SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14493/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2150 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.45 EUR

(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.45 EUR

(4): Volume: 6850 Unit price: 2.45 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 2.44785 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552





