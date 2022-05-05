Fluence Announces Cloud Computing Services Agreement with Amazon Web Services

ARLINGTON, Va., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (Nasdaq: FLNC), a leading supplier of energy storage products and services and digital applications, announced today that it has tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS) for cloud computing services to support Fluence’s hardware and software platforms. This agreement builds on the broader collaboration amongst the companies, which includes providing Amazon with renewable energy to supports its goal to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030.



Fluence will leverage AWS cloud computing services to further develop its suite of digital applications for optimizing renewables and energy storage. In particular, Fluence will benefit from the breadth and depth of AWS capabilities such as machine learning and high-performance computing to support software platforms like the Fluence IQ Digital Platform and the Fluence Operating System.

Fluence will supply AES with energy storage solutions for some of the projects powering Amazon operations, and AES will deploy Fluence’s IQ Bidding Application to optimize the value of some of their energy storage projects. This is illustrative of how Fluence’s ecosystem of complementary products, services and software applications enable customers to optimize their storage and renewable energy assets and portfolios.

“We are excited to work with Fluence to accelerate innovation of their digital platforms, while also working towards our shared energy goals,” said Howard Gefen, General Manager, Energy & Utilities, AWS. “This agreement will help toward our Climate Pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 and power our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of our original target of 2030.”

“Fluence is pleased to work with AWS, supporting our mission – transforming the way we power our world – with AWS data centers increasingly powered by clean energy,” said Seyed Madaeni, Fluence Chief Digital Officer. “This agreement adds another facet to how we pursue that mission, not just in the work we do but the platform on which we do it.”

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids. For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

