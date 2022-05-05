Vyant Bio Announces Participation in BioNJ’s 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, announced that Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, will present at BioNJ’s 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference. One-on-one partnering meetings will be held throughout the week (May 9-13, 2022). An on-demand replay of Vyant Bio’s presentation will be available to registered guests.

Conference Date: May 9-13, 2022 (Monday-Friday) Presentation Time: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – 11am-12:30pm ET 1:1 Partnering Meetings: May 9-13, 2022 On-Demand Presentation: Available May 10-June 10, 2022 via the BioPartnering Portal Registration: https://bionj.site-ym.com/events/register.aspx?id=1585953&itemid=631626ed-7813-4d44-b2c8-c73f6bdb4353

Mr. Roberts will highlight the Company's progress with executing its business strategy by incorporating the use of quantitative biomarkers providing meaningful human-biology-derived, preclinical signals of potential drug efficacy before the commencement of clinical trials. Mr. Roberts will also be available for outside virtual 1:1 meetings both during and after BioNJ’s 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, PhD. jzimmons@zimmonsic.com or +1 917.214.3514 for scheduling.



ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”) (Nadsaq:VYNT), is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to market. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, the efficacy of our drug screening and discovery process, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

