Tresa Todd's Women's Guide to Real Estate Investing Without Fear of Her Future Debuts #1 on Amazon

DALLAS, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tresa Todd, host of the #1 largest women's real estate investors conference in the Nation, "WREIN Live," and founder of the Women's Real Estate Investors Network, proudly announced the debut of her Women's guide to real estate investing at WREIN Live over the weekend, driving her book Without Fear of Her Future, to the #1 spot in the Real Estate Investments category on Amazon.

Without Fear of Her Future is an informative how-to, focused on Tresa's own experiences becoming a successful investor and advocate for women in the real estate investing industry. Tresa provides step-by-step knowledge featuring real estate investing strategies, how to find and fund your deals without using your own money, success in designing short term rentals, and so much more:

Tresa said "This book is jam packed with my experience getting into this industry later in life, my wins, my struggles and everything I've learned along the way to help you on your journey into the world of real estate investing."

With the release and impact of Without Fear of Her Future, she hopes to meet professional women exactly where they are, providing them with easy to understand real estate education so they can become financially confident and create multi-generational wealth for their families.

For additional information see links below:

Book: http://www.withoutfearofherfuture.com/book

Website: https://womensrein.com

Inquiries: Pr@womensrein.com

