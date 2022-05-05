Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 14, 2022, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

CandidatesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Pierre Beaudoin3 261 710 60697.4784 539 0412.53
Joanne Bissonnette3 297 721 53698.5548 528 1111.45
Charles Bombardier3 295 258 443
98.4850 991 2041.52
Diane Fontaine3 286 159 634
98.2060 090 0131.80
Ji-Xun Foo3 323 408 612
99.3222 841 0350.68
Diane Giard3 272 496 656
97.8073 752 4292.20
Anthony R. Graham3 300 720 730
98.6445 528 9171.36
August W. Henningsen3 321 026 470
99.2525 223 1770.75
Éric Martel3 317 021 064
99.13
29 228 567
0.87
Douglas R. Oberhelman3 267 760 032
97.65
78 489 615
2.35
Melinda Rogers-Hixon3 285 199 301
98.1861 050 330
1.82
Eric Sprunk3 309 508 008
98.9036 741 6391.10
Antony N. Tyler3 296 433 869
98.5149 815 7781.49

