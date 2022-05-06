New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Programmatic Advertising Market – Analysis By Auction Type, Display Type, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275584/?utm_source=GNW

For many businesses and advertising agencies, programmatic advertising has evolved into a dynamic marketing channel. One of the most significant advantages of programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to tailor advertisements to the specific needs of their customers.



The increasing growth of the smartphone market is contributing to the expansion of the programmatic advertising platform market, as is the increasing digitalization of industry, which is assisting in the growth of the programmatic advertising platform market. Furthermore, programmatic advertising is an excellent way for mobile app developers to generate revenue. Programmatic advertising has evolved into an extremely effective marketing tool and developed into a dynamic marketing channel for a variety of businesses and advertising agencies. One of the most significant advantages of Programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to more precisely adapt adverts based on client needs.



The the report titled ‘Global Programmatic Advertising Market’ has analysed and segmented the Programmatic Advertising Market by Value (USD Billion). The report has also further analysed the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate), By Display Type (App, Web), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea) for the period of 2017-2027.



Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Programmatic Advertising Market in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, the region’s market growth is being fueled by growing infrastructure, widespread smartphone usage, and the expansion of multinational businesses. Growing urbanization and an increase in the desire for online shopping in Asia Pacific’s emerging nations have also boosted the region’s market growth.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Programmatic Advertising Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027



• The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By value (USD Billion)



• The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate)



• The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Display Type (App, Web)



• The Global Programmatic Advertising Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea)



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Auction Type, By Display Type



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development. The companies analysed in the report include – ECHO Marketing, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Magnite, Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Roku Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.



Key Target Audience



• Programmatic Advertising Market Industry Publishers/ Advertisers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Financial and Non-Financial Corporates, Retailers etc.



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

