DTE Energy issues dividend

DETROIT, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.885 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 20, 2022. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.

"Our shareholders place a high importance on our dividend and the role DTE plays in delivering consistent above-average returns,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. "From the individual to the institutional investor, DTE's continued dividend performance returns value to all of our stakeholders."

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.