Royal Vopak: New Date Capital Markets Day

Vopak has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to 8 June 2022 from 12 May 2022. Michiel Gilsing, Vopak’s CFO, had a non-work related accident this week and the new date allows the necessary time for his recovery. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Vopak's Capital Markets Day on 8 June will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands with in-person attendance for analysts and investors. It will also be possible to attend the event via a live webcast that will be publicly available via Vopak's website.

For more information please contact investor.relations@vopak.com

Attachment