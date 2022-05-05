ACWA Presents Leadership Award to San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District General Manager Daniel Cozad

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 2022 Excellence in Water Leadership Award to San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District (Conservation District) General Manager Daniel Cozad for his leadership and collaborative spirit that is reflected in the water industry today.

Cozad is a chemist by training, but a diplomatic facilitator and relationship-builder at heart. His work has not only transformed the Conservation District, but has also inspired several regional and multi-agency projects that have significantly enhanced groundwater recharge, increased local water resilience for local communities, established expansive habitat conservation areas, and protected the economic health of thousands of families by identifying appropriate places for mining to support $36 million in annual payroll to the local economy.

A few of Cozad’s collaborative accomplishments include the Upper Santa Ana River Watershed Conservation Plan, Enhanced Recharge Collaborative Agreement, Plunge Creek Conservation Project, San Bernardino Basin Groundwater Council, Wildland Trails Conceptual Plan, Integrated Regional Water Management Plan, the Central Valley Salinity Coalition for CV-SALTS and Ventura WaterPure Program, to name a few.

“Daniel has demonstrated remarkable collaboration throughout his career that has resulted in a legacy of significant water projects,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “He is a visionary leader who has continually bridged differences to build successful collaboration among stakeholders.”

The Excellence in Water Leadership Award, Building a World of Difference®, recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and visible contribution to California water. The award, sponsored by Black & Veatch Corporation, was presented during ACWA’s 2022 Spring Conference & Exhibition in Sacramento where more than 1,300 leaders from California public water agencies are attending programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

For more information about ACWA’s awards programs, please visit www.acwa.com/about/awards.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (760) 217-0627