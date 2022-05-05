ClearStream Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (“ClearStream” or the "Company") (TSX: CSM) today announced its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and expressed in thousands of dollars unless otherwise noted.



“Activity levels in the first quarter were strong as revenues grew by 8% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and represented the highest level for quarterly revenue since the first quarter of 2020, which was largely unaffected by the pandemic. We are actively working with our customers and suppliers to manage both the inflationary and labour supply pressures in the current market,” said Barry Card, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

“The pricing for commodities in the end markets we serve continues to be strong and is anticipated to remain that way throughout the year. This is providing our customers with the confidence to increase their spending on both maintenance and capital projects, as evidenced by the 17 turnaround projects that we have scheduled for the second quarter. We are proud to partner with our customers on these important projects to build and maintain the integrity of their production infrastructure,” added Mr. Card.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $109.8 million, representing an increase of $27.6 million or 33.6% from Q1 2021.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $9.7 million, representing an increase of $1.7 million or 21.1% from Q1 2021.

Gross profit margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 8.9%, as compared to 9.8% in Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDAS for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $3.0 million, representing an increase of $0.8 million or 34.9% from Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDAS margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 2.7%, unchanged from Q1 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for three months ended March 31, 2022 were $8.1 million, representing an increase of $2.1 million or 34.9% from Q1 2021. Consistent with the last three quarters in 2021, the increase is largely due to investments being made to support our enterprise systems and digital strategy to drive longer-term efficiencies and increase our cost competitiveness. As well our business has recovered and stabilized in 2022, therefore, certain elements of cost reductions in previous years have been reversed in order to support the increased volume of work in 2022.

Liquidity remained strong with total cash and available credit facilities of $37.4 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $33.7 million at December 31, 2021.

New project awards and contract renewals were $96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $36 million for the month of April 2022. Approximately 80% of that work is expected to be completed in 2022.

Maintenance and Construction Services

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $99.4 million, representing an increase of 34.3% or $25.4 million from Q1 2021 and $5.4 million or 5.7% from Q4 2021. The increase was due to our customers increasing their spending on both maintenance and capital projects. We expect activity levels to remain high in the second quarter with 17 turnaround projects scheduled. We continue to focus on consolidating various scopes of work with existing or new customers by bundling our services in order to enable more efficient execution and lower costs for our customers on each work site.

Wear Technology Overlay Services

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $12.3 million, representing an increase of 43.0% or $3.7 million from Q1 2021 and 36.7% or $3.3 million from Q4 2021. Gross profit margin was lower as we completed more fabrication work, which has a lower margin than the specialty weld overlay products that we market under the brand name AssetArmor™. With the continued rise in global energy demand and commodity prices, we are seeing our customers in the oil sands operating at full production levels, which has started to increase the demand for our AssetArmor™ products.

Environmental Services

We continue to grow our capabilities by adding staff within our professional services. During the first quarter, we completed a large decommissioning project. We are seeing our customers continue to allocate expenditures for the closure, reclamation and remediation of oil and gas wells, pipelines and facilities in Western Canada. We expect this trend to continue with our clients regardless of the expiry of the government funded programs at the end of 2022 given the increased focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) matters.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

($ millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Revenue Maintenance and Construction Services 99.4 74.0 34.3 % Wear Technology Overlay Services 12.3 8.6 44.1 % Total 109.8 82.2 33.6 % Gross Profit Maintenance and Construction Services 7.4 5.9 24.9 % Wear Technology Overlay Services 2.4 2.2 10.6 % Total 9.7 8.0 21.1 % Gross Profit Margin (% of revenue) Maintenance and Construction Services 7.4 % 8.0 % (0.6 )% Wear Technology Overlay Services 19.3 % 25.1 % (5.8 )% Total 8.9 % 9.8 % (0.9 )%

Selling, general and administrative expenses 8.1 6.0 34.9 % % of revenue 7.3 % 7.3 % — % Adjusted EBITDAS * Maintenance and Construction Services 7.2 5.8 24.5 % Wear Technology Overlay Services 2.3 2.1 10.9 % Corporate (6.5 ) (5.7 ) (15.4 )% Total 3.0 2.2 34.9 % % of revenue 2.7 % 2.7 % — % Loss from continuing operations (7.8 ) (7.6 ) 2.8 % Net loss per share (dollars) from continuing operations (basic and diluted) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) — %

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $109,848 compared to $82,204 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 33.6%. The increase in revenue was driven by the strong market momentum in the first quarter in 2022, with an increase in activity across all areas of the business.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $9,740 compared to $8,045 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 21.1%. Gross profit margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 8.9% compared to 9.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in gross profit margin was driven by a few factors including a change in the mix of services and products provided with lower gross profit margins as well as inflationary pressures on labour, equipment and materials. The recovery of these increases in costs are being built into contracts collaboratively with our customers on a go forward basis.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $8,052, in comparison to $5,969 for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of 34.9%. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 7.3%, unchanged from the same period in 2021. The increase in SG&A expenses is largely due to the ongoing investments being made to support the Company's enterprise systems and digital strategy. These investments, which will extend throughout 2022, are expected to drive longer-term efficiencies and increase our cost competitiveness. In addition, certain elements of cost reductions in previous years have been reversed in order to support the increased volume of work anticipated in 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDAS was $3,006 compared to $2,229 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. As a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDAS was 2.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 unchanged from the same period in 2021.

Income from government subsidies includes the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS") received from the Government of Canada to assist with the payment of employee wages and rent as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEWS and CERS programs ended in 2021. Therefore, the Company did not have any income from government subsidies during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to$6,755 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $7,783 compared to loss of $7,569 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The loss variance was driven by the reduction in government subsidies in 2022, an increase in SG&A expenses and an increase in restructuring expenses, partially offset by an increase in gross profit and the impairment of right-of-use assets recognized in 2021.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

ClearStream has an asset-based lending facility (the “ABL Facility”) comprised of (i) a revolving credit facility providing for maximum borrowings up to $15.0 million (the “Revolving Facility”) and (ii) a term loan facility providing for maximum borrowings of up to $40.5 million (the “Term Loan Facility”). As at March 31, 2022, the Company had $12.0 million of available capacity under the Revolving Facility, $40.5 million drawn on the Term Loan Facility and $25.4 million of cash on hand.

On March 30, 2022, the Company amended its Revolving Facility, extending the maturity date of the facility to April 14, 2022 from March 31, 2022.

On April 14, 2022, ClearStream completed the refinancing of its ABL facility (the “Refinancing”). ClearStream established a new $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility with a three-year term (the “New ABL Facility”) to replace the Revolving Facility.

The New ABL Facility provides for maximum borrowings up to $25 million with a Canadian chartered bank. The amount available under the New ABL Facility will vary from time to time based on the borrowing base determined with reference to the accounts receivable and inventories of ClearStream. The obligations under the New ABL Facility are secured by, among other things, a first ranking lien on all of the existing and after acquired accounts receivable and inventories of the Company and the other guarantors, being certain of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries. The maturity date of the New ABL Facility is April 14, 2025. The interest rate on the New ABL Facility is prime plus 2.5%.

The financial covenants applicable under the New ABL Facility are:

The Company must maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio equal to or greater than 1.00:1.00 for each twelve month period calculated and tested as of the last day of each fiscal quarter; and The Company must not expend or become obligated for any capital expenditures in an aggregate amount exceeding $10 million during any fiscal year.

As part of the Refinancing, the maturity date of the Term Loan Facility was extended from September 30, 2022 to October 14, 2025 and the interest rate was changed to a fixed rate of 8.0%.

The Company anticipates that its liquidity (cash on hand and available credit facilities) and cash flow from operations will be sufficient to meet its short-term contractual obligations and maintain compliance with its financial covenants through March 31, 2023.

As at March 31, 2022, issued and outstanding share capital included 110,001,239 common shares, 127,732 Series 1 preferred shares, and 40,111 Series 2 preferred shares.

The Series 1 preferred shares (having an aggregate value of $127.732 million) are convertible at the option of the holder into common shares at a price of $0.35/share and the Series 2 preferred shares (having an aggregate value of $40.111 million) are convertible into common shares at a price of $0.10/share.

The Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares have a 10% fixed cumulative preferential cash dividend payable when the Company has sufficient monies to be able to do so, including under the provisions of applicable law and contracts affecting the Company. The board of directors of the Company does not intend to declare or pay any cash dividends until such times as the Company's balance sheet and liquidity position supports the payment. As at March 31, 2022, the accrued and unpaid dividends on the Series 1 and Series 2 shares totaled $64.0 million. Any accrued and unpaid dividends are convertible in certain circumstances at the option of the holder into additional Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares.

OUTLOOK

The continued rise in energy demand and commodity prices continues to provide strong fundamentals for our customers in the energy industry. While these customers have been prioritizing debt repayment and returns to shareholders, they are starting to increase spending on both maintenance projects (to enhance operational reliability) and capital projects (to maintain/expand productive capacity). We expect activity levels to continue to recover throughout 2022.

Due to the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, growth in our served markets continues to drive some near-term challenges, including inflationary pressure on labour, equipment and materials as well as supply chain disruptions. We are working closely with our customers and suppliers to manage these challenges. We are also enhancing our programs to attract, retain and develop our number one resource, our employees.

With energy transition and environmental considerations becoming increasingly important for all stakeholders in all industrial end markets, we expect that our customers will continue to focus on improving their operational processes for greater efficiencies and reliability, which aligns well with our service offerings.

To better support our customers, ClearStream has continued to add new service offerings that encompass the full asset lifecycle and is now offering a suite of more than 40 services. Through the extensive regional coverage provided by our 19 operating facilities, we believe that ClearStream is well-positioned to further consolidate the services required at various operating sites while generating efficiencies and cost reductions for its customers.

ClearStream's business model continues to prove its resilience as we are working closely with our customers everyday in helping them to effectively manage their operations.

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.clearstreamenergy.ca or contact:



