Paycor Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

“Paycor delivered impressive revenue growth of 23% year-over-year, fueled by continued strong client growth,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “Demand remains robust for modern cloud-based HCM solutions and our differentiated platform purpose-built for leaders and configured by industry continues to resonate in the market.”

“We further enhanced our HCM suite, notably launching an innovative Developer Portal that builds on our industry-leading interoperability and a seamless Expense Management solution, while also increasing profitability for the third consecutive quarter. This sustained momentum gives us confidence to once again raise our full-year revenue and profitability guidance.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $122.6 million, compared to $99.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Operating loss was $23.5 million, compared to $14.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Adjusted operating income * was $24.7 million, compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $16.7 million, compared to $18.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.





was $16.7 million, compared to $18.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $18.6 million, compared to $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.



*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Released innovative Developer Portal to enhance Paycor’s industry-leading interoperability, making it even easier for clients and partners to seamlessly integrate and sync data between HR and third-party systems. The Developer Portal addresses over 50 points of integration and enables leaders to access real-time data and resources to support their businesses.





Partnered with Equifax to provide automated employment and income verification services to clients at no cost, further reducing leaders’ administrative burden so they can focus on what matters, building winning teams. Companies often verify employment and income history for current or past employees who are applying for a loan or other financial services.





Completed 360° integration between Fidelity Investments’ 401(k) administration services and Paycor’s HCM platform to streamline administration for our mutual clients.





Launched new Expense Management solution, empowering leaders to easily reimburse employee expenses utilizing the same unified Paycor platform used to pay, hire, onboard, manage, grow, and recognize talent. By streamlining time-consuming and manual tasks like expense management, it enables leaders to invest more time and resources into developing their teams.





Won Bronze Stevie® Award, recognizing Paycor’s Tax Advanced Support Team for outstanding customer service.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 5, 2022, Paycor is issuing the following financial guidance:

Fourth Quarter Ending June 30, 2022:

Total revenue in the range of $103-$104 million.





in the range of $103-$104 million. Adjusted operating income* in the range of $3.5-$4.5 million.



Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022:

Total revenue in the range of $421-$422 million.





in the range of $421-$422 million. Adjusted operating income* in the range of $41.8-$42.8 million.



*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Paycor will host a conference call today, May 5, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). The access code is 976395. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at investors.paycor.com.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That’s why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “outlook,” “potential,” “targets,” “contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; our relationships with third parties; the proper operation of our software; future acquisitions of other companies’ businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the impact of COVID-19 on our business; and those risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, and certain corporate expenses, in each case that are included in costs of recurring revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as loss from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (viii) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. as loss before benefit for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, all of which are tax effected applying an adjusted effective tax rate and (ix) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share as adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted shares outstanding includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net loss per share calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,004 $ 2,634 Accounts receivable, net 20,194 16,472 Deferred contract costs 34,247 24,503 Prepaid expenses 12,417 6,586 Other current assets 1,214 1,516 Current assets before funds held for clients 202,076 51,711 Funds held for clients 1,880,485 670,315 Total current assets 2,082,561 722,026 Property and equipment, net 32,751 41,080 Goodwill 750,655 750,802 Intangible assets, net 280,414 355,323 Capitalized software, net 37,921 31,310 Long-term deferred contract costs 117,256 90,880 Other long-term assets 25,080 19,532 Total assets $ 3,326,638 $ 2,010,953 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,741 $ 11,978 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,317 15,782 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 38,144 32,305 Deferred revenue 11,764 11,948 Current liabilities before client fund obligations 75,966 72,013 Client fund obligations 1,882,450 669,960 Total current liabilities 1,958,416 741,973 Deferred income taxes 62,671 76,138 Other long-term liabilities 11,886 16,680 Long-term debt, net — 49,100 Total liabilities 2,032,973 883,891 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 248,423 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 174,903,005 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 141,097,740 outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively 175 141 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (245,074 ) (245,074 ) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively — — Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, — and 7,715 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively — 262,772 Additional paid-in capital 1,910,745 1,133,399 Accumulated deficit (371,570 ) (275,751 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (611 ) 3,152 Total stockholders' equity 1,293,665 878,639 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 3,326,638 $ 2,010,953





Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 122,189 $ 99,405 $ 317,334 $ 263,372 Interest income on funds held for clients 408 434 1,062 1,392 Total revenues 122,597 99,839 318,396 264,764 Cost of revenues 41,157 41,189 127,850 112,506 Gross profit 81,440 58,650 190,546 152,258 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 41,487 26,044 127,957 75,864 General and administrative 54,090 38,441 141,963 106,914 Research and development 9,324 8,833 30,120 26,507 Total operating expenses 104,901 73,318 300,040 209,285 Loss from operations (23,461 ) (14,668 ) (109,494 ) (57,027 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (101 ) (688 ) (448 ) (1,847 ) Other (12 ) 80 1,540 320 Loss before benefit for income taxes (23,574 ) (15,276 ) (108,402 ) (58,554 ) Income tax benefit (6,876 ) (3,215 ) (24,204 ) (12,344 ) Net loss (16,698 ) (12,061 ) (84,198 ) (46,210 ) Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests — 6,379 11,621 17,900 Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ (16,698 ) $ (18,440 ) $ (95,819 ) $ (64,110 ) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 174,819,649 141,097,740 171,881,617 148,113,313





Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (84,198 ) $ (46,210 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 5,113 5,073 Amortization of intangible assets and software 95,556 103,091 Amortization of deferred contract costs 22,330 13,641 Stock-based compensation expense 55,321 5,308 Amortization of debt acquisition costs 66 511 Deferred tax benefit (24,227 ) (12,344 ) Bad debt expense 1,655 1,005 Gain on sale of investments (9 ) (70 ) Gain on installment sale (1,359 ) — Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 101 (571 ) Loss on lease exit 9,055 — Change in fair value of deferred consideration (138 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (5,391 ) (5,144 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,529 ) (526 ) Other long-term assets 334 868 Accounts payable (160 ) (2,159 ) Accrued liabilities 6,151 9,453 Deferred revenue 943 (826 ) Other long-term liabilities (5,533 ) 243 Deferred contract costs (58,450 ) (45,158 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,631 26,185 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities (178,362 ) (174,962 ) Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities 127,603 174,561 Purchase of property and equipment (1,861 ) (2,141 ) Proceeds from note receivable on installment sale 3,040 — Acquisition of intangible assets (4,640 ) (9,252 ) Acquisition of Paltech Solutions, Inc., net of cash acquired — (16,592 ) Internally developed software costs (22,667 ) (15,424 ) Net cash used in investing activities (76,887 ) (43,810 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations 1,204,091 172,311 Payment of contingent consideration — (1,000 ) Payment of deferred consideration (2,752 ) — Proceeds from promissory note with related party — 64,989 Repayment of promissory note with related party — (64,989 ) Proceeds from line-of-credit 3,500 56,217 Repayments of line-of-credit (52,600 ) (60,828 ) Proceeds from debt — 25,000 Repayments of debt — (758 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of offering costs — 262,772 Purchase of treasury stock at cost — (245,074 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock sold in the IPO, net of offering costs and underwriting discount 454,915 — Redemption of Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock (acquisition of non-controlling interest) (260,044 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,186 — Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests — (6,194 ) Other financing activities (395 ) (397 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,349,901 202,049 Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 18 (35 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients 1,284,663 184,389 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of period 560,000 546,448 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of period $ 1,844,663 $ 730,837 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information: Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 25 $ 28 Cash paid during the year for interest $ 154 $ 510 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,004 $ 19,364 Restricted cash and short-term investments — 6,076 Funds held for clients 1,710,659 705,397 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients $ 1,844,663 $ 730,837









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Gross Profit* $ 81,440 $ 58,650 $ 190,546 $ 152,258 Gross Profit Margin 66.4 % 58.7 % 59.8 % 57.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,433 11,722 18,017 34,413 Stock-based compensation expense 1,710 230 5,205 656 Adjusted Gross Profit* $ 84,583 $ 70,602 $ 213,768 $ 187,327 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 69.0 % 70.7 % 67.1 % 70.8 %





* Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by depreciation expense of $0.6 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $2.0 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $5.8 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $16.0 million and $9.5 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $4.6 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $12.2 million and $7.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Loss from Operations $ (23,461 ) $ (14,668 ) $ (109,494 ) $ (57,027 ) Operating Margin (19.1 )% (14.7 )% (34.4 )% (21.5 )% Amortization of intangible assets 22,136 31,782 79,548 93,553 Stock-based compensation expense 16,294 1,875 55,321 5,308 Liability incentive award compensation expense — 7 — 70 Loss on lease exit* 9,055 — 9,055 — Corporate adjustments** 626 2,601 3,871 5,864 Adjusted Operating Income $ 24,650 $ 21,597 $ 38,301 $ 47,768 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 20.1 % 21.6 % 12.0 % 18.0 %





* Represents exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities. ** Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.4 million and $2.5 million, respectively, and costs associated with a secondary offering completed in October 2021 (“October 2021 Secondary Offering”) of $— million and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $— million and $1.0 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $2.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the Paltech Solutions, Inc. (“7Geese”) Acquisition totaling $— million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively.





Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Sales and Marketing expense $ 41,487 $ 26,044 $ 127,957 $ 75,864 Stock-based compensation expense (7,634 ) (623 ) (29,390 ) (1,737 ) Corporate adjustments* — (3 ) (53 ) (598 ) Adjusted Sales and Marketing expense $ 33,853 $ 25,418 $ 98,514 $ 73,529 General and Administrative expense $ 54,090 $ 38,441 $ 141,963 $ 106,914 Amortization of intangible assets (20,703 ) (20,060 ) (61,531 ) (59,140 ) Stock-based compensation expense (5,846 ) (982 ) (16,947 ) (2,801 ) Liability incentive award compensation expense — (7 ) — (70 ) Loss on lease exit** (9,055 ) — (9,055 ) — Corporate adjustments*** (626 ) (2,536 ) (3,818 ) (5,204 ) Adjusted General and Administrative expense $ 17,860 $ 14,856 $ 50,612 $ 39,699 Research and Development expense $ 9,324 $ 8,833 $ 30,120 $ 26,507 Stock-based compensation expense (1,104 ) (40 ) (3,779 ) (114 ) Corporate adjustments**** — (62 ) — (62 ) Adjusted Research and Development expense $ 8,220 $ 8,731 $ 26,341 $ 26,331





* Corporate adjustments for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company. Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility. ** Represents exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities. *** Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.4 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $— million and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $— million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs, of $2.5 million and $4.3 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition totaling $— million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively. **** Corporate adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 relate to costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition.





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net loss before benefit for income taxes $ (23,574 ) $ (15,276 ) $ (108,402 ) $ (58,554 ) Loss on debt amendment — — 35 — Amortization of intangible assets 22,136 31,782 79,548 93,553 Gain on installment sale — — (1,359 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 16,294 1,875 55,321 5,308 Liability incentive award compensation expense — 7 — 70 Loss on lease exit* 9,055 — 9,055 — Corporate adjustments** 626 2,601 3,871 5,864 Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes 24,537 20,989 38,069 46,241 Income tax effect on adjustments*** (5,889 ) (4,827 ) (9,137 ) (10,635 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ 18,648 $ 16,162 $ 28,932 $ 35,606 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.23 Adjusted shares outstanding**** 175,116,109 151,978,985 173,269,703 151,825,208



