Paycor Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

| Source: Paycor HCM, Inc. Paycor HCM, Inc.

Cincinnati, Ohio, UNITED STATES

  • Q3 Total revenue of $122.6 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year

  • Raises FY’22 revenue guidance to $421-$422 million, an increase of approximately 20% year-over-year at the top end of the range

CINCINNATI, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

“Paycor delivered impressive revenue growth of 23% year-over-year, fueled by continued strong client growth,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “Demand remains robust for modern cloud-based HCM solutions and our differentiated platform purpose-built for leaders and configured by industry continues to resonate in the market.”

“We further enhanced our HCM suite, notably launching an innovative Developer Portal that builds on our industry-leading interoperability and a seamless Expense Management solution, while also increasing profitability for the third consecutive quarter. This sustained momentum gives us confidence to once again raise our full-year revenue and profitability guidance.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $122.6 million, compared to $99.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Operating loss was $23.5 million, compared to $14.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Adjusted operating income* was $24.7 million, compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $16.7 million, compared to $18.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $18.6 million, compared to $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Released innovative Developer Portal to enhance Paycor’s industry-leading interoperability, making it even easier for clients and partners to seamlessly integrate and sync data between HR and third-party systems. The Developer Portal addresses over 50 points of integration and enables leaders to access real-time data and resources to support their businesses.

  • Partnered with Equifax to provide automated employment and income verification services to clients at no cost, further reducing leaders’ administrative burden so they can focus on what matters, building winning teams. Companies often verify employment and income history for current or past employees who are applying for a loan or other financial services.

  • Completed 360° integration between Fidelity Investments’ 401(k) administration services and Paycor’s HCM platform to streamline administration for our mutual clients.

  • Launched new Expense Management solution, empowering leaders to easily reimburse employee expenses utilizing the same unified Paycor platform used to pay, hire, onboard, manage, grow, and recognize talent. By streamlining time-consuming and manual tasks like expense management, it enables leaders to invest more time and resources into developing their teams.

  • Won Bronze Stevie® Award, recognizing Paycor’s Tax Advanced Support Team for outstanding customer service.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 5, 2022, Paycor is issuing the following financial guidance:

Fourth Quarter Ending June 30, 2022:

  • Total revenue in the range of $103-$104 million.

  • Adjusted operating income* in the range of $3.5-$4.5 million.

Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022:

  • Total revenue in the range of $421-$422 million.

  • Adjusted operating income* in the range of $41.8-$42.8 million.

*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Paycor will host a conference call today, May 5, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). The access code is 976395. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at investors.paycor.com.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That’s why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “outlook,” “potential,” “targets,” “contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; our relationships with third parties; the proper operation of our software; future acquisitions of other companies’ businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the impact of COVID-19 on our business; and those risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, and certain corporate expenses, in each case that are included in costs of recurring revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as loss from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (viii) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. as loss before benefit for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, all of which are tax effected applying an adjusted effective tax rate and (ix) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share as adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted shares outstanding includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net loss per share calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com 

Media Relations:
Carly Graman
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com 


Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts)  

 March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2021
  (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$134,004  $2,634 
Accounts receivable, net 20,194   16,472 
Deferred contract costs 34,247   24,503 
Prepaid expenses 12,417   6,586 
Other current assets 1,214   1,516 
Current assets before funds held for clients 202,076   51,711 
Funds held for clients 1,880,485   670,315 
Total current assets 2,082,561   722,026 
Property and equipment, net 32,751   41,080 
Goodwill 750,655   750,802 
Intangible assets, net 280,414   355,323 
Capitalized software, net 37,921   31,310 
Long-term deferred contract costs 117,256   90,880 
Other long-term assets 25,080   19,532 
Total assets$3,326,638  $2,010,953 
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$11,741  $11,978 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,317   15,782 
Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 38,144   32,305 
Deferred revenue 11,764   11,948 
Current liabilities before client fund obligations 75,966   72,013 
Client fund obligations 1,882,450   669,960 
Total current liabilities 1,958,416   741,973 
Deferred income taxes 62,671   76,138 
Other long-term liabilities 11,886   16,680 
Long-term debt, net    49,100 
Total liabilities 2,032,973   883,891 
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable noncontrolling interest    248,423 
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 174,903,005 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 141,097,740 outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively 175   141 
Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (245,074)  (245,074)
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively     
Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, — and 7,715 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively    262,772 
Additional paid-in capital 1,910,745   1,133,399 
Accumulated deficit (371,570)  (275,751)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (611)  3,152 
Total stockholders' equity 1,293,665   878,639 
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity$3,326,638  $2,010,953 


Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share amounts)

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Revenues:       
Recurring and other revenue$122,189  $99,405  $317,334  $263,372 
Interest income on funds held for clients 408   434   1,062   1,392 
Total revenues 122,597   99,839   318,396   264,764 
Cost of revenues 41,157   41,189   127,850   112,506 
Gross profit 81,440   58,650   190,546   152,258 
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing 41,487   26,044   127,957   75,864 
General and administrative 54,090   38,441   141,963   106,914 
Research and development 9,324   8,833   30,120   26,507 
Total operating expenses 104,901   73,318   300,040   209,285 
Loss from operations (23,461)  (14,668)  (109,494)  (57,027)
Other (expense) income:       
Interest expense (101)  (688)  (448)  (1,847)
Other (12)  80   1,540   320 
Loss before benefit for income taxes (23,574)  (15,276)  (108,402)  (58,554)
Income tax benefit (6,876)  (3,215)  (24,204)  (12,344)
Net loss (16,698)  (12,061)  (84,198)  (46,210)
Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests    6,379   11,621   17,900 
Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc.$(16,698) $(18,440) $(95,819) $(64,110)
Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share$(0.10) $(0.13) $(0.56) $(0.43)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic and diluted 174,819,649   141,097,740   171,881,617   148,113,313 
        


 Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended  
 March 31,  
 2022 2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net loss$(84,198) $(46,210)  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities     
Depreciation 5,113   5,073   
Amortization of intangible assets and software 95,556   103,091   
Amortization of deferred contract costs 22,330   13,641   
Stock-based compensation expense 55,321   5,308   
Amortization of debt acquisition costs 66   511   
Deferred tax benefit (24,227)  (12,344)  
Bad debt expense 1,655   1,005   
Gain on sale of investments (9)  (70)  
Gain on installment sale (1,359)     
Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 101   (571)  
Loss on lease exit 9,055      
Change in fair value of deferred consideration (138)     
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:     
Accounts receivable (5,391)  (5,144)  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,529)  (526)  
Other long-term assets 334   868   
Accounts payable (160)  (2,159)  
Accrued liabilities 6,151   9,453   
Deferred revenue 943   (826)  
Other long-term liabilities (5,533)  243   
Deferred contract costs (58,450)  (45,158)  
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,631   26,185   
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities (178,362)  (174,962)  
Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities 127,603   174,561   
Purchase of property and equipment (1,861)  (2,141)  
Proceeds from note receivable on installment sale 3,040      
Acquisition of intangible assets (4,640)  (9,252)  
Acquisition of Paltech Solutions, Inc., net of cash acquired    (16,592)  
Internally developed software costs (22,667)  (15,424)  
Net cash used in investing activities (76,887)  (43,810)  
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations 1,204,091   172,311   
Payment of contingent consideration    (1,000)  
Payment of deferred consideration (2,752)     
Proceeds from promissory note with related party    64,989   
Repayment of promissory note with related party    (64,989)  
Proceeds from line-of-credit 3,500   56,217   
Repayments of line-of-credit (52,600)  (60,828)  
Proceeds from debt    25,000   
Repayments of debt    (758)  
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of offering costs    262,772   
Purchase of treasury stock at cost    (245,074)  
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock sold in the IPO, net of offering costs and underwriting discount 454,915      
Redemption of Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock (acquisition of non-controlling interest) (260,044)     
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,186      
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests    (6,194)  
Other financing activities (395)  (397)  
Net cash provided by financing activities 1,349,901   202,049   
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 18   (35)  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients 1,284,663   184,389   
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of period 560,000   546,448   
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of period$1,844,663  $730,837   
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information:     
Capital expenditures in accounts payable$25  $28   
Cash paid during the year for interest$154  $510   
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets     
Cash and cash equivalents$134,004  $19,364   
Restricted cash and short-term investments    6,076   
Funds held for clients 1,710,659   705,397   
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients$1,844,663  $730,837   



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Gross Profit*$81,440  $58,650  $190,546  $152,258 
Gross Profit Margin 66.4%  58.7%  59.8%  57.5%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,433   11,722   18,017   34,413 
Stock-based compensation expense 1,710   230   5,205   656 
Adjusted Gross Profit*$84,583  $70,602  $213,768  $187,327 
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 69.0%  70.7%  67.1%  70.8%

 

*Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by depreciation expense of $0.6 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $2.0 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $5.8 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $16.0 million and $9.5 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $4.6 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $12.2 million and $7.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

 

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Loss from Operations$(23,461) $(14,668) $(109,494) $(57,027)
Operating Margin (19.1)%  (14.7)%   (34.4)%  (21.5)%
Amortization of intangible assets 22,136   31,782   79,548   93,553 
Stock-based compensation expense 16,294   1,875   55,321   5,308 
Liability incentive award compensation expense    7      70 
Loss on lease exit* 9,055      9,055    
Corporate adjustments** 626   2,601   3,871   5,864 
Adjusted Operating Income$24,650  $21,597  $38,301  $47,768 
Adjusted Operating Income Margin 20.1%  21.6%  12.0%  18.0%


*Represents exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities.
**Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.4 million and $2.5 million, respectively, and costs associated with a secondary offering completed in October 2021 (“October 2021 Secondary Offering”) of $— million and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $— million and $1.0 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $2.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the Paltech Solutions, Inc. (“7Geese”) Acquisition totaling $— million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively.


Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Sales and Marketing expense$41,487  $26,044  $127,957  $75,864 
Stock-based compensation expense (7,634)  (623)  (29,390)  (1,737)
Corporate adjustments*    (3)  (53)  (598)
Adjusted Sales and Marketing expense$33,853  $25,418  $98,514  $73,529 
General and Administrative expense$54,090  $38,441  $141,963  $106,914 
Amortization of intangible assets (20,703)  (20,060)  (61,531)  (59,140)
Stock-based compensation expense (5,846)  (982)  (16,947)  (2,801)
Liability incentive award compensation expense    (7)     (70)
Loss on lease exit** (9,055)     (9,055)   
Corporate adjustments*** (626)  (2,536)  (3,818)  (5,204)
Adjusted General and Administrative expense$17,860  $14,856  $50,612  $39,699 
Research and Development expense$9,324  $8,833  $30,120  $26,507 
Stock-based compensation expense (1,104)  (40)  (3,779)  (114)
Corporate adjustments****    (62)     (62)
Adjusted Research and Development expense$8,220  $8,731  $26,341  $26,331 


*Corporate adjustments for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company. Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility.
**Represents exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities.
***Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.4 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $— million and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $— million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs, of $2.5 million and $4.3 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition totaling $— million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively.
****Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition.


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Net loss before benefit for income taxes$(23,574) $(15,276) $(108,402) $(58,554)
Loss on debt amendment       35    
Amortization of intangible assets 22,136   31,782   79,548   93,553 
Gain on installment sale       (1,359)   
Stock-based compensation expense 16,294   1,875   55,321   5,308 
Liability incentive award compensation expense    7      70 
Loss on lease exit* 9,055      9,055    
Corporate adjustments** 626   2,601   3,871   5,864 
Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes 24,537   20,989   38,069   46,241 
Income tax effect on adjustments*** (5,889)  (4,827)  (9,137)  (10,635)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc.$18,648  $16,162  $28,932  $35,606 
        
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share$0.11  $0.11  $0.17  $0.23 
Adjusted shares outstanding**** 175,116,109   151,978,985   173,269,703   151,825,208 
        


*Represents exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities.
**Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.4 million and $2.5 million, respectively and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $— million and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $— million and $1.0 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $2.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition totaling $— million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively.
***Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes is tax effected using an adjusted effective tax rate of 24.0% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively, and 23.0% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively.
****The adjusted shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 assume the conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock as if it would have occurred on July 1, 2021, based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 assume conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock as if it would have occurred on the December 29, 2020 and January 20, 2021 issuance dates, respectively, based on the if-converted method.