IBA continues to shape the future of proton therapy at ESTRO 2022 Annual Congress

IBA to share latest updates from its Proteus® portfolio and the Campus community platform

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 6 May 2022 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the leading provider of proton therapy solutions, is excited to share its latest proton therapy insights during the Annual Congress and exhibition of the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) being held in Copenhagen (Denmark) from 6-10 May, 2022.

Together with its customers, IBA is leading proton therapy by developing state of the art treatment and dosimetry solutions for optimal patient care.

Firstly, the Proteus® technology is designed by users for users with four objectives in mind:

Clinical Confidence: Designed for clinical excellence and the most advanced patient care, Proteus® is a versatile proton therapy system which allows oncology centers to treat a broad range of tumors safely and effectively.

Superior patient workflow: Proteus® is inspired by everyday clinical practice. The Proteus® design enhances the patient experience by fostering a relaxing environment whilst making the medical staff’s daily practice safe and easy.

Shaping the future of proton therapy: IBA’s product roadmap aims at shaping the future of proton therapy, intending to augment the potential of proton therapy in terms of therapeutic gain, ease of use, and/or benefit-cost ratio. IBA continues its commitment to developing clinically relevant innovations designed to improve patient treatment in partnership with its users.

Business excellence: With 35 years’ experience, IBA is the world leader in its field. It boasts the largest number of operating sites, rooms and field teams in the industry, as well as robust and updated processes.

Additionally, IBA is proud to demonstrate its Campus platform for the first time at ESTRO. First launched in October 2021 and representing the largest community of proton therapy experts, Campus has been built in collaboration with IBA’s clinical and industry partners. It is a unique place where the whole proton therapy community can discuss, collaborate, and share insights with each other, as well as receive training.

Campus is a community platform built on three principles:

Learn: Expand your skills

Share: Collaborate with your peers

Excel: Maximize your center’s performance

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “We are very happy to reconnect face to face with our customers at ESTRO’s annual congress. We aim to provide access to better and faster treatments for a wider set of indications to our customers, which will in turn provide more patients with access to proton therapy and improve their quality of life.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

