Acreage Holdings Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”).

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue was $56.9 million for Q1 2022, an increase of 48% year-over-year.

Gross margin of 52% compared to 48% in Q4 2021, and 54% in Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.6 million in Q1 2022, compared to $1.6 million in Q1 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* as a percentage of consolidated revenue was 15.2% for the first quarter of 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Expanded the Company’s premier brand portfolio with the launch of Superflux, currently available in dispensaries across Illinois, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Superflux is a premium brand focused on honoring the cannabis craft, with each step of the development process designed to preserve the essence of cannabis in all its product forms: flower, live resin vapes, and concentrates.

Enhanced customer selection and experience by introducing a variety of new and innovative products under The Botanist brand in select markets.

Completed a licensing agreement with botanica to manufacture and distribute Mr. Moxey’s top-selling and award-winning THC mints in Acreage’s operating markets as regulations allow, including Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, and Maine.

Strengthened the senior leadership team with the appointment of Dennis Curran as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and the addition of Steven Strom to its Board of Directors.

Subsequent Events

Commenced adult-use operations in New Jersey as part of an inaugural group of cannabis operators permitted to launch adult-use sales in the state. Acreage’s products, including its flagship brand The Botanist, are now available for adult-use consumers at its Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown dispensaries in southern New Jersey.

Closed the sale of the Company’s cultivation and processing facility in Medford, Oregon for total consideration of $2.0 million, and closed its dispensary in Powell, Oregon.

Completed the consolidation and conversion of its dispensary in Brewer, Maine to adult-use.

Appointed Corey Sheahan as General Counsel.

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of 2022, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and sequentially improved our gross margin, while continuing to grow revenue despite industry headwinds and pandemic related challenges in Q1,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “We remain focused and committed to delivering against our strategic priorities of accelerating our growth in our core markets, driving profitability, and strengthening our balance sheet.”

Mr. Caldini continued, “Operationally, we have worked to enhance our product offerings, including our newly launched craft brand Superflux and the recent rollout of a variety of innovative products under The Botanist brand across our footprint. This targeted approach to bringing consumers the premium products they are looking for in each of our markets has enabled us to maintain a top position in many of our core states.”

Mr. Caldini concluded, “Following the end of the quarter we were thrilled to begin adult-use sales in New Jersey. We are well-prepared for this market having recently completed the expansion of our Egg Harbor facility in anticipation of adult-use sales beginning this year. We have had a very successful launch and are looking forward to leveraging our expertise from New Jersey as we prepare for pending adult-use sales in New York and Connecticut. 2022 has started on strong footing for us and we remain committed to further delivering shareholder value as we execute on the significant growth opportunities ahead.”

Q1 2022 Financial Summary

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, YoY%

Change

Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,

2021

QoQ%

Change

2022 2021 Consolidated Revenue $ 56,879 $ 38,393 48 % $ 58,098 (2 )% Gross Profit 29,510 20,621 43 % 27,583 7 % % of revenue 52 % 54 % 48 % Total operating expenses 32,232 18,815 71 % 63,210 (49 )% Net loss (13,911 ) (8,642 ) (35,627 ) Net loss attributable to Acreage (12,694 ) (7,809 ) (40,351 ) Adjusted EBITDA* 8,627 1,595 8,459

Total revenue for Q1 2022 was $56.9 million, an increase of $18.5 million or 48% compared to Q1 2021. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Ohio, California, and Maine operations over the past 12 months, which was somewhat offset by revenue declines due to the divestiture of Florida operations in April 2021 and declines within the Company’s operations that are being held for sale. Additionally, total revenue for Q1 2022 declined sequentially by $1.2 million or 2% compared to the fourth quarter. Excluding the Company’s California and Oregon operations which are not considered core, however, revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased slightly by 0.5% on a sequential basis as the Company was able to overcome challenges associated with the pandemic and industry pricing pressures which negatively impacted revenues.

Total gross profit for Q1 2022 was $29.5 million, an increase of $8.9 million or 43% compared to Q1 2021. Growth in revenue and efficiencies achieved at Acreage’s production facilities drove the increase in gross profit. Total gross margin was 52% in Q1 2022 compared to 54% in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding other revenue which has no associated costs of goods sold and which included non-recurring revenue in the prior comparable period, gross margin improved from 50% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, to 52% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Total operating expenses for Q1 2022 increased by $13.4 million, or 71% to $32.2 million, from Q1 2021. Excluding equity-based compensation expenses, losses, write-downs and recoveries, impairments, and depreciation and amortization expenses, all of which are non-cash in nature, total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, increased $3.6 million or 19% compared to the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. The rate of increase in operating expenditures was significantly lower than the rate of increase in revenues and is due to Acreage’s expanded operations through growth and acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $8.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a slight improvement from Adjusted EBITDA* of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA from core operations*, which excludes markets where Acreage has entered into definitive agreements to exit and start-up ventures such as beverages and CBD, was $9.3 million, indicating the Company's core markets are still being negatively impacted by its non-core operations. Consolidated EBITDA* for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, compared to a consolidated EBITDA* of $1.6 million in the previous year's comparable period.

Net loss attributable to Acreage for Q1 2022 was $(12.7) million, compared to $(7.8) million in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Acreage ended the quarter with $32.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. During Q4 2021, the Company secured a $150.0 million Credit Facility with a syndicate of lenders. Under the terms of the Credit Facility, $100.0 million was available for immediate use and a further $50.0 million is available in future periods under a committed accordion option once certain, predetermined milestones are achieved. Acreage intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility to fund expansion initiatives, repay existing debt, and provide additional working capital. As of March 31, 2022, $75.0 million was drawn under this facility. The remaining current availability under this facility of $25.0 million, together with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand of $32.6 million, provides funding of $57.6 million until December 31, 2022, at which time the Company expects the $50.0 million committed accordion to also be available.

Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call on May 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results in detail.

Webcast: Click here Dial-in: Canada - 1-833-950-0062 (toll-free) or 1-226-828-7575

US - 1-844-200-6205 (toll-free) or 1-646-904-5544

International - +1-929-526-1599 Conference ID: 151731

The webcast will be archived and can be accessed via Acreage’s website at investors.acreageholdings.com .

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

US GAAP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

US GAAP Statements of Financial Position US$ (thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,619 $ 43,180 Restricted cash 95 1,098 Accounts receivable, net 6,795 8,202 Inventory 48,698 41,804 Notes receivable, current 2,222 7,104 Short-term investments 3,401 — Assets held-for-sale 6,311 8,952 Other current assets 3,513 2,639 Total current assets 103,654 112,979 Long-term investments 36,014 35,226 Notes receivable, non-current 27,633 27,563 Capital assets, net 142,068 126,797 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,571 24,598 Intangible assets, net 118,699 119,695 Goodwill 43,534 43,310 Other non-current assets 1,640 1,383 Total non-current assets 394,159 378,572 TOTAL ASSETS $ 497,813 $ 491,551 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,255 $ 23,861 Taxes payable 30,643 24,572 Interest payable 2,562 1,432 Operating lease liability, current 2,343 2,145 Debt, current 7,370 1,583 Non-refundable deposits on sale 1,000 1,000 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 1,669 1,867 Other current liabilities 11,298 10,333 Total current liabilities 83,140 66,793 Debt, non-current 169,282 169,151 Operating lease liability, non-current 24,146 24,255 Deferred tax liability 26,727 27,082 Total non-current liabilities 220,155 220,488 TOTAL LIABILITIES 303,295 287,281 Members' equity 188,737 197,267 Non-controlling interests 5,781 7,003 TOTAL MEMBERS’ EQUITY 194,518 204,270 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY $ 497,813 $ 491,551





US GAAP Statement Of Operations US$ (thousands) Q1'22 Q1'21 Retail revenue, net $ 41,427 $ 25,847 Wholesale revenue, net 15,172 10,016 Other revenue, net 280 2,530 Total revenues, net 56,879 38,393 Cost of goods sold, retail (20,768 ) (13,082 ) Cost of goods sold, wholesale (6,601 ) (4,690 ) Total cost of goods sold (27,369 ) (17,772 ) Gross profit 29,510 20,621 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 8,387 9,218 Compensation expense 14,195 10,362 Equity-based compensation expense 4,159 6,042 Marketing 697 12 Impairments, net 2,138 818 Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale 874 (8,616 ) Loss on legal settlements (25 ) 10 Depreciation and amortization 1,807 969 Total operating expenses 32,232 18,815 Net operating income (loss) (2,722 ) 1,806 Income (loss) from investments, net 1,133 (144 ) Interest income from loans receivable 417 1,465 Interest expense (4,781 ) (4,857 ) Other loss, net (10 ) (1,566 ) Total other loss (3,241 ) (5,102 ) Loss before income taxes (5,963 ) (3,296 ) Income tax expense (7,948 ) (5,346 ) Net loss (13,911 ) (8,642 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,217 ) (833 ) Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. $ (12,694 ) $ (7,809 ) Net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted: $ (0.12 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,900 102,343

*NON-GAAP MEASURES, RECONCILIATION AND DISCUSSION (UNAUDITED)

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting future periods. The Company believes that the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify the Company’s actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net loss or our other reported results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes and, depreciation and amortization and excluding the following: (i) income from investments, net (the majority of the Company's investment income relates to remeasurement to fair value of previously-held interests in connection with our roll-up of affiliates, and the Company expects income from investments to be a non-recurring item as its legacy investment holdings diminish), (ii) equity-based compensation expense, (iii) non-cash impairment losses, (iv) transaction costs and (v) other non-recurring expenses (other expenses and income not expected to recur).

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures US$ (thousands, except per share amounts) Q1'22 Q1'21 Net loss (GAAP) $ (13,911 ) $ (8,642 ) Income tax expense 7,948 5,346 Interest expense (income), net 4,364 3,392 Depreciation and amortization 2,891 1,522 EBITDA (non-GAAP)* $ 1,292 $ 1,618 Adjusting items: Loss (income) from investments, net (1,133 ) 144 Impairments, net 1,956 818 Loss on extraordinary events 182 — Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale 874 (8,616 ) Equity-based compensation expense 4,159 6,042 Legal settlements, net (25 ) 10 Gain on business divestiture (4 ) — Other non-recurring expenses 1,326 1,579 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* $ 8,627 $ 1,595





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures US$ (thousands, except per share amounts) Q1'22 Q1'21 Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (GAAP) $ (12,694 ) $ (7,809 ) Net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (GAAP) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjusting items:(1) Loss (income) from investments, net $ (938 ) $ 118 Impairments, net 1,619 667 Loss on extraordinary events 151 — Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale 724 (7,031 ) Equity-based compensation expense 3,443 4,930 Legal settlements, net (21 ) 8 Gain on business divestiture (3 ) — Other non-recurring expenses 1,098 1,288 Tax impact of adjustments above (202 ) 259 Total adjustments $ 5,871 $ 239 Adjusted net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (non-GAAP)* $ (6,823 ) $ (7,570 ) Adjusted net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (non-GAAP)* $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,900 102,343 Weighted average NCI ownership % 17.21 % 18.40 %