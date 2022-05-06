AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC Partners with Elite Learners, Inc.

BROOKLYN, NY, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC, is proud to come alongside Elite Learners, Inc. and the Borough of Brooklyn. Elite Learners is a school and community-based organization providing athletic, educational, and mentorship programming to youth and their families to build community leaders. It is through this program that at 9 o'clock AM, on May 10th, Dr. Malone will be speaking at IS285 Meyer Levin Junior High School, receiving the Key to the city of Brooklyn and a City Council Citation and Proclamation from City Council Member Farah Louis of New York City Council District 45. Then, at 12 o’clock he will be speaking at Spring Creek Academy. Dr. Malone recently stated, “I am excited to be working side-by-side with such amazing people who have dedicated their lives and time to making a difference in their community. I am inspired by them whom, like myself, have taken on the challenge of striving to make a difference everyday.” Please help us change the world one person at a time…

AMJ Global Entertainment LLC is a California based company.

Starting as an investment company it has grown into other business ventures such as: music, security, clothing, medicine, metaverse (Blabeey), our virtual earth real world real estate simulation game which is launching very soon. It can be found at https://ourvirtualearth.com click the link below if you would like to see what is coming https://youtu.be/kqyxG0LtuOw , and Telehealth. AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC recently moved into the Telehealth industry- AMJ Global Telehealth (Griffon Health) wholly owned by AMJ Global Entertainment LLC which can be found at amjglobal.com or griffonhealth.org AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC is the controlling interest of Kange Corp., and AMJ Global actively partners with charitable organizations such as: Elite Learners Inc, NAACP, Salvation Army, City Impact of Oxnard, St. John's Hospital of Oxnard, and Los Angeles's Children's Hospital to name a few.

