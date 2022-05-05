Zina Rodriguez to Lead C4 Behavioral Health Consulting's Diversity Initiative

ALGONQUIN, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Behavioral Health Consulting is honored to have Zina Rodriguez join as Senior Consultant and Diversity Equity Inclusion & Belonging Specialist. Zina's work over the past decade in the behavioral health industry provides her with dynamic experience and depth of expertise to approach DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) work with cultural humility and integrity.

"I am excited to join the behavioral health consulting team at C4, which aligns with my passion for creating inclusive environments. This opportunity allows me to work with clients on developing strategies of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging as part of an integrated organizational strategy that fosters a culture of belonging for clients and staff." - Zina Navarro-Rodriguez, Senior Consultant, C4 Consulting.

Zina's mission is to create inviting, intentional, and inclusive healing spaces for individuals to achieve mental wellness while creating pathways for success for individuals from underrepresented communities. She is deeply passionate about bringing awareness to the vast disparity in behavioral health services for BIPOC and LBGTQ+ communities and the need to address how racial and identity trauma impacts individuals and communities.

Zina's career includes over a decade of experience in the behavioral health field. She has served as Executive Director and in Senior Marketing and Business Development roles for national and global behavioral health care companies. From lived experience within the behavioral field, Zina knows the challenges and opportunities organizations have in their daily operations and the work necessary to address DEI transformational change.

"We are privileged to have Zina join our team and we look forward to the transformational work her Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging focus will have for the organizations and the communities our clients serve. Having worked with Zina for many years, her passion, dedication, and integrity of service to organizations are the hallmarks of her contribution to the behavioral health field. We look forward to the growing impact her vital work will have on the future of our field." - Jonathan P. De Carlo, CEO of C4 Consulting.

Zina and members of the C4 Consulting team will be attending the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) Conference on May 7-9. While attending the event, Zina will be co-facilitating a workshop that will be addressing Implementing NAATP Stages of Change Model for DEI Best Practices.

For questions, suggestions, comments, or feedback about Zina Rodriguez and her work, contact C4 at info@c4-consulting.com or 866-329-7170.



Related Images











Image 1: Zina Rodriguez - Senior Behavioral Health Consultant





Zina Rodriguez, Senior Behavioral Health Consultant at C4









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment