit Facilities, together with the net proceeds of the Company's recently closed $20 million rights offering (the "Rights Offering" and together with the New Credit Facilities, the “Transactions”), will be used to repay in full all amounts owing under the Company's existing secured revolving credit facility (the "Existing RCF"), which will be approximately $27 million at the end of May.



The refinancing completes the Company’s debt restructuring. Replacing the Existing RCF with the New Credit Facilities is an opportunity for Petrus to move forward with supportive lenders and benefit from a debt structure with greater liquidity and stability. The refinancing is the product of strategic efforts made by management, the Board and major shareholders over the past year to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet. As a result, Petrus is well positioned to capitalize on its financial flexibility, invest in the continued development of the Company’s high quality assets and create meaningful value through strategic growth.

ATB Facility

Petrus has entered into a commitment letter with ATB Financial ("ATB") providing for a $30 million reserve-based, secured operating revolving loan facility (the "ATB Facility") that is repayable in full on demand. Upon closing of the Transactions, up to $15 million will be drawn on the ATB Facility and used to repay a portion of the amounts owing under the Existing RCF and the balance of which will be used for general corporate purposes. The interest rate on this facility is the Canadian Prime Rate plus 2.5%, which currently totals 5.7% per annum.

The availability of the ATB Facility is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including the execution of outstanding definitive documentation in respect of the ATB Facility; the execution of definitive documentation and a subordination and postponement agreement in respect of the Second Lien Facility (as defined below); receipt of the proceeds from the Second Lien Facility; and the concurrent repayment in full and termination of the Existing RCF. Petrus anticipates satisfying all conditions precedent in May 2022.

Second Lien Facility

In addition to the ATB Facility, Petrus has also entered into a term sheet with Stuart Gray (the "Lender"), a principal shareholder of the Company, providing for a second lien secured term facility in the amount of $25 million (the "Second Lien Facility"). On closing of the Transactions, approximately $12 million of the Second Lien Facility will be used to repay amounts owing under the Existing RCF and the balance will be used for selected development activities and general corporate purposes.

Principal amounts due under the Second Lien Facility, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be due and payable in full on the last day of the month that is 36 months following the month in which the closing of the Transactions occurs. Amounts outstanding under the Second Lien Facility will bear interest at a fixed rate of 11% per annum for the duration of the loan. The repayment terms of the Second Lien Facility are flexible with no additional fees, making it attractive compared to alternative borrowing opportunities available to the Company.

The availability of the Second Lien Facility is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including: the execution of definitive documentation; the closing of the Rights Offering; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the ATB Facility; the concurrent repayment in full and termination of the Existing RCF; and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Petrus anticipates satisfying all conditions precedent in May 2022.

Related Party Matters

The Second Lien Facility is a related party transaction under applicable securities legislation as the Lender is a controlling shareholder of Petrus who currently owns or exercises control or direction over (directly or indirectly) 22,575,750 common shares of Petrus ( representing approximately 21.2% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis). The board of directors of Petrus (the "Board") established a committee of independent and disinterested directors of Petrus (the "Independent Committee"), comprised of Don Cormack, Patrick Arnell and Peter Verburg, to review and recommend approval of the Second Lien Facility to the Board. The Board (with Ken Gray and Don Gray abstaining), based on, among other things, the recommendation of the Independent Committee and the advice received from ATB Capital Markets Inc., the Company's financial advisor for the Second Lien Facility, approved the Second Lien Facility after determining that it is on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to Petrus than if the Second Lien Facility were obtained from a person dealing at arm's length with Petrus.

The formal valuation requirements of applicable securities legislation are not applicable to the Second Lien Facility. The Second Lien Facility is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of applicable securities legislation because (i) the Board has determined that the Second Lien Facility is on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to Petrus than if the Second Lien Facility were obtained from a person dealing at arm’s length with Petrus, and (ii) advances under the Second Lien Facility are not (A) convertible, directly or indirectly, into equity or voting securities of Petrus or a subsidiary thereof, or otherwise participating in nature, or (B) repayable as to principal or interest, directly or indirectly, in equity or voting securities of Petrus or a subsidiary thereof.

Advisors

ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as a financial debt advisor and Burnett, Duckworth & Palmer LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company with respect to the New Credit Facilities.

