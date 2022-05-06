TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B6YTLS95

Issuer Name

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.966087 3.877235 7.843322 43257625 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.472834 3.229815 7.702649

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B6YTLS95 21873735 3.966087 Sub Total 8.A 21873735 3.966087%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/05/2022 06/05/2022 Cash 10732682 1.946023 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/06/2022 28/06/2022 Cash 2282290 0.413818 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/06/2022 29/06/2022 Cash 2081000 0.377321 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2022 22/12/2022 Cash 10782 0.001954 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/01/2023 04/01/2023 Cash 18518 0.003354 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/02/2023 02/02/2023 Cash 851526 0.154388 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2023 02/03/2023 Cash 10381 0.001878 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/03/2023 22/03/2023 Cash 2079 0.000376 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2023 30/03/2023 Cash 1291000 0.234080 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/04/2023 04/04/2023 Cash 17275 0.003128 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/04/2023 27/04/2023 Cash 15736 0.002852 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/05/2023 03/05/2023 Cash 44256 0.008019 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/05/2023 17/05/2023 Cash 302000 0.054753 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2023 02/06/2023 Cash 42309 0.007671 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 5830 0.001057 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2027 07/04/2027 Cash 226 0.000040 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2022 05/08/2022 Cash 3676000 0.666523 Sub Total 8.B2 21383890 3.877235%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc 3.966076 3.877235 7.843311%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)





JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

12. Date of Completion

05-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London