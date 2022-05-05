Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the eleven nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), and the reappointment of its auditors.

The voting results are detailed below:

 FORWITHHELD/AGAINST
Number%Number%
Resolution 1    
Election of Directors    
Donald C. Berg160,877,94499.85%237,2740.15%
Maryse Bertrand147,809,51891.74%13,305,7018.26%
Dhaval Buch158,785,60098.55%2,329,6171.45%
Marc Caira156,150,35796.92%4,964,8603.08%
Glenn J. Chamandy160,017,96699.32%1,097,2520.68%
Shirley E. Cunningham157,727,62497.90%3,387,5942.10%
Russell Goodman158,068,62698.11%3,046,5911.89%
Charles M. Herington155,527,07496.53%5,588,1433.47%
Luc Jobin156,642,12997.22%4,473,0892.78%
Craig A. Leavitt159,357,55798.91%1,757,6601.09%
Anne Martin-Vachon157,411,31097.70%3,703,9082.30%
Resolution 2    
Say on Pay148,753,54192.33%12,361,6737.67%
Resolution 3    
Appointment of Auditors144,985,20988.78%18,319,80511.22%

About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries: 
Media inquiries: 
Sophie Argiriou Genevieve Gosselin 
Vice President, Investor Communications Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing 
(514) 343-8815  (514) 343-8814 
sargiriou@gildan.comggosselin@gildan.com